Balls Up: Screen Queensland secures US action-comedy

Director Peter Farrelly's action-comedy Balls Up starts filming in Queensland this July.
3 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Farrelly. Headshots supplied by Screen Queensland.

Screen Queensland has acquired the American feature film Balls Up via its Production Attraction Strategy, with cameras set to roll in July.

Balls Up comes from director Peter Farrelly, who recently filmed the John Cena comedy Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne. Written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool & Wolverine), the new film stars Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser as two American marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match. Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country.

Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance are producing the film, which will be based out of Queensland’s Village Roadshow Studios.

‘The sunshine state is an ideal place to make high quality films and series and Screen Queensland is pleased to welcome Balls Up to both Brisbane and the Gold Coast,’ said Jacqueline Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO.

Brad Carlson, EVP of Physical Production at Skydance said that several factors influenced their decision to make Balls Up in Queensland.

‘With its wide variety of urban and rural locations coupled with a robust incentive program and talented crew base, Queensland was the perfect choice to base our production,’ said Carlson.

Balls Up joins a slate of films and series to be made in Queensland this year, including Ron Howard’s Eden, The Bluff, Good Cop/Bad Cop and Australian productions Dangerous Animals, Black Snow, Rock Island Mysteries and Gettin’ Square sequel, Spit.

Read: Ron Howard’s Eden: Richard Roxburgh and more Aussies join film cast

Producers on the film include Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, as well as Andrew Muscato, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Balls Up has no confirmed release date.

