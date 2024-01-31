Population 11: new WA Stan series gets release date

Stan has confirmed that its new Australian series, Population 11, will release on 14 March 2024.

Inspired by true events, Population 11 is about a man who goes missing from a tiny outback town of only 12 residents, and his estranged son, who journeys from the U.S. to find him.

The lead role of Andy is played by Ben Feldman (Superstore, Mad Men (Emmy® nominee), Silicon Valley), who stars alongside Perry Mooney, Stephen Curry, Chai Hansen and Tony Briggs.

The 12-part series will premiere 14 March, all episodes at once, only on Stan.

Watch the trailer for Population 11 below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Full synopsis: When Andy Pruden (Ben Feldman), a suburban bank teller from Ohio USA, pulls into the tiny outback town to visit his long-lost father, he’s alarmed to discover that Hugo has vanished. In his quest to find him, another outsider Cassie (Perry Mooney) comes to Andy’s aid and they find themselves in increasing danger as they delve into the secrets of this tiny outback town, where everyone is a suspect.

Read: Supergirl: Australian Milly Alcock lands top role

Population 11 is the second series to be co-commissioned by Stan and Lionsgate, following megachurch drama Prosper (Lingo Pictures).

Trent O’Donnell (New Girl, Hacks, Stan Original Series No Activity) directs and executive produces the series from Jungle Entertainment, reuniting with Lionsgate after directing the pilot of Ghosts.

The ensemble cast includes Perry Mooney as outsider Cassie Crick, Katrina Milosevic (Wentworth) as Sgt. Geraldine Walters, and Darren Gilshenan (Stan Original Series No Activity, The Moodys) as Pruden’s missing father Hugo Drivas.

The cast also includes Genevieve Lemon as Valerie Hogarth, Rick Donald as Leon Croydman, Pippa Grandison and Steve Le Marquand as Maureen and Trevor Taylor, William Zappa as Cedric Blumenthal, Emily Taheny as Audrey Denning, Karis Oka as Shoshanna Ling, Fiona Choi as Charmaine Ling, Sachin Joab as Petey P and Chris Kirby as Dom.

Population 11 is created by AACTA Award-winner Phil Lloyd (The Moodys, Review With Myles Barlow), as showrunner working with Sarinah Masukor, Julia Moriarty, Steve Toltz, Michael Bond and Zoe Pepper.

Directed by Trent O’Donnell (New Girl), Ben Young (The Twelve) and Helena Brookes (Gold Diggers), the series is Executive Produced by Lloyd, O’Donnell, who is also set up director, Ben Feldman, Chloe Rickard and Jason Burrows (Wakefield) with Bridget Callow-Wright (No Activity: The Night Before Christmas)and Melissa Kelly (Upright) producing.

‘Phil’s eighth original series is set to be a really fun jam-packed ride, both as a thriller and as a comedy,’ said Jason Burrows, EP and Jungle Entertainment Partner. ‘It will be the first Australian series that he and Trent have collaborated on since The Moodys, and together with the all-star writing team and our partners Lionsgate, Stan, Screenwest and Screen NSW, it has all the ingredients for a breakout Australian drama. This will be Jungle’s first show in WA, and we are delighted with the world we have created there with WA creatives, crews and collaborators.’

Population 11 will premiere on Stan from 14 March