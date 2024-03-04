What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, ABC iview and more

Netflix

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (5 March)

Genderqueer comics from around the world take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace in this comedy showcase hosted by the award-winning Hannah Gadsby.

The Gentlemen (7 March)

Series. When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire – and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere. Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings.

Damsel (8 March)

Film. A young woman’s marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she’s offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone and Nick Robinson.

Stan

Gray (8 March)

Gray. Image: Stan.

Gray follows Cornelia Gray, a highly skilled and deadly former CIA agent who has retreated into hiding after years of service. But when a series of intelligence leaks threaten US national security, Gray is asked to come in from the cold to help uncover the Agency mole, dodging the government agents who suspect her of being a traitor. Starring Patricia Clarkson.

BritBox

Cash in the Attic – Season 16 (5 March)

The team is back to find hidden treasures in the homes of people who need to raise some cash before taking those items to auction.

Baptiste – Season 1 (7 March)

British TV drama in which Julien Baptiste, a retired police detective, specialises in missing-persons cases. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Tom Hollander and Jessica Raine.

SBS On Demand

Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr. Michael Mosley (6 March)

A new three-part series in which chronic insomniac Dr. Mosley joins some Australia’s worst sleepers on a pioneering eight-week sleep treatment program run by the Flinders University Sleep Institute.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Season 2 (7 March)

Tucci is back to share his passion for Italian cooking, make our mouths water, and meet some of the people behind the country’s famed cuisine.

The Vanishing Triangle

Series. When journalist Lisa Wallace writes an article about her mother’s murder, two decades earlier, it seems to lead to the disappearance of another young woman, then several more. Working with Detective David Burkely, Wallace travels around Ireland to investigate the disappearances. Based on a true story.

Remarkable Places to Eat – Season 3 (10 March)

Celebrated chefs and food lovers share their secrets on the best places in the world to eat. Fred Sirieix is joined by a special guest in each episode.

ABC iview

Life After Life – Season 1 (FTA premiere & Binge – 9 March)

The story of Ursula Todd, a woman in the first half of the 20th century, who experiences an endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

Prime Video

Ricky Stanicky (7 March)

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. Twenty years later, Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behaviour. When their spouses and partners get suspicious, they hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator ‘Rock Hard’ Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life … which doesn’t quite go to plan.

Beautiful Wedding (Prime Video)

Picking up where Beautiful Disaster left off, this 2024 film sees Abby and Travis waking up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds. With their best friends in tow and Abby’s six-figure poker winnings, they travel to Mexico, where they can enjoy a wild, lavish honeymoon. But chaos follows at every turn, and they must decide if they belong together. Starring Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner.

Paramount+

The Thundermans Return (7 March)

In this 2024 film by Trevor Kirschner, we’re back with the family as they enter a new era of superhero crimefighting. Starring Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Addison Riecke.

Unseen (7 March)

2023 horror film by Yoko Okumura, following a gas station worker who receives a call from a nearly blind woman on the run from her ex in the woods. Starring Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy and Missi Pyle.

Disney+

Queens (5 March)

Narrated by actress Angela Bassett, this series showcases remote places on the planet that have always been home to powerful female animal leaders.

Kiff (6 March)

Animated series following besties Kiff and Barry, a squirrel and a bunny.

Cinderella (6 March)

Film. Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 take on the timeless tale, starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden.

Extraordinary – Season 2 (6 March)

The gang find themselves poised for their best attempts at being proper adults. Jen finally enrols at the clinic, determined to take her journey to find her power seriously. She is embarking on a proper relationship with Jizzlord, and they’re trying their best at going steady, but not without hiccups. Having searched long and hard for his old life, Jizzlord’s past finally catches up with him.

Binge

Mary & George – Season 1 (4 March)

Based on a salacious true story, this lavish period drama depicts Mary Villiers’ ambitious plot to coerce her son George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine), the soon-to-be Duke of Buckingham, into seducing King James I (Tony Curran) and becoming his lover. Oscar-winner Julianne Moore stars as the ruthless, scheming future Countess of Buckingham, who will stop at nothing to conquer the royal court with her son by her side.

The Regime – Season 1 (4 March)

The Regime. Image: Binge.

Kate Winslet brings gravitas to the role of The Chancellor – the hard-nosed, foul-mouthed dictator of a fictional European country – in this highly anticipated limited series, also starring Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant. From executive producers of Succession, the series chronicles a year behind palace walls as the tightly wound regime begins to unravel.

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3 (6 March)

Thony De La Rosa returns, still embroiled with the mafia, for whom she ‘cleans’, while trying to make money for her son’s medical bills. Starring Elodie Yung and Adan Canto.

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3, Part B (6 March)

Gordon Ramsay and friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for this, the second part of Season 3.

Animal Control – Season 2 (7 March)

The return of the animal control workers who face more problems from humans than animals. Comedy series starring Joel McHale, Vella Lovell and Michael Rowland.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter (AMC+ – 4 March)

Hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode of this series showcases an ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the workings of the entertainment industry. Filmed on location at The Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica.

Mary Kills People (Acorn TV & AMC+ – 4 March)

Series. ER doctor Mary Harris is used to saving lives. At night though, she turns her attention to a different practice. Working with her partner, a former plastic surgeon, she moonlights as an underground angel of death. Starring Caroline Dhavernas.

God is a Bullet (Shudder & AMC+ – 4 March)

Film. Detective Bob Hightower tries to infiltrate an evil cult to save his kidnapped daughter and avenge the murder of his wife. Starring Maika Monroe, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Karl Glusman.

Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy – Season 2 (8 March)

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy. Image: Apple TV+.

Levy is back to visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, people, and cultures.

DocPlay

20 Days in Mariupol (7 March)

The favourite for this year’s Best Documentary Academy Award, this visceral and vital documentary from AP journalist Mystyslav Chernov offers a vital chronicle of the first 20 days of war in Mariupol (Ukraine).

Ukraine is Not a Brothel (7 March)

Explore the early documentary work of Australian director Kitty Green, best known for recently critically-acclaimed feature films The Assistant (2019) and The Royal Hotel (2023).