Streaming July 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+ and more …

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

1 July

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Complete Boxset (BritBox)

Series. Based on Agatha Christie’s crime novels and short stories. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting involved in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp. Starring David Suchet, Philip Jackson and Hugh Fraser.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Stan)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Image: Stan.

Series. Based on the best-selling novels by Holly Jackson and produced by the multi-award winning Moonage Pictures, the six-part series opens in the aftermath of schoolgirl Andie Bell’s murder by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure he’s guilty and she’s determined to prove it. Starring Emma Myers, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton and Zain Iqbal.

Friends – S1-S10 (Stan)

All ten seasons of the iconic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends: The Reunion (Stan)

This special finds Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer joined by James Corden and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show’s fan-favourite and unforgettable moments.

Second to None – Episode Three (DocPlay)

Series. After years of riding in the shadow of men, one team of incredible athletes must band together, overcome the low, and ride the highs to claim their place at the top of the professional cycling world. Episode 3 follows Australian Olympian and national champion Amanda ‘Spratty’ Spratt as she prepares to race the notorious Tourmalet hill stage.

Sharkfest (Disney+)

A collection of shark-related specials, namely: Shark Attack 360; Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast; Baby Sharks in the City; Supersized Sharks; Attack of the Red Sea Sharks; Sharks Gone Viral; Sharks vs. Ross Edgley.

Speechless – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Series. Maya DiMeo is a mum who will do anything for her family and her son JJ, who has cerebral palsy. Grappling with her children growing up and JJ soon going to college, Maya finds herself with a lot more time on her hands.

Granite Harbour – Season 2 (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Granite Harbour – Season 2. Image Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Series. The drama follows RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo and DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett as the police team investigates two fatal cases with dark consequences at their heart, immersing the Major Investigations Team in the granite city’s criminal underworld. When drug kingpin Grace McFadden’s notorious fixer turns up dead, the MIT have their work cut out to find the source of a new cocaine and ketamine compound flooding the streets. Starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson.

2 July

Sprint (Netflix)

Documentary series. Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

Strath Lets Flats – S1-3 (Stan)

Series. An incompetent Greek-Cypriot lettings-agent works for his family business, Michael and Eagle in this British comedy. Starring Jamie Demetriou, Al Roberts and Natasia Demetriou.

Grace – Season 4 (BritBox)

This new season of Grace begins with a vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home, where thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen. Grace and Branson are drawn into a puzzling crime, and as Grace digs deeper, he unearths a web of ancient grudges. This web leads him down a dark, murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery. Starring John Simm and Richie Campbell.

3 July

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix)

Film. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Judge Reinhold.

The Man With 1000 Kids (Netflix)

Documentary. A group of families learn the sperm donor they had trusted was also father to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 4 (Disney+)

Series. The return of the celebrity chef and his travels to remote locations on the hunt for inspiration, adventure and special culinary experiences.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation – Seasons 6-7 (Disney+)

Series. Reality TV show following people who have rejected other living options in favour of a life of freedom in the Alaskan wilderness.

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir (Disney+)

Animated series. Marinette and Adrien come to terms with their new powers while their evil versions, Shadybug and Claw Noir, visit Paris in search of the Butterfly Miraculous.

StartUp – S1-3 (Stan)

Series. A Haitian-American gang lord, a desperate banker and a Cuban-American hacker have to pull forces work to create a new iteration of the American dream. Starring Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero.

Under the Banner of Heaven – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Latter-day Saint police detective Jeb Pyre has his faith challenged when he has to investigate a brutal mother-and-daughter murder linked to his church. Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book of the same name. Starring Andrew Garfield.

4 July

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (DocPlay)

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon. Image: Harari Guido.

The definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

British Gardens in Time (BritBox)

Series. Exploring four spectacular British gardens: Christopher Lloyd’s Arts and Craft Great Dixter; Georgian Stowe; Victorian Biddulph Grange; and Nyman’s. Starring Paul Copley.

