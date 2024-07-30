News

 > Features

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: ten must-see Indian films this August

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is back from Aug 15-25, featuring 65+ films and six world premieres.
30 Jul 2024 9:50
Silvi Vann-Wall
Photo courtesy of IFFM

Film

Photo courtesy of IFFM

Share Icon

This year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will screen over 65 films, including 20 films by female directors, and six world premieres.

The festival, which runs from 15-25 August 2024, features films in 26 different languages, some of which are not widely spoken.

The IFFM Opening Night will screen the world premiere of My Melbourne, directed by four Indian filmmakers – Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan – and filmed entirely in Melbourne. All four directors and key cast and crew will attend the Opening Night which is held at Hoyts District Docklands. 

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: ScreenHub’s top ten picks

My Melbourne

My Melbourne. Image: Iffm
My Melbourne. Image: IFFM

Australia

My Melbourne features four unique diverse stories based on true incidents themed around the four pillars of diversity – sexuality, gender, disability, and race.

Manorajyam 

Australia

Manu Keraleeyan, a Melbourne businessman, falls for a Malayali girl. His friend Bluetooth Ravi flirts online, while another friend’s wife elopes with a guy she met online. Testing his wife’s loyalty triggers a chain reaction that transforms his life.

Wild Swans

India

Set in the foothills of Bodoland, Northeast India, the story follows Preeti, a doctoral student whose romanticized view of rural life shatters as she witnesses the impacts of militarization and patriarchy on women in a post-conflict society.

The Zebras – Dark Start

India

The Zebras tells the story of a documentary photographer in Kolkata who manipulates AI to create virtual monsters in the City of Joy. The narrative escalates as the boundary between humanity and digitization blurs, leading to turmoil in the city’s photography and fashion industries.

Mrs

India

Richa, a passionate dancer, marries into a family of doctors and discovers their modern facade hides traditional expectations. Denied a job and intimacy, she struggles in a marriage of convenience. She strives to find her identity amidst navigating her life in kitchen.

Girls Will Be Girls

India, France, USA, Norway

In a strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayas, 16-year-old Mira discovers desire and romance; but her sexual, rebellious awakening is disrupted by her mother who never got to come-of-age herself.

Headhunting to Beatboxing: A Musical Renaissance

Headhunting to Beatboxing: A Musical Renaissance. Image: IFFM

India

This musical documentary tells the story of a Northeast Indian tribe in Nagaland that overcame violence and bloodshed, finding rebirth and healing through a musical renaissance.

Padatik

India

Padatik chronicles Mrinal Sen’s life, blending timelines to showcase the cultural, political, and social contexts of his work. It highlights his politics, films, creative genius, struggles, success, and personal life and emphasizes his profound impact on Indian and global cinema.

Night Queen

India

The 35-minute long short film, starring popular actors Sheeba Chaddha and Vipin Sharma in the lead, is the story of a 48-year-old woman from Lucknow living in the body of a man. Caught between societal norms and an identity crisis, Lakshmikant’s life takes an unexpected turn as she confronts her family about her desire to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Wakhri (One of a Kind)

Pakistan/USA

A widowed Pakistani teacher becomes a viral sensation overnight after sharing her unabashed opinions on social media. Her newfound fame brings challenges, as she navigates archaic mindsets and fights for women’s rights to have a voice and space.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Documentary Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
Susie Youssef, Julia Zemiro, and Gina Chick, Great Australian Walks. SBS.
Features

Great Australian Walks: in life and locomotion an old favourite is afoot

From The Way, My Way to a new series of Great Australian Walks, our legs are carrying us in new…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Deadpool & Wolverine. Image: Marvel Studios.
Features

Deadpool & Wolverine won’t save the MCU

At times, Deadpool & Wolverine feels like a drunken eulogy for the Marvel content produced by 20th Century Fox.

The Conversation
The Fabulous Four. Image: Transmission Films
Features

New films August 2024 – cinema movie guide and release dates

Films coming to cinemas in August 2024, including Trap, The Fabulous Four, I Saw the TV Glow, and 200% Wolf.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Trap. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas between 29 July and 4 August 2024 – from M Night Shyamalan's Trap…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Cameron Williams and Evlyn DuBose. Images supplied.
News

Emerging Writers' Awards: 2024 winners announced

Evlin DuBose and Cameron Williams have both won in the 2024 Emerging Writers' Awards.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login