Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar filming in Melbourne

Netflix has begun production on new TV show, Apple Cider Vinegar, with a shoot primarily taking place in Melbourne.

Described as a ‘true-ish story based on a lie’, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two women, Belle and Milla, who set out to cure life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, motivating their online followers along the way. All of which would be inspiring – if it were true.

The series stars US actress Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick, Unbelievable) and is directed by Melbourne-born Jeffrey Walker, who most recently directed episodes of The Artful Dodger. It’s written by Australian Samantha Strauss (The Dry, Nine Perfect Strangers, Dance Academy), alongside Anya Beyersdorf (The Twelve) and Angela Betzien (Total Control).

Apple Cider Vinegar‘s local and international cast includes Alycia Debnam-Carey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Fear the Walking Dead), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type, Safe Home), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, I Am Woman), Ashley Zukerman (Succession) and Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin).

The Victorian Government confirmed that filming is underway, after attracting the production to Melbourne thanks to the Victorian Screen Incentive.

‘Our ambition for Australian stories continues to build with Apple Cider Vinegar,’ said Netflix Director of Content ANZ, Que Minh Luu. ‘We’re luring our homegrown global success stories back here where they belong to make Australian shows that deliver the unexpected thrills Australian audiences crave on Netflix. Between See-Saw Films’/Picking Scabs, the extraordinary creator Sam Strauss, and our shockingly brilliant cast, we can’t wait for this incredible drama series to delight audiences wherever they are.’

See-Saw Films’ Liz Watts, Helen Gregory, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning; Picking Scabs’ Samantha Strauss and Louise Gough, and Kaitlyn Dever to executive produce. The series is produced by Victorian Yvonne Collins and co-produced by See Saw Films’ Libby Sharpe, with Jeffrey Walker and Simon Gilis as Co-Executive Producers.