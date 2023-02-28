Best new streaming shows and films: what to watch in March in Australia

From Tetris to Weird Al, The Mandalorian to Wellmania, here are the top titles you’ll want to pay attention to in March across major streaming services in Australia.

The Magician’s Elephant (March 17)

Produced by Sydney-based animation studio Animal Logic, The Magician’s Elephant is a magical tale that brings to life the enchanting world of Kate DiCamillo’s beloved novel. It follows a determined boy who accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny.

Elvis (March 21)

Get ready to rock and roll with Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominated film Elvis, coming to Netflix on March 21. Elvis Presley finds fame and fortune as the King of Rock and Roll while struggling to escape the control of his controversial manager.

Wellmania (March 29)

Get ready for Wellmania, the new Netflix dramedy series starring Celeste Barber, filmed on Gadigal Country (Sydney). When a health crisis forces Liv (Barber) to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude, she jumps into a wellness journey to get better – even if it kills her.

ScreenHub Staff pick: Wellmania. It was shot in Sydney and looks wicked funny.

Trafficked (March 12)

Led by 14-time Walkley Award-winner and four-time Australian journalist of the year, investigative reporter Nick McKenzie returns to the Stan Original documentary slate Revealed with Revealed: Trafficked. The documentary exposes a major sex trafficking and border security scandal that has already sparked two national inquiries. After a tip-off, Mckenzie delves into the murky world of sex trafficking and organised crime, blowing open a hidden story of exploitation and government failure. Created in collaboration with 60 Minutes, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and supported by the Judith Neilson Institute.

Lucky Hank (March 20)

Starring Emmy Award winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and from the producers of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, Lucky Hank is a comedic drama series based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man. The series follows Odenkirk as Henry (Hank) Devereaux, Jr., a failed novelist turned unlikely chair of the English department of a mediocre college in a working-class town. Backstabbing colleagues, crusading students, a flirtatious protégée, and a wife reawakening to dormant ambitions aggravates the mounting midlife crisis Hank experiences when his celebrated, philandering father returns to darken the shadow he casts on his son.

ScreenHub Staff Pick: Feeling the Saul Withdrawal? Us too. Why not fill the blank with Lucky Hank?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Season 3 (March 1)

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

History of the World, Part II Season Premiere (March 6)

After waiting over 40 years, there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

The Banshees of Inisherin (March 8)

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

ScreenHub Staff Pick: If you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to catch The Banshees of Inisherin, and see why it’s been nominated for so many awards.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (March 2)

The ‘unexaggerated true story’ about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was ‘a sin’, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic rebels and makes his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An ‘instant success and sex symbol’, Al lives an excessive

lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.

Yellowjackets season 2 (March 24)

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girl soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what

began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Rabbit Hole season 1 (March 27)

In Rabbit Hole, John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

In addition to Sutherland, Rabbit Hole features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine ‘Jo’ Madi, Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (The English) as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence.

ScreenHub Staff Pick: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a fun that has no interest in being an honest biopic.

Ted Lasso season 3 (March 15)

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Extrapolations (March 17)

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Tetris (31 March)

Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.

ScreenHub Staff Pick: Extrapolations has a star-studded cast (including Aussie Murray Bartlett) and a timely message.

Daisy Jones and the Six (3 March)

An adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel following the rise of rock band Daisy Jones and The Six through the ’70s LA music scene on their quest for worldwide icon status.

Swarm (17 March)

A young woman’s obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn in this series from Atlanta duo Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, starring Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Class of ’07 (17 March)

Emily Browning (American Gods) and Caitlin Stasey (Tomorrow When the War Began) star in this Australian series about a ten-year high school reunion that turns seriously bad when an apocalyptic tidal wave hits, forcing a group of women into a survival situation on the island peak of their old campus.

ScreenHub Staff Pick: Daisy Jones and The Six looks like lush rock’n’roll goodness to get you through any mood.

Rain Dogs (7 March)

Daisy May Cooper (Am I Being Unreasonable?) plays working-class single mum and aspiring writer Costello Jones, hustling to make a good life for her daughter with the help of her chaotic best mates in this dark comedy from the BBC and HBO.

Better (14 March)

After a family tragedy is narrowly averted, a corrupt police detective (Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie) undergoes a painful moral awakening, but righting twenty years of wrongdoing won’t be easy.

Succession season 4 (27 March)

Jesse Armstrong’s satirical comedy-drama returns to pit the Roy family against each other once again in this follow-up to the Emmy-winning third season.

ScreenHub Staff Pick: If you’re behind on the drama of Succession, now’s the time to get into it as the series wraps on its fourth season.

