Before Dawn: ANZAC war epic trailer released

A 19-year-old filmmaker has made his directorial debut with the WA-shot war film Before Dawn.
30 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

A still from Before Dawn. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

The trailer and poster for ANZAC war epic Before Dawn have been revealed ahead by distributor Umbrella Entertainment.

The film, directed by Jordon Prince-Wright, is based on real diaries from ANZAC soldiers and ‘centres mateship at the core of Australia’s biggest WW1 victory’.

Before Dawn is Prince-Wright’s directorial debut, after training as a director at WAAPA and Edith Cowan University. He is 19 years old.

It stars upcoming Aussie actors Levi Miller, Travis Jeffrey, Ed Oxenbould and Stephen Peacocke.

The film will get a national release on 4 April, 2024.

You can watch the trailer for Before Dawn below:

Synopsis from Umbrella: Before Dawn is an epic retelling of one of Australia’s most significant triumphs during WW1, based on authentic war diaries. Jim Collins, a young man from the outback, joins the ANZAC to fight on the western front with the hope of making a difference, leaving behind his family-run sheep station. However, the muddy, ruthless, and unforgiving nature of the war begins to weigh heavily on Jim, leaving him with a profound sense of guilt. As the battalion dwindles, and hope fades, Jim’s redemption comes in a pivotal moment during one of Australia’s most significant battles. He must choose between risking his life or living with the weight of leaving another soldier behind.

Umbrella Entertainment will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand from April 4, 2024. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

