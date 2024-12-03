ABC to stream Australian content in the US via FAST channels

ABC programs will soon be available in North America, thanks to Free-Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels.

That’s good news for any Americans who’ve tried to watch ABC iView, only to receive the message: ‘Due to program licensing agreements, programs on ABC iView are available to play in Australia only’.

According to an announcement made this week, ABC’s commercial arm has partnered with Amagi, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions for broadcasting and Connected TV – whose previous clients include Lionsgate Studio and NBCUniversal – to begin rolling out FAST channels from 2025.

The news follows an announcement by 9Network earlier this year that, thanks to its new partnership with the BBC, it would be bringing 6 FAST channels from the UK to Australia.

‘This partnership with Amagi represents a significant milestone for ABC Commercial as we expand into the global FAST market, opening new doors for Australian content to thrive on international FAST platforms,’ said ABC Commercial Digital Sales Manager Brian Lee. ‘Our channels will allow audiences to access Australia’s most loved and unique stories in innovative ways, whether they’re seeking family-friendly content, compelling dramas or captivating documentaries.’

The decision to start with North America is a smart one, since 40% of US households already engage with Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television like Roku and Tubi. Following that, the plan is to extend into Europe and Asia.

‘We know how much international audiences have opened up to Australian content over the last decade’ said Lee, ‘and we are confident that platforms will embrace our new channels with enthusiasm, allowing them to provide audiences with the opportunity to enjoy the best Australia has to offer. We look forward to announcing further details on our new channel launches in early 2025.’

The ABC Commercial library has 4,000 hours of content across genres like drama, factual entertainment, lifestyle, and children’s programming that they plan to make available via these FAST channels. Notable highlights include Aftertaste, Restoration Australia, Wild Australians, and Reef School, all of which aim to showcase Australia’s ‘unique stories’ to international audiences.

‘ABC’s foray into the FAST ecosystem is an exciting step forward. With Amagi’s technology, we’re enabling ABC to expand its reach, engaging audiences worldwide with high-quality content while creating new revenue opportunities through precise, targeted advertising,’ said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi.

‘We are seeing continued evolution of the FAST market as premium content owners are now looking to find new ways to reach their audience efficiently and intelligently,’ said Thomas Parsons, Senior Director – Sales & Business Development at Amagi. ‘The ABC is one of the most important and beloved brands in Australian TV and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them on this journey.’

Detailed channel launches will be revealed in early 2025.