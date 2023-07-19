Kitchen Cabinet returns to ABC and serves up Peter Dutton

Annabel Crabb will return for a brand-new season of Kitchen Cabinet, from Tuesday 15 August at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview, promising a ‘rich array of new interview subjects’.

Crabb will visit the homes of eight significant politicians: former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Western Sydney Independent Dai Le, Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie, Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John, Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe and Labor Minister Anika Wells.

​’The Parliament is changing,’” says Annabel,’ said Crabb, who joined the Parliamentary Press Gallery in 1999. ‘More and more, it reflects the Australia you see when you walk down the street. I’ve always been fascinated by what drives human beings to seek public office. And as the Parliament gets more diverse, the stories get better and better.’

​The Kitchen Cabinet premise – devised by Crabb for the ABC in 2011 – sees Crabb visiting the home of a prominent politician, where they cook a meal together and she brings dessert.

​’It’s a different kind of interview from the standard in-studio format,’ Crabb said. ‘Because they’re in their own homes, politicians can’t reach for the same tried-and-true deflective forms of words that they rely upon in short studio interviews. And the interviewer can ask questions that are a lot more personal.

​’Which for a nosy person is massively useful. So I can ask, for instance, how Peter Dutton feels about being likened to a potato, or how his traumatic experience in the Queensland Police changed him as a person.

‘Or how Anika Wells manages three kids and a ministerial job while also needing hospital treatment every eight weeks. Or go the darkest spots in Dai Le’s life, when she was convinced she would die. Every single politician we elect has a back-story that dictates the way they behave in politics. And whether you love or loathe them, it’s always worth knowing that story.’

​Kitchen Cabinet originally aired over six seasons from 2012 to 2016 and included more than 40 politicians from around Australia from Prime Ministers to backbenchers. All episodes are available to watch, free, on ABC iview.