How to Make Gravy: Binge reveals trailer for Australian Paul Kelly film

Binge has released the official trailer and first look images for its first original feature film, How To Make Gravy, which premieres in December.

Based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song of the same name, How to Make Gravy has been adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him.

Bringing the song’s characters to life is a stellar line-up of Australian actors, including Daniel Henshall as Joe. His brother Dan is played by Brenton Thwaites, and, flying in from the coast, Joe’s sister Stella played by Kate Mulvany.

Damon Herriman, meanwhile, plays Stella’s husband Roger; French actress Agathe Rousselle plays Joe’s wife Rita, Jonah Wren Phillips plays Joe’s son Angus, and Rose Statham and Izzy Westlake play Joe’s twin daughters Frank and Dolly.

How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge.

Playing the part of Dan’s daughter Mary is Eloise Rothfield, and, driving down from Queensland, the brothers Gary and Murray are played by Eugene Gilfedder and Kym Gyngell respectively.

How to Make Gravy: extra guests

How to Make Gravy will also introduce new characters, led by Hugo Weaving as veteran lifer Noel who throws Joe a lifeline to help him evade the prison’s resident troublemaker Red, played by Kieran Darcy-Smith.

Cameo appearances from Australian musicians include rapper Adam Briggs, singer/songwriter Brendan Maclean, Dallas Woods, Patience Hodgson and Zaachariaha Fielding.

The How to Make Gravy soundtrack features original songs by Meg Washington, including the recently released The Hook, which samples French electronic producer Petit Biscuit’s breakout hit Sunset Lover. It also features new songs from Beddy Rays, Electric Fields & The Prison Choir, and Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir.

How to Make Gravy: production deets

How To Make Gravy was adapted for the screen by award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman, who also directed. Waterman and Washington produce alongside Hamish Lewis and Academy Award-nominated producer Schuyler Weiss.

It was commissioned by the Foxtel Group for Binge and financed with support by Screen Queensland. Fifth Season will distribute the film internationally. Executive producers are Michael Brooks for WBITVP and Susannah George with Alison Hurbert-Burns and Amanda Laing. Head of Scripted for the Foxtel Group is Lana Greenhalgh.

How To Make Gravy premieres on Binge on 1 December 2024.