Grand Designs: The Streets – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Series. Returning to the innovative new communities in Graven Hill and Glasgow as well as a brand-new site in York, Kevin McCloud and Natasha Huq follow new residents adding their self-built dream homes into the mix.

Space Cadet (Prime Video)

Film. Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her doctored application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. Starring Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper and Poppy Liu.

Fake – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Asher Keddie and David Wenham in Fake. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Eight-part series exploring love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies. Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s memoir Fake, it follows Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe. Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham.

5 July

The Killing Kind (Stan)

Series. Follows Ingrid Lewis, an attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse. Starring Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan.

Brats (Disney+)

Documentary. A look back at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the Brat Pack. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers – friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years – to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

Troppo – Season 2 (ABC iview)

Troppo – Series 2. Image: ABC.

Series. Six months on, Ted and Amanda investigate a bizarre local murder and an exotic drug ring. Amanda tangles with an old enemy and a new love, and Ted’s past stalks him and his family. Starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun.

Love Your Garden – Season 10 (ABC iview)

Alan Titchmarsh and his team of horticulture experts transform the outdoor spaces of some very special people who are struggling to build their dream garden.

6 July

The Zone of Interest (Stan)

Film (2023). Commandant Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig embark on a ‘dream life’ for their family in a house and garden beside the infamous concentration camp in German-occupied Poland. Starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller and Johann Karthaus.

NAIDOC Awards 2024 (ABC iview)

Hosted by Narelda Jacobs, Rob Collins and Steph Tisdell, the National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony will be telecast live from Kaurna Adelaide.

The Last Daughter (ABC iview)

After being raised by a white family, a young girl is taken away and returned to the Aboriginal family she didn’t know. Decades later, she’s on a journey to discover where she truly belongs.

Hudson & Rex – Seasons 3-6 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Former K9 dog Rex and detective Hudson are bark/ back to tackle more crimes. As per always, the duo will sink their teeth into the toughest of crimes.

7 July

Menendez Brothers: Murder by Media (Stan)

Docuseries. Eight episodes. When a wealthy Beverly Hills couple was murdered in cold blood while watching TV in their living room, America was shocked … but that was only the beginning of this tragic story. When it was revealed that the culprits were their two beloved sons, a media circus and national obsession were born.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Cast Diaries (AMC+ and Shudder)

Fans can dive deeper into The Walking Dead: Dead City with special bonus episodes featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: Dead City Special (AMC+ and Shudder)

Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew celebrate the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Secrets of Hells Angels – Season 1 (Binge)

Docuseries. Delving into the notorious motorcycle club’s hidden world. With access to former chapter presidents, undercover agents who risked their lives to infiltrate the group, and others who witnessed the criminal activities, this series unveils the inner workings and complex dynamics of loyalty and lawlessness that define the Hells Angels.

8 July

Ablaze (DocPlay)

Tiriki Onus finds a 70-year-old film believed to be made by his grandfather, Aboriginal leader and filmmaker Bill Onus. Tiriki pieces together the film’s origins and discovers more about Bill’s fight for Aboriginal rights.

Mabo: Life of an Island Man (DocPlay)

Mabo – Life of an Island Man is the story of a small island and an extraordinary man, Eddie Koiki Mabo. Directed by Trevor Graham.

Little J and Big Cuz – Season 4 (ABC iview & SBS On Demand)

Little J and Big Cuz are a couple of First Nations Australian kids living with their Nanna and Old Dog. There’s always something surprising going on whether it’s at school, in the backyard or beyond.

Four Corners: Sex Tourism – My Father’s Secret (ABC iview)

Sex work is big business in the Philippines, but with contraception often not used in the country and abortion illegal, there can be long term consequences. Men from overseas – including Australia and New Zealand – are estimated to have fathered tens of thousands of children to sex workers. Most of the children have never been acknowledged and have been raised in poverty. Now, thanks to a trailblazing Australian-led project, the children’s DNA is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, track them down, and demand child support.

Class of Nuke ‘Em High (AMC+ and Shudder)

Film. The pupils at a high school next to a nuclear power plant start acting and looking strange after buying contaminated drugs from a plant worker.

