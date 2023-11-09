Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer released today

Sony Pictures has released an early trailer for the latest instalment in the Ghostbusters franchise: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Directed by Gil Kenan, Frozen Empire follows the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with the surviving original Ghostbusters joining forces with their rookies to save the world from a deadly frost in New York City.

Watch the trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire below:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is in cinemas from 28 March 2024.