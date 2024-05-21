Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, first look at the trailer

The trailer for the new feature documentary, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line has been released by distributor Roadshow, and from the looks of it, viewers are in for a rousing mix of Australian music, history and politics politics. The time is right!

The trailer appears ahead of the film’s premiere on 5 June as opening night film at the 71st Sydney Film Festival, where it is also in official competition for the prestigious international $60,000 SFF Prize.

Filmed over seven years, the authorised documentary features Midnight Oil band members Peter Garrett, Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey and Rob Hirst, and tracks their 45-year year journey. It includes interviews with the band members and unseen live and studio footage, as well as the band’s outback tour with Warumpi Band, their Exxon protest gig in New York, and the “Sorry” suits at the Sydney Olympics.

The official synopsis: ‘Contrary. Passionate. Outspoken. Over 45 years Midnight Oil helped shape modern Australia. This is their trailblazing story for the first time on film. Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is the authorised documentary of seminal Australian rock group tracing their origins from the politically charged atmosphere of the 1970s to their rise as global icons.’

Show me the trailer for Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is written and directed by Paul Clarke who also produced the project, along with Carolina Sorensen and fellow executive producers Mikael Borglund and Martin Fabinyi.

Screen Australia and the ABC provided principal production funding, in association with Screen NSW, while the film was financed with support from Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line will be released in Australian cinemas on 4 July via Roadshow Films.