Margot Robbie’s next big role: an angel who fights the forces of evil?

Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap is set to produce a new comic book movie that’s neither a Marvel nor DC property.

Called Avengelyne, the comic book centres on an angel who fights evil, whether it be in the form of demons, monsters, or men. She’s a fallen angel, having been banished from heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. Avengelyne has no angelic abilities, save her great strength and her blood, which is empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. She is also humanity’s last hope in a coming Armageddon.

It’s safe to say Avengelyne is quite a bit different to other superheroes who have graced the silver screen in the last decade or so. Perhaps that’s why Robbie has been drawn to the project. As reported in Deadline, she is apparently planning to star in the lead role, while Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling) directs and Australian Tony McNamara (Poor Things) writes the screenplay. According to the same report, Warner Bros is negotiating a seven-figure deal for the film rights.

Avengelyne was first brought to life by renowned Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefield.

There are no current details on when production begins on Avengelyne.