Cheat Sheet: Black Mirror season 6

What is Black Mirror?

If you’ve been living under a rock, I’m so sorry. Let me brush that moss off your face and welcome you to the world! Black Mirror is a British anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. It’s available to stream on Netflix, and it has five seasons, with a sixth on the way.

Its episodes explore a range of genres, and most are set in near-future dystopias with sci-fi technology that comments on our modern world and its relationship to tech.

When does season 6 come out?

Black Mirror Season 6 comes to Netflix on 15 June 2023.

What is season 6 about?

It’s described by Netflix as ‘if The Twilight Zone went on a modern day bender’. New dystopian tales span eras to deliver myriad surprises in the series’ ‘most unpredictable season yet’. In other words, expect the unexpected.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Watch the new trailer below:

What can we expect from the new episodes?

The official Netflix descriptions for each episode in season 6 are below.

Joan is Awful – An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life – in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

– An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life – in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek. Loch Henry – A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

– A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past. Beyond The Sea – In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

– In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. Mazey Day – A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

– A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident. Demon 79 – Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Who made Black Mirror season 6?

The credits so far include:

Cast: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, Zazie Beetz

Executive Producers: Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, Bisha K Ali (Demon 79 and Joan is Awful)

Produced By: Broke & Bones.

Black Mirror season 6 will be available on Netflix from 15 June