What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always. Image: Netflix

Longest Third Date (18 April)

When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date – and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility as seen in this documentary.

Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Chimp Empire (19 April)

Nature docuseries narrated by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. A vast community of chimpanzees thrives in a forest in Uganda, navigating complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always (19 April)

After tragedy strikes, an unlikely young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team’s oldest archnemesis in this Power Rangers reunion film.

See our What to Watch page for the latest in streaming and cinema

The Diplomat (20 April)

Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat (Keri Russell) juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

One More Time (21 April)

On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again.

Binge

Barry season 4. Image: HBO/Binge.

Barry season 4 (17 April)

Bill Hader returns to his Emmy-winning role in this final season as a hit man from the Midwest who moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.

Mrs Davis (21 April)

Betty Gilpin (The Hunt) is a nun who, alongside her ex Wiley (Jake McDorman, Dopesick), embarks on a quest to stop all powerful artificial intelligence that she thinks is a threat to humankind in this series created by Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon) and Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (Watchmen).

Apple TV+

Ghosted. Image: Apple TV+.

Ghosted (21 April)

Chris Evans and Oscar nominee Ana de Armas lead this action-comedy from the director of Rocketman.

Big Beasts (21 April)

Travel from freezing poles to tropical rainforests to meet nature’s most captivating giants, who prove being big comes with enormous challenges.

Drops of God (21 April)

While the world of wine mourns the death of Alexandre Léger, his estranged daughter, Camille, learns his extraordinary collection is now hers. But before she can claim her inheritance, Camille must best Alexandre’s protégé, Issei, in a test of their senses.

Disney+

Rennervations. Image: Disney+.

Empire of Light (19 April)

Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes (1917) casts fellow Oscar-winners Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) in this love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

Quasi (20 April)

A hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other in this medival comedy from the creators of Super Troopers.

Stan

Thomasin McKenzie and Contessa Treffone in Totally Completely Fine. Image: Stan

Totally Completely Fine (20 April)

Vivian Cunningham is about to end it all. She can’t pay her bills and likes alcohol more than she likes herself. When she climbs into a bathtub with her hairdryer, her mind’s made up. Then the phone rings…

Prime Video

Double the Weisz in Dead Ringers. Image: Prime Video

Dead Ringers (21 April)

Rachel Weisz and Rachel Weisz star as the Mantle twins, both successful surgeons, who become involved in a psychosexual plot of lust and betrayal in this series adaptation of the David Cronenberg classic.

Judy Blume Forever (21 April)

Portrait on author Judy Blume, whose radically honest young adult fiction changed the way millions of readers understood themselves, their sexuality, and what it meant to grow up, but also led to critical battles against book banning and censorship.

Wild Isles miniseries (21 April)

This David Attenborough nature documentary introduces viewers to the fauna and flora of Britain and Ireland across four main areas: woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

Paramount+

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-head season 2 (20 April)

Two teenage heavy-metal music fans occasionally do idiotic things because they’re bored. For them, everything is ‘cool’ or ‘sucks’.

Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you