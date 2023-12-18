What to stream this Christmas (18 to 31 December) in Australia

Your guide to the best new shows and films streaming over the holiday period in Australia.

Netflix

Maestro (20 Dec)

This love story chronicles the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro is an epic portrayal of family and love. Starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (22 Dec)

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. Image: Netflix.

From Zack Snyder. When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Ed Skrein.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (25 Dec)

A new stand-up special looking at end of humanity, political correctness, weddings, funerals and AI.

Berlin (29 Dec)

Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever. Starring Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann and Mark Ruffalo.

Stan

Dr Death: Season 2 (22 Dec)

Based on the medical true-crime podcast of the same name, this season tells the story of Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations that earned him the nickname ‘Miracle Man’. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur.

Bump – Season 4 (26 Dec)

Bump. Image: Stan.

The new season of Bump picks up two years after season three. Now finding their feet in the world as full-grown adults, Oly and Santi are trying to stabilise their small family unit with their challenging seven-year-old Jacinda.

Paramount+

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – Season 4 (20 Dec)

Dylan continues to explore his art and his adolescence as he leans on his cousins and learns from his aunt and uncle.

BritBox

Press (20 Dec)

Set in the fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry, Press follows the personal lives and the constant professional dilemmas facing its characters. The series follows their lives as they attempt to balance work and play, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure of the 24-hour global news cycle and an industry in turmoil.

ABC iview

Take 5 With Zan Rowe Summer Special (19 Dec)

Iconic Australian celebrities explore their songs and stories of Australian summer.

Whitney (19 Dec)

An intimate, unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.

Burlesque (19 Dec)

Burlesque. Image: ABC.

A small-town singer moves to the big city for her chance at stardom when she discovers Burlesque, a glamorous nightclub packed with dancers, sizzling musical numbers, and an owner in need of a star.

Hard Quiz: Battle of the Influencers (20 Dec)

Tom Gleeson takes on four of Australia’s most popular online influencers in a culture clash of epic proportions, where the only guarantee is mayhem.

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering (20 Dec)

Charlie Pickering. Image: ABC.

Charlie wraps up 2023 with Margaret Pomeranz, Roy&HG, Rhys Nicholson, referendums & mushroom deaths. The Yearly remembers all the news so that you don’t have to.

The King’s Speech (24 Dec)

The story of King George VI, his unexpected ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (25 Dec)

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo makes its return to the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in 2023 with a brand new show.

New Year’s Eve (31 Dec)

The ABC’s NYE 2023 concert and fireworks celebration is back again and set to light up the night when it airs Saturday, 31 December from 8.30pm.

SBS On Demand

Snow (21 Dec)

In this German thriller, a doctor moves with her family to the mountain village of Rotten to help her asthmatic ten-year-old daughter’s health but, when a long-buried corpse appears in a melting glacier, the mysteries start multiplying. Six episodes available.

Letterkenny – Season 12 (27 Dec)

Letterkenny: Season 12. Image: SBS On Demand.

In this Canadian comedy series, the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players continue to fight in their attempts to better each other. Six episodes available.

Pagan Peak – Season 3 (28 Dec)

Investigators Ellie Stocker and Gedeon Winter are now become bitter enemies and, a number of brutal murders take place on the German-Austrian borderlands, things are getting even more complicated. Eight episodes available.

Something Undone (28 Dec)

Canadian true-crime podcasters Jo and Farid delve into the 1980s slaughter of a family of five, inadvertently uncovering a dark family secret that ruthlessly haunts Jo. Ten episodes available.

The Cinderella Murder (28 Dec)

In this Belgian series, 12 jurors have to reach a decision on a mysterious murder case but their private lives start interfering with their views on the case. Eight episodes available.

Apple TV+

Sago Mini Friends: New Year’s Steve (22 Dec)

A special from Sagoville, where Harvey loves to play and discover ways to have silly fun. He and his closest friends explore, imagine and express true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through creative adventures and unforgettable songs.

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – two-episode premiere (20 Dec)

The 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by Zeus of stealing a lightning bolt and has to mount an adventure to restore order to Olympus.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (20 Dec)

An in-depth journey across the band’s decade-long career in a docuseries format.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 2 – Special Christmas Episode (20 Dec)

The chipmunk duo get involved in a whole new world of trouble.

Dragons of Wonderhatch – two-episode premiere (20 Dec)

Nagi sees colours whenever she hears sounds; Tyme lives in an alternate reality where something strange is happening.

Doctor Who: Holiday Special (26 Dec)

Doctor Who: Holiday Special. Image: Disney+.

The Church On Ruby Road is the first outing of the Doctor to star Ncuti Gatwa, with Millie Gibson playing Ruby, his new companion.

DocPlay

A Storm Foretold (18 Dec)

A ‘jaw-dropping, no-holds-barred portrait of Donald Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone’, filmed over three years in the lead-up to the 6 January storming of the US Capitol.

Munich 72 (21 Dec)

A new three-part series that tells the story of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack, as it’s never been told before.

Prime Video

The Donor Party (19 Dec)

In this film, a recently single woman desperately wants to become a mum and realises she doesn’t need a husband to make it happen.

Hypnotic (26 Dec)

Detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) goes on the hunt for his missing daughter. With the help of a psychic, he finds things get pretty weird pretty quickly.

Binge

Archer: Into the Cold – Season 14 (18 Dec)

This extended finale brings the story of Sterling Archer to its close.

Entitled – Season 1 (19 Dec)

In this comedy series, an American widower (and recent inheritor of his late partner’s gothic mansion) wants to get to know his estranged in-laws, unaware they’re very much in it for the money.

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Reunion Special (19 Dec)

A one-hour reunion hosted by Joel Creasey in which the housewives of the latest ten-episode series review and discuss the season’s most contentious moments.

Celebrity Pottery Throw Down Festive Special (21 Dec)

Siobhán McSweeney takes to the festive potter’s wheel as four celebrities attempt to meet challenges set by judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Rhys and Joel’s Family Christmas (22 Dec)

Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey join forces in Melbourne’s Thornbury Theatre, welcoming special guests.

Fast X (23 Dec)

Dom Toretto and his family find themselves in the sights of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes’ son.

Dungeons and Dragone: Honor Among Thieves (29 Dec)

The latest big-screen take on the popular adventure game, starring Chris Pine.