House on Haunted Hill (AMC+ and Shudder)

Film (1959). A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky rented house overnight with him and his wife.

9 July

I Was Actually There (ABC iview)

Series. This six-part ABC documentary series, from the team behind You Can’t Ask That, explores defining moments of our recent history through the eyes, ears and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.

Love Lies Bleeding (Prime Video)

Film. Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family. Starring ​​​​Kristen Stewart, Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco.

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission (ABC iview)

Australia’s food icon, Maggie Beer, leads an ambitious world first social experiment to transform the meals and dining experience at an aged care home.

All American: Homecoming – Season 3 (Binge)

Series. This spinoff from All American follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of university sports at a Historically Black College in Atlanta.

Couples Therapy – Season 4a (SBS On Demand)

Series. Therapist Orna Guralnik is back to guide four couples through the 20-week therapy program.

10 July

Receiver (Netflix)

Sports series. Follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us (Stan)

Documentary. Reporter Lara Lewington speaks to some of the so-called ‘godfathers’ of AI about their hopes and fears, and explores developing technology allowing computers to read emotions and minds.

Sunny (Apple TV+)

An American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, Suzie’s life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As ‘consolation’, she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Starring Rashida Jones.

Relax, I’m From The Future (Binge)

Film (2022). Comedy. A man from the future, now trapped in the past, tries to make a life for himself, oblivious to the consequences he has set in motion. Starring Rhys Darby and Gabrielle Graham.

Family Guy – Season 22 (Disney+)

Animated series. The return of the Griffins, a dysfunctional family in Rhode Island trying to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein and Seth Green.

Wicked Tuna – Season 13 (Disney+)

Reality TV series. Tuna fishermen battle in teams against each other and the elements to land the biggest Giant Bluefin Tuna.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. In theis exclusive 13-part season, SpongeBob and all his friends return to Kamp Koral for another spirited summer of fun. Camp activities include staying up all night, monster lessons, digging up a prehistoric creature and having the best summer ever.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (Paramount+)

Music documentary. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, this two-part music documentary series centres around the Grammy-Award-winning rockstar and activist who penned an original song inspired by letters she received from incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown.

11 July

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3 (Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla. Image: Netflix.

Series. Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson.

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence (BritBox)

Series. Based on the true story of the 1993 murder of Black British teenager Stephen Lawrence, this series adapts the memoir In Pursuit of the Truth by DCI Clive Driscoll and follows the Lawrence family’s fight for justice, and the police investigation which finally led to the convictions of two of his killers in 2012, 18 years after Stephen’s death. Starring Steve Coogan, Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte.

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Disney+)

Documentary. Exploring the career of the psychiatric expert Ann Burgess, with a focus on her work at the FBI where she developed methods of tracking serial killers and other violent criminals based on her research. Directed and produced by Abby Fuller.

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (Prime Video)

Film. Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. Starring Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict and Joseph Lee Anderson.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Prime Video)

Series. Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, this animated series follows Frank, Brenda, Barry and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Starring Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and Michael Cera.

The Palace – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

Series. It’s 1988 and the German Democratic Republic is in cruise mode. As the 40th anniversary of the Republic nears, the Friedrichstadt-Palast dancers have their minds trained on one thing only: their spectacular Jubilee show.

The Twelve – Season 2 (Binge)

Series. The Twelve returns with a new selection of jurors who must deliberate on the suspicious death of landowner Bernice Price, who is found at the bottom of a well on her remote farm in Western Australia. Sam Neill reprises his role as ruthless defence lawyer Brett Colby, who is at the top of his game. But his relationship with fellow barrister Meredith Nelson-Moore could complicate things in and out of the courtroom. Starring Sam Neill, Amy Matthews and Frances O’Connor.

Million Dollar Listing LA – Season 15 (Binge)

Series. With high interest rates, the ‘Mansion Tax’ and a low inventory of homes, the city’s hottest agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are back and feeling a new kind of heat. Stuck in the middle of a shaky market, deals are dragging out, taking much longer to close than before.

