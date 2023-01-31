Peter Farrelly’s ‘Ricky Stanicky’ starts filming in Melbourne

Production of Ricky Stanicky has started in Victoria and is expected to inject more than $70 million into the Australian economy, says the Labor Government, with $9.5 million in support from the Government’s Location Incentive along with support from the Victorian Screen Incentive.

The feature comedy follows three childhood friends who create a fictitious character to get them out of sticky situations. When their partners become suspicious, they’re forced to hire a washed-up actor to bring him to life with dire, yet hilarious consequences.

Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly is helming Ricky Stanicky which stars John Cena and Zac Efron. Oscar-winning Australian producer Paul Currie, renowned international sales agent and producer Thorsten Schumacher, and comedy producer John Jacobs are teaming up to produce the film in Melbourne.

The project, which benefits from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive, is expected to create more than 400 jobs for local cast and crew. Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said experienced and emerging screen workers would benefit.

‘Bringing productions like this to Victoria means more Australian jobs and a chance to showcase more Australian creativity to the world. It’s great another international production has chosen to call Australia home.’

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos, said the production strengthens Victoria’s reputation as a global screen leader, ‘sending a clear message to the rest of the world that Victoria is the place to be.’

Director Peter Farrelly, who won Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay Oscars in 2018 for Green Book, which he co-wrote and directed, said he was happy to be back in Australia, ‘and, specifically, in Melbourne, where I spent my honeymoon 26 years ago.

‘And to finally get to make the movie that I’ve been trying to make for ten years, it’s all just a dream come true. I’m very grateful to Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, and Ministers Burke and Dimopoulos for making this a reality.”

Producer Paul Currie said: ‘Ricky Stanicky gives our local cast and crew another fantastic opportunity to showcase their incredible skills and talents working with renowned director, Peter Farrelly, who has a history of making some of the most iconic comedies of all time.’

To date, $421.2 million has been committed under the Location Incentive, to attract 37 international productions to Australia. The Government predicts this will generate more than $3.16 billion in private investment, providing more than 23,200 employment opportunities for local cast and crew, and creating work for over 22,700 businesses that support these big productions.