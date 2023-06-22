The Twelve season two has been greenlit on Binge

Season two of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series The Twelve will soon commence production in Western Australia.

The Twelve is a Binge crime drama that delves into the dynamics of a controversial murder trial from the perspective of the jurors: twelve ordinary Australians grappling with their own personal realities and challenges.

Season 2 of The Twelve will consist of eight one-hour episodes, penned by writers Sarah Walker, Anchuli Felicia King, Anya Beyersdorf, and Anna Barnes. The series will be led by Western Australian directors Stevie Cruz-Martin and Ben Young, alongside Mark Joffe (Jack Irish).

The production will be helmed by Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks from Warner Bros. International Production Australia, in collaboration with Ian Collie, Ally Henville, and Rob Gibson from Easy Tiger.

Binge and Screenwest announced the decision this morning, and confirmed it has been helped along by the WA Production Attraction Incentive which was introduced last year.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Executive Director of Binge, expressed enthusiasm about bringing The Twelve to Western Australia: ‘WA, we are coming! Binge is bringing The Twelve, one of Australia’s most premium and award-winning drama series, to Western Australia, with production set to commence in the coming months. We can’t wait to collaborate with local creatives and talent to bring this gripping series to life, showcasing Perth and the stunning WA countryside’.

Michael Brooks, Managing Director of Warner Bros. International Production Australia, echoed this sentiment: ‘We are passionate about producing great Australian stories for audiences around the world and it takes incredible partnerships to deliver on that promise. We welcome the support of Screenwest and together with the talented team at Binge, we look forward to delighting fans across the globe with another thrilling series of The Twelve.’

Hon. David Templeman, Minister for Culture and the Arts, said the arrival of The Twelve in Western Australia was a ‘remarkable achievement following the launch of the WA Production Attraction Incentive.’

No release date for The Twelve season two has been confirmed.