What’s new on Netflix in March

As the temperature starts to drop in Australia, check out the Netflix highlights for March.

Sex/Life: Season 2 (March 2)

Sex/Life is back on March 2 and hotter than even before. It follows a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. We pick up right in the moment of Billie’s stunning proposal to Brad which ended the first season, and then ride the emotional fallout which comes in its wake.

You: Season 4 Part 2 (March 9)

Premiering on March 9, You: Season 4 Part 2 promises more drama, romance and psychotic behaviour from our favourite walking red-flag, Joe. Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10)

On March 10, get ready for the ultimate thriller experience with Luther: The Fallen Sun, starring Idris Elba. Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther (Elba) breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

The Magician’s Elephant (March 17)

Produced by Sydney-based animation studio Animal Logic, The Magician’s Elephant is a magical tale that brings to life the enchanting world of Kate DiCamillo’s beloved novel. It follows a determined boy who accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny.

Elvis (March 21)

Get ready to rock and roll with Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominated film Elvis, coming to Netflix on March 21. Elvis Presley finds fame and fortune as the King of Rock and Roll while struggling to escape the control of his controversial manager.

Wellmania (March 29)

Get ready for Wellmania, the new Netflix dramedy series starring Celeste Barber, filmed on Gadigal Country (Sydney). When a health crisis forces Liv (Barber) to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude, she jumps into a wellness journey to get better – even if it kills her.

Murder Mystery 2 (March 31)

On March 31, Netflix brings you the iconic duo of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2. Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.