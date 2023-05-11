Eurovision: Catherine Martin will be Australia’s voting spokesperson

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is just around the corner, with primetime broadcast of the Semi Finals starting from this Friday on SBS.

During the Grand Final of the contest, airing this Sunday, spokespeople from around Europe (and Australia) will present the votes from their respective countries. Who will get the illustrious “douze points” and who will walk away with zero? It’s exciting stuff, and you can read all about it (and our competitor, Voyager) in Mel Campbell’s coverage.

Who gets to represent a country as its point-giver is also a pretty coveted role. It’s just been confirmed that, this year, costume designer Catherine Martin will play that part for Australia.

‘I am so excited to be the spokesperson for Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,’ Martin said.

‘Since my first memories of ABBA exploding onto the stage and becoming the worldwide phenomenon they are, I have been obsessed, not only with the extraordinary celebration of music and songwriting, but also with the inspiration, staging, costuming and lighting. Eurovision celebrates not only musical excellence, but the presentation of music, in visually extraordinary ways.’

Catherine Martin is a four-time Oscar-winning Production Designer, Costume Designer and Producer. She has collaborated with her husband and creative partner Baz Luhrmann on the distinctive look of all their productions for over 30 years, establishing them as two of the world’s most innovative creators of film, theatre and entertainment.

Martin began collaborating with Luhrmann while still studying at Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), designing his production of Lake Lost for the Australian Opera. This earned Martin the first of many career accolades: a Victorian Green Room Award for Best Design.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world’s biggest live music event. Last year it attracted 161 million viewers worldwide and 2.7 million Australians tuned into SBS’s coverage of the event.

Eurovision Semi Final one airs this Friday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST. See the SBS Eurovision website for updates