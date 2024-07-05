News

Love Triangle: Stan’s reality dating show returns for a new season

Stan has announced a new season of their reality dating series, Love Triangle.
5 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Love Triangle season 2 cast. Image: Stan/Nick Wilson

Stan’s dating series Love Triangle has been confirmed for another season, with more casting now underway.

Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to ‘relinquish their grasp on what they think their perfect partner should look like’, and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a ‘deeper connection’.

Since the series premiere in 2022, Love Triangle has gained quite a bit of international attention, especially in the UK – where Love Triangle UK launched earlier this year on E4 (and is also available to stream on Stan). 

Watch the trailer for Love Triangle – Season 2

Stan is currently holding an open casting call for season two of Love Triangle.

‘We’re looking for open minded singles who represent the very broad dating landscape, who are ready to take a leap of faith in the pursuit of love…’ said Endemol Shine Australia Director of Content Tara McWilliams.

‘People from all ages and backgrounds who will bring different dating and relationship experiences to the table, anyone from divorcees to those who’ve never been in a relationship or even on date, and everything in between!’

Read: Streaming July 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime

The show comes from Endemol Shine Australia Director of Content Tara McWilliams (Married At First Sight), Stan’s Head of Originals Amanda Duthie, and 9Network Executive Producer Andy Ryan. 

Love Triangle has established itself as the must-watch reality dating series, exploring the complexities of modern dating,’ said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie. ‘Now a globally recognised original format, Love Triangle has been a huge success and we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with a brand new cast of singles for series three.’

The Stan Original Dating Series Love Triangle is produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay company) in conjunction with the 9Network.

Love Triangle is available to stream on Stan.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