12 July

The Serpent Queen – Season 2 (Stan)

Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Starring Samantha Morton, Raza Jaffrey and Amrita Acharia.

Exploding Kittens (Netflix)

Animated series. It’s the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans – as talking cats. Starring Tom Ellis, Suzy Nakmura and Ally Maki.

The Real Housewives of OC – Season 18 (Binge)

Series. This season marks a historic milestone as The Real Housewives franchise celebrates 100 seasons over 18 years and 11 cities. Returning this season are Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. New to the season is housewife and former golf reporter Katie Ginella.

Me (Apple TV+)

Series. Follows a 12-year-old called Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances) as he adjusts to a newly blended family and the realisation that he has superpowers. Throughout the ten-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having superpowers truly means.

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+)

Film. Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. Starring China Anne McClain, Joshua Colley and Rita Ora.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Disney+)

Special. Celebrating the rise of the country music star Lainey Wilson, following lengthy struggles.

13 July

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 2 (ABC iview)

Sister Boniface – nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist. If there’s evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie.

14 July

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (Paramount+)

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) from their underseas home of Bikini Bottom. First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie and Paul Rudd, among others.

15 July

Apolonia Apolonia (Docplay)

Shot over 13 years, this striking and intimate character-driven documentary dives into the exhilarating lifestyle of a young French artist. Winner of the Special Jury Award at this year’s Antenna Film Festival, and the Best Film Prize at IDFA.

Aurora’s Sunrise (DocPlay)

At only 14-years-old, Aurora lost everything during the horror of the Armenian Genocide. But with luck and extraordinary courage she escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Blending vivid animation, archive, and rediscovered footage, Aurora’s Sunrise brings the inspiring and forgotten story of a young woman back to life.

Emperor of Ocean Park – Season 1 (Binge)

Series. When Talcott ‘Tal’ Garland’s father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack, Tal discovers his dad was not who he thought. Shady secrets pull Tal and his sister, Mariah (Tiffany Mack), into a political hotbed, making them question everything they ever knew about their federal-judge father and how he met his end. Starring Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman and Tiffany Mack.

Miller’s Girl (Binge)

Film (2024). Drama. A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear. Starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega.

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (Paramount+)

Series. Incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, are back and ready to plunge into all-new adventures.

Mafia Spies – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Docuseries. This eight-part series, based on the book by Thomas Maier (Masters of Sex), talks to the key players, giving their first-hand accounts of what was happening in the United States and Cuba. Relying heavily on recently declassified material and premium cinematic recreations, the series charts a Cold War game of cat and mouse from Vegas to Miami to Havana, pitting Washington’s strongest players against the 20th century’s most notorious gangster and exploring the secret connections among the CIA, the mob and Sinatra’s Rat Pack that still resonate today.

16 July

Field of Dreams (Stan)

Film (1989). A farmer in Iowa takes a punt by turning his cornfield into a place in which dreams come true. Starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta.

Breeders – Season 1 (ABC iview)

In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava.

17 July

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 27-29 (Disney+)

Series. Presenting the funniest home video moments sent in by American viewers.

American Dad – Season 19 (Disney+)

Animated series. Following the travails of Stan Smith, a CIA agent balancing the ups and downs of family life with keeping America safe. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal and Scott Grimes.

Monster High – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. It’s a new semester in the 20-episode second season. The boo crew find themselves navigating a variety of monstrous situations, including a vacation at Scare-adise Resort that takes a mysterious turn, a mythological showdown during a music festival, a magic-powered competitive game night, and more

18 July

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai. Image: Netflix.

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Xolo Maridueña.

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story – Season 1

Docuseries. Charting the rise of Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, and Jason Mizell AKA Run DMC from Hollis, Queens, pioneers of new-school hip hop in the 1980s.

The Chase – Seasons 1 & 2 (Stan)

Series. Set in a family-run veterinary practice in Yorkshire, England. Follows radically different siblings Anna and Sarah, whose long-held secrets threaten to tear them apart. Starring Gaynor Faye, Nicola Stephenson and Sunetra Sarker.

