Black Mirror season 7 is coming, with a surprise sequel

The seventh season of sci-fi anthology Black Mirror is confirmed for 2025.
15 Mar 2024
A still from Black Mirror season 4 episode ‘USS Callister’ starring Jesse Plemons. Image: Netflix

Netflix’s Black Mirror will return in 2025 with a seventh season, the streamer announced today.

As part of the UK’s ‘Next on Netflix’ slate reveal, a spokesperson for the streamer confirmed that Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return in 2025, with six episodes.

As part of the upcoming season, there will be a callback to previous episode ‘USS Callister’, which was critically acclaimed when it premiered.

If you need a refresher, ‘USS Callister’ was the first episode of the fourth Black Mirror series. In it, a reclusive but gifted programmer by the name of Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) feels bitter over the lack of recognition from his coworkers in creating a massive multiplayer online game. He takes out his frustrations by simulating a Star Trek–like adventure within the game, using his co-workers’ DNA to create digital clones of them.

Watch the trailer for Black Mirror Season 7 Below:

Read: Black Mirror season 6 – cheat sheet

Last year, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker attended the inaugural SXSW Sydney as a headline speaker. He had this to say just prior to attending in October:

‘This tense love-hate relationship with technology is what Black Mirror is all about. That and stories about Prime Ministers and pigs. Anyway, I can’t wait to attend and get so cowed by all the creativity and innovation on display that I go home feeling depressed and inadequate. I’m genuinely looking forward to it.’

Black Mirror season 7 premieres on Netflix in 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Television
