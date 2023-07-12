New Mother and Son series coming to ABC this winter

ABC has announced its new series Mother and Son will premiere Wednesday, August 23.

Based on the classic sitcom of the same name, Mother and Son is being touted as a ‘fresh reimagining of a beloved family favourite’, which ABC hopes will ‘capture the hearts of fans both old and new’.

The new series stars Australian comedians Matt Okine and Denise Scott as Arthur and Maggie, the son and mother in question.

The story revolves around Arthur (Matt Okine), who, after a breakup with his long-suffering girlfriend Dee (Andrea Demetriades), decides to put his future on hold and move back in with his widowed mother, Maggie (Denise Scott). Alongside his older sister Robbie (Angela Nica Sullen), Arthur attempts to care for Maggie, a vibrant woman who may have recently caused chaos in the kitchen but still outshines her children with her energy.

Joining the above cast is Catherine Văn-Davies (The Twelve, Barons), along with appearances from Jean Kittson (The Big Gig, Fat Pizza), Virginia Gay (Safe Home, Winners and Losers), Tiriel Mora (Frontline, The Castle), Jenna Owen (Queen of Oz, Joe vs. Carole), Veronica Milsom (Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, After the Verdict), Andrew McFarlane (Secret City, Glitch), Krew Boylan (Seriously Red), Justin Amankwah (Aftertaste, Shantaram), and TikTok-er Zara Tate.

The series received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the ABC, and was developed and financed with assistance from Screen NSW.

In collaboration with the original creator Geoffrey Atherden, re-creator and writer Matt Okine, Sarah Walker, Tristram Baumber, and directors Neil Sharma (Heartbreak High) and Kriv Stenders (Bump, Red Dog) – along with the producing team at Wooden Horse – have crafted an eight part series they hope will delight old fans as well as bringing on board new ones.

Mother and Son will premiere on Wednesday 23 August at 8:30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.