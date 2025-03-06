Love on the Spectrum: Australian show gets Season 3 on Netflix

Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series Love on the Spectrum will premiere globally on Netflix in April. The series continues its heartfelt exploration of dating and relationships among people on the autism spectrum and features new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces searching for love.

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.

‘We’re incredibly proud to bring viewers another season of this heartwarming series which contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us,’ said Karina Holden, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum and Head of Factual at Northern Pictures.

‘Season 3 features the return of couples whose stories have captivated audiences across the globe, together with new faces whose stories remind us that the search for connection is universal.’

Fan favourites returning in Season 3 include popular couple Abbey (26) and David (30), who first connected in Season 1 and are now approaching four years together. The season also includes charismatic medieval enthusiast James (36), talented animator and entrepreneur Dani (29), energetic Tanner (25), thoughtful Connor (25), and creative Adan (27).

New to the series is Madison (27), who was inspired to join the show after seeing Abbey and David’s love story, and Pari (22), an artistic newcomer who enjoys railfanning, singing, drawing and animation.

Neurodiversity expert and author Jennifer Cook returns to guide the daters, tailoring her approach based on each individual’s experience level and needs.

The series has garnered much acclaim, securing five Primetime Emmy Awards (two in 2024 – Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program and Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program and three in 2022 – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program).

Critics and viewers alike have praised the show for its empathetic lens and authentic portrayal of individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the complexities of dating and relationships.

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 premieres on 2 April on Netflix.

