What’s new on Stan in March

Dawn of the Dolphins (March 6)

With unprecedented access to the remarkable tale of the Queensland-based Dolphins, Dawn of the Dolphins follows coaching giant Wayne Bennett as he builds the NRL’s newest team. Navigating the club through their first tentative steps Bennett, a notably private person, returns home to Brisbane to oversee recruitment and help lay the building blocks for long-term success. The series tracks the year-long preparations as Bennett and CEO Terry Reader prepare to transition the Dolphins from a successful community club to an elite professional force in the world’s leading rugby league competition.

Attacking Life (March 9)

Attacking Life is an inspiring celebration of surfer Brett Connellan, after narrowly surviving a gruesome shark attack where most of his thigh was taken. Had it not been for the bravery and quick thinking of one of his closest friends, Connellan would have bled to death. When he finally awoke, he was told he may never walk again. Through his journey of mental and physical recovery comes this feature documentary – an intimate exploration into the mind and body of a young man living life with a second chance.

Trafficked (March 12)

Led by fourteen-time Walkley Award-winner and four-time Australian journalist of the year, investigative reporter Nick McKenzie returns to the Stan Original documentary slate Revealed with Revealed: Trafficked. The documentary exposes a major sex trafficking and border security scandal that has already sparked two national inquiries. After a tip-off, Mckenzie delves into the murky world of sex trafficking and organised crime, blowing open a hidden story of exploitation and government failure. Created in collaboration with 60 Minutes, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and supported by the Judith Neilson Institute.

Lucky Hank (March 20)

Starring Emmy Award winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and from the producers of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, Lucky Hank is a comedic drama series based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man. The series follows Odenkirk as Henry (Hank) Devereaux, Jr., a failed novelist turned unlikely chair of the English department of a mediocre college in a working-class town. Backstabbing colleagues, crusading students, a flirtatious protégée, and a wife reawakening to dormant ambitions aggravates the mounting midlife crisis Hank experiences when his celebrated, philandering father returns to darken the shadow he casts on his son.

Power Book II: Ghost (March 17)

As the first series to expand the Power universe, the high-octane drama Power Book II: Ghost returns for season three. The series follows Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Amateur) as Tariq, who is now determined to get back to his family, receive his trust fund, and walk away from the game for good. But when the emergence of a ruthless new connection interrupts Tariq’s plans, he is thrown back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.