My Spy – The Eternal City (Prime Video)

Film. My Spy’s dynamic duo, veteran CIA operative JJ and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie, reunite to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. Starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman.

Reno 911! – Season 8 (Paramount+)

Series. Deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department take viewers behind the scenes as they patrol the Biggest Little City in the World, keeping the streets safe from everyone but themselves. Join the ride as Reno’s finest are back to fight crimes (and occasionally commit them) on a brand-new season.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – S1-4 (SBS On Demand)

On the face of it, Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel has a wonderful life – until her comedian husband blames her for him tanking on stage. He leaves, she grieves and her life starts to come apart at the seams. That is, until …

Spies of Terror – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Exploring the aftermath of the November 13 terror attacks in Paris, 2015, this spy thriller follows members of the Directorate-General for Internal Security (DGSI) and the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) as they do their best to hunt down the perpetrators. Based on the 2018 book Les Espions de la Terreur by Matthieu Suc.

19 July

Find Me Falling (Netflix)

Film. After a failed comeback album, a rock star escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors – and an old flame. Starring Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation (Disney+)

Special. Detailing the ongoing updates to EPCOT at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida as the park continues its mission of transforming in line with advances in technology and science.

The Client List – S1-2 (Stan)

Series. A single mother in a small Texas town leads a shocking double life. Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Loretta Devine and Colin Egglesfield.

Those About to Die (Prime Video)

Series. The centre of the Roman Empire is the wealthiest city in the world, and there is a heavy influx of slave labourers from the growing empire to take over the work. The Roman population – bored, restless, and increasingly violent – is kept in line mainly by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment, in the form of chariot racing and gladiator fights. Those About to Die delves into the world of the games – a world characterised by bloodlust, greed for money, the pursuit of power, and corruption. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes and Sara Martins.

Betty La Fea – The Story Continues (Prime Video)

Series. Picking up two years since her departure from Ecomoda, Betty is still married to Armando but on the brink of divorce, trying desperately to connect with their adolescent daughter, and wondering whether she’s happy with her chosen path. Roberto, Armando’s father and Ecomoda founder, has passed and his dying wish is for Betty to return to the company. Starring ​​​​​​​Ana María Orozco, Jorge Enrique Abello and Mario Duarte.

Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+)

Lady in the Lake. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. The disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, and the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

Omnivore (Apple TV+)

Documentary series. Narrated by renowned chef René Redzepi, this global series explores the ingredients that built societies, shaped our beliefs, and forever altered the human story. From salt flats in Peru to coffee forests in Rwanda to wild tuna off the coast of Spain, each episode celebrates the way we grow, transform, and consume the world’s best resources – the ones we eat.

20 July

Arcadian (Stan)

Film (2024). In a near future, where normal life on Earth has been decimated, Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquillity by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. Starring Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins and Sadie Soverall.

Lights Out (Binge)

Film. Action/Thriller. A drifting ex-soldier turns underground fighter with the help of a just released ex-con, pitting them both against a crime boss, corrupt cops and hired killers. Starring Frank Grillo and Mekhi Phifer.

21 July

My Adventures With Superman – Season 2 (Binge)

The animated series is a coming-of-age story catching up with Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

22 July

Candice Renoir – Series 9 (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

After infringing the law by hiding Antoine’s amnesia, Candice is disciplined and not allowed to take part in any investigations. She’s told to either end her relationship with her superior or be transferred to the other end of France. Reduced to performing administrative tasks and sidelined in a tiny ground floor office, her unit is now headed by a top-notch investigator named Penelope Vallier. Staring Cécile Bois.

Tromeo and Juliet (AMC+ and Shudder)

Film. Tromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him.

Dinosaur – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

Series. A heartwarming Scottish drama, set in Glasgow. Nina’s life goes into a tailspin when she learns her sister and best friend is getting married to a man she’s known for a matter of weeks. What comes next would be hard for anyone, let alone someone facing their own personal challenges and becoming entangled in a new potential romance. Starring Ashley Storrie.

24 July

Devil’s Peak – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. Detective Benny Griessel hunts a well-meaning vigilante killer whose crimes are gaining popular support. Starring Hilton Pelser, Sisanda Henna and Shamilla Miller.

