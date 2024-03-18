What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Binge, AMC+ and more

Netflix

Physical 11 – Season 2 (19 March)

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honour of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

3 Body Problem (21 March)

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges. Starring Jovan Adepo, John Bradley and Eiza González.

Shirley (22 March)

Film. Shirley Chisholm makes a trailblazing run for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination after becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama. Starring Regina King, Lance Reddick and Terrence Howard.

Stan

Platform 7 (21 March)

Based on the novel Platform Seven by Louise Doughty, this four-part British psychological thriller follows Lisa Evans (Jasmine Jobson), a young woman trapped as a ghost in a railway station, with no recollection of how she died or why. But after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7, she finds a connection between her own life and the event she just witnessed, as the truth of her past life is gradually revealed.

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet (24 March)

In collaboration with Walkey Award-winning journalist Carrie Fellner and The Sydney Morning Herald, Revealed: How To Poison A Planet investigates toxic chemicals that have sparked an international health and environmental catastrophe and tells the story of the devastating impacts on contaminated communities who are fighting for justice, both in Australia and across the world. Produced and directed by Janine Hosking, Katrina McGowan and Mat Cornwell.

SBS On Demand

Sisi – Season 3 (21 March)

The return of the historical drama in which Sisi frees her nine-year old son, crown prince Rudolf, from his military training, ordered against her will. To protect him, the empress chooses the path with the largest resistance and turns her back on the imperial palace. Starring Dominique Devenport and Jannik Schümann.

Prime Video

Road House (21 March)

This 2024 action film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor).

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker (22 March)

This series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favour of new horizons. But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates. Starring Veronika Slowikowska, Jaelynn Thora Brooks and Dan Beirne.

Disney+

Photographer (19 March)

Series that follows some of the world’s most impressive visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to the present day, charting their process and motivations.

Morphle and the Magic Pets (20 March)

Children’s series in which Mila and her stepbrother go on adventures with Mila’s magical pet Morphle, who can transform into anything.

X-Men ’97 (20 March)

This animated series takes us back to the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before.

Paramount+

Celebrity Ex On The Beach – Season 3 (20 March)

We’re back with the ‘hottest stars’ from the UK and the USA, as they head off off for a summer of love, with some unwelcome surprises.

That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2 (20 March)

The return of the series in which teenager Sadie’s wish comes true, bringing Lay Lay magically to life.

Binge

High Country – Season 1 (19 March)

This eight-part mystery-thriller revolves around detective Andrea ‘Andie’ Whitford (award-winning actress Leah Purcell), who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness. Through an edge-of-your-seat investigation, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit and revenge. Also starring internationally acclaimed actor Ian McElhinney and celebrated actors Sara Wiseman and Aaron Pedersen.

The Reckoning – Season 1 (20 March)

Steve Coogan stars in this story of Jimmy Savile, the British radio and TV presenter whose shocking crimes of sexual abuse only emerged after his death in 2011. Tracing his career from the early ’60s, it reveals the positions of power he held that allowed him to hide in plain sight while forcing his victims into silence.

Top Chef – Season 21 (21 March)

New chefs, new meals, new stress as the hit show returns, this time from the state of Wisconsin.

Oppenheimer (22 March)

Christoper Nolan’s blockbuster 2023 film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

BritBox

Hope Street – Season 3 Part 2 (19 March)

Conclusion of this season in which new detective constable, Jo Lipton, arrives in Port Devine, alongside new police constable, Ryan Power, in this Irish crime drama series filmed in Northern Ireland. Starring Amara Karan, Stephen Hagan and Karen Hassan.

Hullraisers – Season 2 (21 March)

Comedy following the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family for three women living in Hull, Yorkshire: self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula, and her best friend Rana. Starring Leah Brotherhead and Sinead Matthews.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder

Hinterland (Acorn TV & AMC+ – 18 March)

Series. Detectives Tom Mathias and Mared Rhys work the beat, investigating the twisted murders that befall the Welsh seaside town of Aberystwyth, a fractured community steeped in folklore. Starring Richard Harrington and Mali Harries.

Malum (Shudder & AMC+ – 18 March)

Film. A rookie police officer takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned police station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her father’s death and a vicious cult. Starring Jessica Sula, Monroe Cline and Natalie Victoria.