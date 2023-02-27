What’s new on Paramount+ in March

Paramount+ has a slew of new series and movies to entertain you as the weather gets cooler in March.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (March 2)

The ‘unexaggerated true story’ about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was ‘a sin’, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic rebels and makes his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An ‘instant success and sex symbol’, Al lives an excessive

lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.

The Real Friends of WeHo (March 4)

A select group of friends follow their passions in the West Hollywood community, made up of some of the most influential and successful LGBTQI+ celebrities and businessmen.

Corpo Libero/The Gymnasts ( March 9)

Based on Italian author Ilaria Bernardini’s bestselling novel Corpo Libero, the six-episode series revolves around a team of elite female teenage gymnasts engaged in an international competition high up in the snowy Italian Alps. During what is the most important week of their lives, rivalries are fierce and relationships become complex as the young athletes vie for a chance at making the Olympic team.

Tensions and obsessions escalate until it is revealed that one of the competitors is dead and the police suspect murder.

The Challenge: World Championship (March 9)

In a brand-new limited series, twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original The Real World and Road Rules return for a second chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the season will follow competitors as they face unprecedented, over the top challenges set in the Andes

Mountains of Argentina. Australia’s Brihony Dawson will join TJ Lavin in the premiere episode.

School Spirits season 1 (March 10)

School Spirits is centred around Maddie (Peyton List), a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.

The series was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who also co-wrote the series premiere. Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) serves as showrunner with Max Winkler (Cruel Summer, Jungleland) directing the first two episodes. Goldstick, Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Winkler serve as executive producers.

Transformers: EarthSpark (March 11)

After the end of the Transformers’ war, the Malto family moves to Witwicky, Pennsylvania, to start a new life but their lives soon get entangled with a group of Terran Transformers.

The Journey: Andrea Bocelli (March 14)

The Journey: Andrea Bocelli follows the world’s most beloved tenor, Bocelli as he travels Italy’s Via Francigena on horseback to rediscover some of life’s greatest joys. Throughout Bocelli’s spiritual pilgrimage along the ancient trail, historical waypoints immerse viewers in the series’ key themes: peace, purpose, facing fear, hope, restoration, and relationships. Each episode features a different Italian backdrop, taking Bocelli from St Peter’s Basilica through Tuscany’s rolling hills, towards the medieval fortress of Monteriggioni and on to his hometown of Lajatico.

Unwelcome (March 17)

A couple escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland, only to hear stories of mysterious creatures who live in the gnarled, ancient woods at the foot of their garden. As warned by their new neighbours, the creatures come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it’s crucial to remember that there’s always a dear price to pay for their aid.

Quattordici Giorni/14 Days (March 24)

A couple, a house, an explosive crisis, and two weeks of forced isolation. Marta and Lorenzo are 46 and 49 years old, respectively; they have been a couple for fifteen years and have been married for twelve. Basically, a lifetime. The family doctor has just told them that they must remain in mandatory self quarantine since Marta came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID 19. Too bad she recently discovered that Lorenzo is having an affair with another woman, Alessia. Marta hates Lorenzo; Lorenzo hates Marta. But they have no choice. They must remain together, locked up in the same 80

square metres for fourteen days. What will they do? A love story in suspended time, for them and for the entire world, in a countdown leading toward a separation. Fourteen chapters, fourteen moments in the life of a couple, and just one, shattered love.

Yellowjackets season 2 (March 24)

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girl soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what

began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Rabbit Hole season 1 (March 27)

In Rabbit Hole, John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

In addition to Sutherland, Rabbit Hole features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine ‘Jo’ Madi, Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (The English) as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence.

