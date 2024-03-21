Margot Robbie reportedly set to produce The Sims movie adaptation

The Sims is reportedly set to get a live-action film adaptation in future, with beloved Australian actress Margot Robbie (Barbie) set to produce, and Loki helmer Kate Herron set to direct. Notably, there have been multiple attempts to get a Sims film produced in the past, with the rights first purchased by 20th Century Fox way back in 2007. This attempt never eventuated, and was officially cancelled in 2019 – but it appears there’s still more life left in the tank.

The news of a new adaptation arrives courtesy of Jeff Sneider’s The InSneider newsletter, as surfaced by DiscussingFilm on Twitter / X. While there are scant details beyond the names attached, Sneider’s reputation suggests legitimacy in the reveal. He’s previously reported for a range of Hollywood-focussed news websites, including Variety, Collider, and The Wrap, and is currently a reliable contributor to the long-running Los Angeles Magazine.

As for what the reported Sims adaptation could be, that’s anyone’s guess. It may do the rounds of development hell, as its predecessor did – but given Margot Robbie’s hot streak with Barbie, and the talents of Kate Herron, this project may have legs.

In choosing the source material, there’s actually plenty to work with – despite The Sims largely being a player-driven franchise. The live-action Sims adaptation could focus on the story of Bella Goth, a housewife who is allegedly abducted by aliens. It could also adapt the events of The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS, Game Boy Advance, or PlayStation Portable.

Each of these games is a story-focused adventure introducing wild and uncanny new characters: shambling Egyptian mummies, killer robots, rat superheroes, giant god-cows, emperor aliens, and much more. The weirder side of The Sims is rich with potential storylines.

Of course, given Robbie’s involvement and the precedent set with Barbie, there could be a deeper meta-narrative in store, with the most obvious choice of plot being a Sim that gains sentience, and attempts to break out from the ‘game’ of real life.

Whatever the case, and whatever eventuates, the reported Sims adaptation is certainly one to watch.