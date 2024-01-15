What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, SBS On Demand, BritBox and more

Binge

True Detective: Night Country – Season 4 (15 Jan)

When eight men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska disappear during the last sunset of the year before ‘the long night’, Chief of Police Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) reluctantly re-teams with her former partner, Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who is convinced a dismembered tongue found at the crime scene links back to an unsolved case from their past.

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (16 Jan)

Live and on demand.

Netflix

Maboroshi (15 Jan)

A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.

Prime

Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (15 Jan)

Drag Den with Manila Luzon (18 Jan)

Luzon returns with a new den, new rules, new judges, and a new crop of drag queens.

Dance Life – Season 1 (19 Jan)

This documentary series follows a group of students throughout their all-consuming final year at the Australian dance studio, Brent Street.

Indian Police Force – Season 1 (19 Jan)

This action series follows Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik as he comes face to face with Zarar, his terrorist adversary.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland – Season 1 (19 Jan)

Graham Norton hosts ten well-known comedians tasked with making each other laugh without cracking a smile themselves.

Ondine (19 Jan)

Starring Colin Farrell, this film sees an Irish fisherman finding a woman in his fishing net who may or may not be a selkie.

DocPlay

Room 999 (15 Jan)

David Cronenberg, Baz Luhrmann and Claire Denis, alongside a host of prominent directors, discuss cinema’s future in this riveting sequel to Wim Wenders’s 1982 classic Room 666.

SBS On Demand

Cold Courage (18 Jan)

Two Nordic women collide during a series of murders in present-day London. Mari, a fierce psychologist, fights for the underdog by any means necessary.

The Shift (21 Jan)

A head midwife at Denmark’s best maternity ward is secretly yearning for her own child. She’s also having an affair with Norwegian paediatrician Jerry (Sverre Hagen). But work goes on for the short-staffed unit, with Ella delivering nine children in one day, and that’s just the first episode …

Stan

Prosper (18 Jan)

An Australian drama set in the sanctum of fictional evangelical megachurch, U Star, run by the wealthy and powerful Quinn family, who finds their church in hot water after their charismatic founder and pastor announces an impulsive US expansion. In Prosper, the collision between faith and ambition will threaten to tear the family and their church apart. Stars Richard Roxburgh, Rebecca Gibney, Ewen Leslie and Ming-Zhu Hii.

Hayu

Made in Chelsea: Sydney (15 Jan)

The Chelsea set are jetting off down under for a winter of sun, sand and heaploads of drama. Expect new relationships, old vendettas and plenty of confrontations – tune in for all the drama down under.

Disney+

Death and Other Details (16 Jan)

In this new series, the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

It Was Always Me – Season 2 (17 Jan)

The return of the series in which a Mexican girl’s life takes a strange turn when she discovers her father, Colombia’s greatest music star, has died.

Cristobal Balenciaga – Season 1 (19 Jan)

A new drama series that recreates the life and legacy of the Guetaria-born Spanish creator, one of the most iconic fashion designers of all time.

BritBox

Father Brown – Season 11 (16 Jan)

Father Brown. Image: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes.

In the 1950s, Catholic priest Father Brown solves various crimes in his village, teaming up with fan-favourite Sister Boniface this season to solve a murder at an arts and crafts fair.

Ghosts – Season 4 (16 Jan)

The doors of the crumbling country mansion creak open once more, seeing its living inhabitants and restless dead settle into a unique daily routine.

Paramount+

June (17 Jan)

This documentary gives viewers the chance to know more about June Carter in her own right, not solely through the lens of her marriage to Johnny Cash.

Big Boys – Season 2 (18 Jan)

Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing star as newbie uni student housemates in 2013, one of whom is grieving his dad and exploring his sexuality for the first time.