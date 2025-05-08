What is an underground film festival? AKA where to watch experimental, defiant movies in Australia

BUFF, SUFF, MUFF. No, these aren’t slang terms for your nethers (well, not in this context at least) – they’re the names of local underground film festivals in Australia.

Unlike mainstream film festivals such as Sydney Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival, and so on, the underground scene prioritises experimental, transgressive, micro-budget, queer, genre-bending, or politically charged work – films that push boundaries, defy mainstream taste, or emerge from subcultures – and other films that wouldn’t be shown anywhere else.

Much like its alternative music, visual art and theatre scenes, Australia has a rich and dynamic underground film scene that thrives in its fringes and counterculture spaces. It’s an important part of the cinematic ecosystem in this country.

Here’s a snapshot of some key underground film festivals in Australia.

Focus : Horror, cult, sci-fi, and weird cinema.

: Horror, cult, sci-fi, and weird cinema. Vibe : Think splatter gore, Ozploitation homages, grindhouse aesthetics, and indie thrillers.

: Think splatter gore, Ozploitation homages, grindhouse aesthetics, and indie thrillers. Why it’s underground : While gaining popularity, it’s still a home for outsider genre films that may never hit multiplexes.

: While gaining popularity, it’s still a home for outsider genre films that may never hit multiplexes. Fun fact: Monster Pictures (the distributor behind the fest) also supports underground Aussie filmmakers year-round.

BRUNSWICK UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL/BUFF (Melbourne, VIC)

Focus : Transgressive, cult, queer, experimental, and independent cinema.

: Transgressive, cult, queer, experimental, and independent cinema. Vibe : Gritty, radical, unapologetically weird – a mix of Jackass-style chaos, punk-era queerness, retro trash, and art-school provocation.

: Gritty, radical, unapologetically weird – a mix of Jackass-style chaos, punk-era queerness, retro trash, and art-school provocation. Why it’s underground : Curated by Static Vision, BUFF is DIY to its bones — staged in community halls, micro-cinemas, and HQ warehouses, with films that rarely (if ever) get local distribution.

: Curated by Static Vision, BUFF is DIY to its bones — staged in community halls, micro-cinemas, and HQ warehouses, with films that rarely (if ever) get local distribution. Fun fact: The inaugural fest program features the first-ever Australian double screening of Shu Lea Cheang’s IKU and UKI, alongside cult classics like Frankenhooker and Paris is Burning.

SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL/SUFF (Sydney, NSW)

Focus : Independent, experimental, cult cinema from around the globe.

: Independent, experimental, cult cinema from around the globe. Vibe : Bold, provocative, and unfiltered – a celebration of the wild, the weird, and the wonderfully unexpected.

: Bold, provocative, and unfiltered – a celebration of the wild, the weird, and the wonderfully unexpected. Why it’s underground : SUFF champions films that challenge conventions and push boundaries, providing a platform for voices often overlooked by mainstream festivals.

: SUFF champions films that challenge conventions and push boundaries, providing a platform for voices often overlooked by mainstream festivals. Fun fact: The festival’s Take48 Film Challenge invites filmmakers to create a short film in just 48 hours, fostering rapid creativity and collaboration.

MURDER CITY CARNIVALE OF CINEMA (Adelaide, SA)

Focus : Alternative, underground, and independent films, including low-budget horror, cult classics, and experimental shorts.

: Alternative, underground, and independent films, including low-budget horror, cult classics, and experimental shorts. Vibe : A raucous celebration of outsider cinema, featuring schlock horror, psychotronic documentaries, and live performances.

: A raucous celebration of outsider cinema, featuring schlock horror, psychotronic documentaries, and live performances. Why it’s underground : Curated by Dick Dale of Trasharama fame, the festival champions films that are too bold or bizarre for mainstream platforms, offering a haven for unconventional storytelling.

: Curated by Dick Dale of Trasharama fame, the festival champions films that are too bold or bizarre for mainstream platforms, offering a haven for unconventional storytelling. Fun fact: The 2025 edition featured the Trasharama short film program live on stage, showcasing 14 twisted short films from around the globe, accompanied by a house band and special guests.

FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL AUSTRALIA (Sydney and Melbourne)

Focus : Genre-defying cinema, including cult, arthouse, horror, sci-fi, and experimental films from around the globe.

: Genre-defying cinema, including cult, arthouse, horror, sci-fi, and experimental films from around the globe. Vibe : A kaleidoscopic celebration of the weird, wonderful, and wholly unexpected—showcasing mind-bending narratives and provocative storytelling.

: A kaleidoscopic celebration of the weird, wonderful, and wholly unexpected—showcasing mind-bending narratives and provocative storytelling. Why it’s underground : FFFA champions films that challenge conventions and push boundaries, providing a platform for voices often overlooked by mainstream festivals.

: FFFA champions films that challenge conventions and push boundaries, providing a platform for voices often overlooked by mainstream festivals. Fun fact: The 2025 edition features 27 films, including 17 Australian premieres and 10 cult classics, plus 19 short films, spread across three weeks of cinematic pandemonium.

There are many more, but these are just some of events you can find in Australian cities. These festivals are often supported by DIY collectives, independent cinemas, and zine culture, and are sometimes hard to find (which is often intentional). Word of mouth and social media (especially Instagram and Reddit) is key to finding them.

What about the MELBOURNE UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL (MUFF) (Melbourne, VIC)

While MUFF touts itself as a provocative platform for ‘uncensored voices’ – and sure, James Wan and Leigh Whannell’s Saw had early support here – it’s notably one of the most controversial on this list, not least because of its extreme right-wing-leaning programming and refusal to Welcome to Country at the festival.

Festival director Richard Wolstencroft calls his efforts ‘anti-establishment’ and ‘anti-Marxist’, making several references to what he and many other right-wing figures call ‘the woke mind virus’ in his MUFF programming notes.

For our guide to film festivals around Australia in 2025, head here.