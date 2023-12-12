Ron Howard’s Eden: Richard Roxburgh and more Aussies join film cast

News

Australian actors added to the cast include Richard Roxburgh, Toby Wallace, and Paul Gleeson.
12 Dec 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Ron Howard. Image: David Shankbone/ Wiki Commons.

Ron Howard has arrived in Queensland to film his latest mystery-thriller, Eden, which has now added a number of Australian actors to its cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Roxburgh (Elvis, Prosper), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on The Western Front), Toby Wallace (The Bikeriders), Paul Gleeson (The Thin Red Line, Thirteen Lives), Ignacio Gasparini (Como Hermanas) and Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons) have joined the Eden cast, which includes previously announced stars Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl.

The Surfer: Nicolas Gage film wraps in WA

The film, based on a real-life unsolved mystery in the Galapagos Islands, will shoot its primary footage in Australia, with a small crew headed to the Galapagos for additional footage.

Eden is written by Tetris screenwriter Noah Pink and directed by Ron Howard. Howard is also a producer on the film along with Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment. Also producing are AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford, as well as Bill Connor and Patrick Newall.

The production was secured by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and supported by the Federal Government’s Location Incentive. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

