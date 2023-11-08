Marvel’s Echo: Disney+ releases trailer and premiere date

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer and poster for its new series, Echo.

Echo, in kind with the pantheon of Marvel streaming IP, is based on a comic book series of the same name. The story follows one of the few deaf Marvel characters Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) – who possesses photographic reflexes and superhuman physicality – as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream on 10 January 2024. This marks the first time a Marvel Studios series has released all episodes on Disney+ at once.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Read: What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, Apple TV+, iview and more

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland. Co-executive producers are Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin.

Echo premieres on Disney+ on 10 January 2024.