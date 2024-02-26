What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, ABC iview, BritBox and more

Netflix

Code 8 Part II (28 Feb)

Film. In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. ‘Arrowverse’ alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell team up again for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan. Starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Alex Mallari Jr.

Spaceman (1 March)

Film. Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship. Starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Kunal Nayyar.

Stan

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (26 Feb)

New series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?

BMF – Season 3 (1 March)

Inspired by true events, BMF is the story of how two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to a drug and money laundering empire known as the Black Mafia Family. The new season sees guest stars join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities, including Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones, musician and actress Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey.

Megamind Rules! – Season 1 (2 March)

Animated series following Megamind and his life post his fame as a new superhero of Metro City. Stars Keith Ferguson and Laura Post.

ABC iview

Whale With Steve Backshall (27 Feb)

Backshall dives with whales and dolphins, taking us closer than ever before to the most mysterious and awe-inspiring animals in the natural world.

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 8 (29 Feb)

Tom Webster returns to present the New Zealand version of the architecture programme that features fascinating stories of ambitious and innovative homeowners who are trying to create the house of their dreams.

Pride (1 March)

This 2014 British film tells the incredible true story of the unlikely alliance between a striking Welsh mining community and a group of gay and lesbian activists in Eighties Britain. Starring Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton and Dominic West.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 (2 March)

Drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter are on the hosting desk, joined throughout the broadcast by chart-topper G Flip and award-winning actor Remy Hii. Meanwhile, on Oxford Street, we’ll see and hear from comedian Mel Buttle, ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikTok creator Louis Hanson.

Compass (3 March)

The return of the news and current affairs program that ‘explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality’, with new host Indira Naidoo.

SBS On Demand

The Blonde One (26 Feb)

Film. When colleagues Gabriel become housemates in Buenos Aires, romance blossoms. Starring Alfonso Bardon, Justo Calabria and Gaston Re.

Joyland (27 Feb)

Film. A man lands a job as a backup dancer at a Bollywood-inspired burlesque and falls head over heels for a trans woman. Starring Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan.

Jump, Darling (28 Feb)

Film. A newbie drag queen in the aftermath of a breakup moves to the country and finds his grandmother in rapidly failing health – and desperate to avoid the nursing home. Starring Cloris Leachman, Thomas Duplessie and Jayne Eastwood.

Bendetta (29 Feb)

Film. A 17th-century nun finds herself in a lesbian affair with a novice … making life awkward. Starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia.

Screw (1 March)

Darkly comic drama series set in Long Marsh men’s prison in the UK, following officers Leigh Henry and Rose Gill – both of whom have secrets seemingly at odds with their roles as prison guards. Starring Nina Sosanya and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

American Fiction (27 Feb)

Film (2023) by Cord Jefferson, based on the novel Erasure (2001) by Percival Everett. A novelist-professor, sick of the the establishment profiting from Black entertainment, writes a satire of stereotypical ‘Black books’ under a pseudonym, only to see his book lavishly praised and selling widely as a work of serious literature. Starring Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Equalizer 3 (29 Feb)

Comedy action sequel from 2023, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning. Robert McCall (Washington) is minding his own business at home in Italy – until he finds our his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As things go south – McCall knows he has no choice but to take on the mafia.

Reina Roja – Season 1 (29 Feb)

A Spanish/ Mexican thriller series in which the smartest woman on Earth becomes the leader of an experimental police project … but things run far from smoothly. Starring Vicky Luengo, Hovik Keuchkerian and Celia Freijeiro.

BritBox

Professor T – Season 3

The return of the popular crime series in which Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, advises the police. Stars Ben Miller and Emma Naomi.

Shudder, Acorn TV & AMC+

HPI: High Intellectual Potential – Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (26 Feb)

Starring Audrey Fleurot (Spiral, The Bonfire of Destiny) and Mehdi Nebbou (The Bureau, Homeland), the new season of this police procedural sees the mismatched duo set out to solve a new case and capture a different clever criminal in every episode. From a 1970s murder, where the only witness now has Alzheimer’s disease, and a farmyard theft that went wrong to a judge found dead in her chambers and the missing body of a cosmetics entrepreneur, Morgane and Karadec will each need to deploy their unique skills and work closely together to bring the murderers to justice.

Dublin Murders – AMC+ & Acorn TV (26 Feb)

Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox find themselves dispatched to investigate the murder of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. Based on the books In the Woods and The Likeness by American-Irish writer Tana French, this psychological thriller stars Killian Scott (Damnation) and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters). The two detectives put their friendship to the test as they are pulled deeper into the intrigue and darkness that surrounds the case.

Godless: The Eastfield Excorcism – Shudder & AMC+ (1 March)

Film. Lara is torn between science and faith. Her husband pushes her to seek treatment from a congregation of zealots, and a ruthless exorcist tries to save her soul by putting an innocent woman through hell. Starring Georgia Eyers, Dan Ewing and Tim Pocock.

Binge

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television (1 March)

This two-hour 50th anniversary special features interviews with original cast members, including Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff and Loretta Swit, and executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe, as they reflect on the unprecedented success of the most-watched scripted show of all time.

Cat Person (2 March)

Susanna Fogel’s 2023 film about a university student who goes on a date with an older man – who doesn’t live up to the person she’s been flirting with over texts. Starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

Strip – Season 1 (3 March)

At the Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas, VIP dances will set you back $1,000 an hour, with the dancers able to make tens of thousands of dollars in a single night. This ‘eye-opening docuseries’ pulls back the velvet rope to reveal the infighting and extreme monthly maintenance measures the women go to in order to stay on top.

Apple TV+

Napoleon (1 March)

Ridley Scott’s 2023 film about the rise and fall of the infamous French Emperor and his volatile relationship with Josephine, his wife. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim.

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin (1 March)

Series. Definitely not based on true facts – the unwitting leader of a motley crew of rogues finds himself in the midst of many wild adventures. Starring Noel Fielding, Robert Eames and Hugh Bonneville.