Netflix’s Desert King becomes Territory three months out from premiere

Netflix's Australian drama Territory, starring Anna Torv and Michael Dorman, debuts this October 2024.
19 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Territory. Image: Netflix

Ten months after commencing production on six-part drama Desert King, Netflix ANZ has announced that Anna Torv (The Newsreader) will headline the newly retitled Territory.

Torv will be joined by Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, and Sam Corlett.

Descibed as a ‘neo-western’, Territory is set against the backdrop of Marianne Station, following the turbulent legacy of the Lawson family, a once-powerful cattle dynasty now facing internal strife and external threats. As the station stands on the brink of collapse, rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners vie for control, with billions at stake.

Torv stars as Emily Lawson, while Dorman, Taylor, and Corlett portray Graham, Colin, and Marshall Lawson, respectively. The ensemble cast also features Clarence Ryan, Dan Wyllie, Jay Ryan, Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek, Kylah Day, Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle, Tyler Spencer, and Jake Ryan.

Read: Ten Australian streaming dramas to watch in 2024

Filming locations included the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park – with special permission from the Traditional Owners – and Tipperary Station, a working cattle station equipped with its own airfield and school.

The series was conceptualised by Tim Lee and Ben Davies, with Davies also serving as an executive producer alongside Rob Gibson and Ian Collie. The episodes were penned by Lee, Kodie Bedford, Steven McGregor, and Michaeley O’Brien, with Paul Ranford producing and Greg McLean directing.

Davies shared to IF Magazine that the idea for the series emerged during a pandemic-era beach walk with Gibson, where the contrast between the bustling Bondi crowd and their vision of rugged outback life sparked the concept for this high-stakes drama.

Territory will be available to stream on Netflix from 24 October 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