Time Bandits (Apple TV+)

Series. The first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie and is created for television by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi. Guided by Lisa Kudrow, an eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation.

Interview With The Vampire – Season 2 (ABC iview)

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, this series follows Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.

D.I. Ray (SBS On Demand)

Series. Detective Inspector Rachita Ray comes back to homicide a couple of months after suspension to investigate a fatal double shooting. The victims? Frank Chapman, the head of an infamous crime family and a local nurse caught in the crossfire. Will D.I. Ray get to the heart of the matter before further violence breaks out on Birmingham’s streets? Let’s hope so …

25 July

The Decameron (Netflix)

Series. As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad and Lou Gala.

Bloodlands – Season 2 (BritBox)

Bloodlands. Image: BritBox.

Series. When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle, must keep each other dangerously close. Starring James Nesbitt, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna and Victoria Smurfit.

Soundproof (BritBox)

Film (2006). Chris is thrown from a high-rise balcony and suspicion falls on his flatmate Dean, who is profoundly deaf. Starring Susan Lynch, Joseph Mawle and Joanna Dunbar.

We Were Once Kids (DocPlay)

Twenty-six years after indie cult classic Kids was released, this documentary explores the divergent paths of the original cast, delivering an unflinching look back at one of the most iconic films of the 1990’s. By Australian director Eddie Martin.

You Don’t Know Me (DocPlay)

A chorus of film critics and fervent devotees explore the complicated afterlife of 1995’s biggest film flop, Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls.

Would I Lie to You? – Season 17 (ABC iview)

Series. Rob Brydon hosts the seventeenth series of the award-winning comedy panel show, with Lee Mack and David Mitchell returning as the lightning-quick team captains.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Prime Video)

Film Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, this action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including author Ian Fleming. Starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González and Alan Ritchson.

26 July–August 11

Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Stan)

Paris 2024 is coming 26 July to Stan Sport, with a comprehensive on demand offering, including full replays, highlights and exclusive minis. The biggest moments will be showcased in 4K Ultra HD, a first for Olympics coverage in Australia, and with the largest range of channels: all events across more than 40 individual sport channels, an exclusive 24/7 Olympic News channel and four live & exclusive feature channels crossing between the big moments. Two exclusive daily shows will also keep fans informed – Olympics Daily and Paris Preview hosted by Tara Rushton and Adam Peacock,joined by a world class lineup of Olympic experts including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Nova Peris, Stephanie Rice and John Steffensen.

27 July

Jerry Maguire (Stan)

Film (1996). A sports agent has a moral epiphany that leads to him being fired, then works as an independent agent with the only athlete not to abandon him. Starring Tom cruise, Cuba Giiding Jr and Renée Zellweger.

28 July

Bend it like Beckham (Stan)

Film (2002). In spite of their parents’ ambitions for them, two young women set their sights on a professional football career. Starring Keira Knightley, Parminder Nagra and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Fifteen Love – Season 1

Series. Former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce makes a shocking allegation against her coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. The revelation forces everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew about their past success.

29 July

Futurama – Season 12 (Disney+)

The epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns with ten new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.

Signora Volpe – Season 2 (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Former British spy Sylvia Fox has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house. But old habits die hard, and she’s soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community, and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Starring Emilia Fox.

We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Super-volcanoes? Alien attack? Nuclear meltdown? Jay Baruchel takes a look at numerous ways our planet could meet its end, chewing over a shortlist of potential catastrophes with death, doom and conspiracy experts.

31 July

Women in Blue (Las Azules) (Apple TV+)

Series. Follows the lives of four women in the 1970s who join Mexico’s first female police force, bucking the ultra-conservative norms of the time only to discover that their squad is a cynical publicity stunt. Starring Bárbara Mori and Costanza Andrade Clara.

To Catch a Smuggler – Seasons 2-7 (Disney+)

Series. Following the work of special agents to catch people smuggling contraband into and through US airports. Starring Tom Mulhall and David C Schweizer.