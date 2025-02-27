Netflix: best new shows & films streaming March 2025

Netflix: new in March

WWE Elimination Chamber: 2025 (2 March)

Live on March 2, 2025 @ 11:00AM AEDT. WWE Superstars compete against heated rivals with title opportunities on the line inside the barbaric Elimination Chamber.

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

Series. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 (7 March)

Series. Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula 1’s most tumultuous seasons yet.

Plankton: The Movie (7 March)

Film (2025). Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand – and decides to destroy the world without him.

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 (13 March)

Series. A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

Starring Jessica Almenäs.

The Electric State (14 March)

Film (2025). Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Jason Alexander.

The Residence (20 March)

Series. When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley and Molly Griggs.

Revelations (21 March)

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae.

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (27 March)

Series. With her styling brand on the rise – and her love life on the rocks – Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell and Tasha Smith.

Netflix: recently added

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 Feb)

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Watch the Netflix trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Apple Cider Vinegar:

‘There’s never any doubt that Belle is a fraud. An opening scene where she pitches a career revival to a crisis management PR expert (Phoenix Raei) does an excellent job of presenting her as a self-obsessed and fiercely determined/ outright delusional (take your pick) young woman who’s about as likeable in person as a bucket of snakes.

‘Her personal story is all about how someone like her could rise to the top, and what parts of reality – if any – were involved in her climb.’ Read more …