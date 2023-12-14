Screen Australia: $6.9 million funding for 11 projects

Screen Australia has announced that five feature films, one television drama, one children’s program and four online projects, including a virtual reality (VR) experience, will share in more than $6.9 million of production funding.

Among the projects greenlit for production is The Correspondent, the latest film from acclaimed director Kriv Stenders, known for his work on Red Dog and Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan.

Other projects include the children’s program Spooky Files, which will return for Season 2; VR experience Heroes, which will shed light on the confronting realities faced by four children living in a war zone; and the second season of Last King of the Cross on Paramount+.

Screen Australia’s Director of Content Grainne Brunsdon said: ‘We’re delighted to unveil this latest slate of productions, with each project exemplifying the power of storytelling and brilliant filmmaking across a range of genres and platforms. From diverse voices to innovative visions, these narratives showcase the boundless creativity at the heart of our thriving screen industry, and we can’t wait for audiences to immerse themselves in these extraordinary tales.’

Funded films:

Kangaroo : A heart-warming family comedy about ex-tv personality, Chris Masterson, who becomes stranded in an outback town after a car accident on his way to Broome. There, he forms an unlikely friendship with 11-year-old Indigenous girl Charlie. In Kangaroo, Chris and Charlie work together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys in the remote but stunning outback community – an endeavour that proves to be life-changing for them both.

One More Shot : On New Year's Eve 1999, Minnie discovers a bottle of time travelling tequila that takes her back to the start of the night in this time loop comedy. Armed with this mysterious bottle of tequila, she hopes to win the heart of on-again-off-again-old-flame Joe, but no matter what she does, she can't escape herself.

Red Rock Run : This family feature film follows ten-year-old Lucy who is forbidden from attending the 1978 regional athletic trials as punishment for racing a delivery plane on a remote dirt airstrip. But with the help of her grandmother, she defies her Vietnam veteran father and enters the first kids' team into the Red Rock Run, a gruelling 120km outback marathon race.

Spit : In the sequel to the award-winning crime comedy, Gettin' Square, ex-junkie John Spitieri returns to Australia, only to find himself locked up in an Immigration Detention Centre with a massive target on his back. But as old enemies come looking for him, determined to settle old scores, he also makes new friends amongst the detainees, teaches them his version of mateship and what it means to be truly Australian

The Correspondent: December 2013, in the shadow of the Great Pyramids of Egypt, Australian journalist Peter Greste is confronted with the brutal realities of reporting from one of the most dangerous cities on earth. Accused of terrorism, Greste becomes a pawn in the middle of a deadly game full of corrupt officials and ancient rivalries – with only his wits keeping him alive.

Funded TV drama:

Last King of the Cross season 2: Following on from season 1, John Ibrahim sets his sights on capturing a new kingdom after returning to Sydney – the glittering prize of Oxford Street. With it comes new challenges and enemies, along with the relentless scrutiny of Liz Doyle and the full force of the Sydney police. Freshly released from jail, Sam builds the largest bikie chapter in Australian history, putting John on a collision course with the entire criminal world.

Funded children’s project:

Spooky Files Season 1. Image supplied.

Spooky Files season 2: In this second iteration of the popular ABC and BBC series, the funny and spooky adventure continues. After closing a portal to a spooky dimension in season 1, the Spooky Crew has their work cut out for them when the portal reopens six months later in Season 2. They must regroup to save their town from Spooky mayhem yet again, whilst learning there’s a big difference between the fears that keep you safe and the ones that hold you back.

Funded online projects: