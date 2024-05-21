News

 > News

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, first look at the trailer

The trailer promises a rousing and inspiring documentary about Midnight Oil, the quintessential band that shaped modern Australia.
21 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Midnight Oil documentary Roadshow

Film

Midnight Oil. Image: Roadshow.

Share Icon

The trailer for the new feature documentary, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line has been released by distributor Roadshow, and from the looks of it, viewers are in for a rousing mix of Australian music, history and politics politics. The time is right!

The trailer appears ahead of the film’s premiere on 5 June as opening night film at the 71st Sydney Film Festival, where it is also in official competition for the prestigious international $60,000 SFF Prize.

Read: The 12 fantastic features in competition for the Sydney Film Festival Prize

Filmed over seven years, the authorised documentary features Midnight Oil band members Peter Garrett, Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey and Rob Hirst, and tracks their 45-year year journey. It includes interviews with the band members and unseen live and studio footage, as well as the band’s outback tour with Warumpi Band, their Exxon protest gig in New York, and the “Sorry” suits at the Sydney Olympics.

The official synopsis: ‘Contrary. Passionate. Outspoken. Over 45 years Midnight Oil helped shape modern Australia. This is their trailblazing story for the first time on film. Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is the authorised documentary of seminal Australian rock group tracing their origins from the politically charged atmosphere of the 1970s to their rise as global icons.’

Show me the trailer for Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is written and directed by Paul Clarke who also produced the project, along with Carolina Sorensen and fellow executive producers Mikael Borglund and Martin Fabinyi.

Screen Australia and the ABC provided principal production funding, in association with Screen NSW, while the film was financed with support from Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line will be released in Australian cinemas on 4 July via Roadshow Films.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

News Television Features Digital Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts All Screen Opinions & Analysis
More
Furiosa Anya Taylor-Joy
Reviews

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga review – grinds every gear

Can George Miller strike grease lightning again with this fast and furious prequel led by Anya Taylor-Joy?

Stephen A Russell
Paco
Reviews

Paco review: a fantasy quest through the everyday

Tim Carlier’s clever and ambitious low-budget comedy is a love letter to Adelaide and its communal arts scene.

David Heslin
Dr Gondarra in Luku Ngarra. Image supplied by the First Nations Film Festival.
News

First Nations Film Festival returns for National Reconciliation Week

From 27 May you can watch the landmark First Nations Film Festival online as part of Reconciliation Week 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Mad Max gang in truck. Image from Mad Max: Fury Road. Roadshow Entertainment.
Features

Mad Max: solving the apocalypse timeline before Furiosa hits cinemas

When did Mad Max's apocalypse actually happen? Are we living in the wasteland right now, and is Max an immortal…

Izzie Austin
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Image: Warner Bros Pictures
Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

From Furiosa to Radical, here are all the new films in Australian cinemas from 20 to 26 May.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login