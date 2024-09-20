Netflix trailer for Territory reveals epic landscapes, aerial shots and high drama

Netflix has revealed the trailer for its new Australian drama series Territory ahead of the show’s streaming premiere on 24 October.

The six-part neo-Western series (formerly known as Desert King) was filmed in the Northern Territory and South Australia, with filming locations including the Kakadu National Park and Tipperary Station, a working cattle station equipped with its own airfield and school.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, suggests a whole lot of epic landscapes and amazing drone shots, as well as high drama, family politics, murder and conflicts with Indigenous owners.

Territory stars Anna Torv and Robert Taylor (who played so powerfully against each other in the ABC’s The Newsreader) in a cast that includes Michael Dorman, Sam Corlett, Sara Wiseman, Dan Wyllie, Clarence Ryan, Jay Ryan, Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek. Kylah Day, Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle, Tyler Spencer and Jake Ryan.

Territory: rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaires

Here’s the synopsis for Territory: ‘When Marianne Station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once-great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners — move in for the kill. With billions of dollars at stake, everyone wants a piece of the pie.

Michael Dorman and Robert Taylor, Territory. Image: Netflix.

Netflix is going big with this Australian content, and selling the idea of bigness itself to the rest of the world. Here’s a snippet of the promo material intended for international reporters:

‘For scale, the real-life Anna Creek Station, which served as one of the inspirations for the series, is bigger than the state of New Jersey. Let’s put it this way: The land is so large and so unfathomable that the preferred modes of transportation are helicopters and private jets. Australia is roughly the size of the contiguous 48 US states but with about a third of the population, and some of the landowners in the outback have land holdings bigger than many countries. (Anna Creek Station is bigger than all of Slovenia.) This is a massive industry spread over a massive amount of land — with a massive amount of money at stake.’

Territory is created by Timothy Lee (Mystery Road, Bump) and Ben Davies (Bondi Rescue, The First Inventors, Outback Ringer) and written by Lee alongside Kodie Bedford, Steven McGregor and Michaeley O’Brien. The director of all six episodes is Greg McClean (La Brea, Wolf Creek).

Executive Producers are Ben Davies, Rob Gibson (The Twelve, Colin from Accounts) and Ian Collie (Jack Irish, Scrublands). The Producer is Paul Ranford (Stateless, True History of the Kelly Gang). Territory is an Easy Tiger and Ronde production for Netflix with support from Screen Territory and South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC).

Territory screens on Netflix from 24 October, 2024.