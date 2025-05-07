News

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

10 great films were just added to streaming platforms in Australia – read our roundup and add them to your watchlist ASAP.
7 May 2025 16:54
Silvi Vann-Wall
Streaming

From Viking vengeance to animated ghost cats, this week’s streaming additions offer a diverse cinematic feast.

Whether you’re in the mood for high-octane action, heartfelt drama, or classic romance, there’s something for every film enthusiast – so why not dive into these ten standout titles now available on Australian streaming platforms?

1. The Northman (2022, Netflix)

Alexander Skarsgård in The Northman. Image: Aidan Monaghan / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC. Great films to stream this week.
  • Year: 2022
  • Director: Robert Eggers
  • Stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama
  • Runtime: 137m

A young Viking prince embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s murder, navigating a brutal and mystical landscape.

Why should I watch The Northman?
Robert Eggers delivers a visceral and historically grounded epic, blending Norse mythology with intense action sequences.

2. The Road to El Dorado (2000, Netflix)

The Road to El Dorado. Image: Dreamworks. Great films to stream this week.
  • Year: 2000
  • Directors: Bibo Bergeron, Don Paul
  • Stars: Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Animation/Adventure/Comedy
  • Runtime: 89m

Two con artists discover a map to the legendary city of gold, El Dorado, and embark on a comedic adventure.

Why should I watch The Road to El Dorado?
This animated gem combines witty banter, vibrant visuals, and a memorable soundtrack by Elton John, making it a delightful watch for all ages.

3. Severance (2006, AMC+/Shudder)

Severance. Image: Magnolia Pictures. Great films to stream this week.
  • Year: 2006
  • Director: Christopher Smith
  • Stars: Danny Dyer, Laura Harris, Tim McInnerny
  • Country: UK/Germany
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Horror/Comedy/Thriller
  • Runtime: 96m

Office workers on a team-building retreat in Eastern Europe find themselves targeted by a mysterious assailant.

Why should I watch Severance?
No, not that one. This Severance is a darkly comedic take on corporate culture meets slasher horror, delivering both laughs and bloody thrills (no Music Dance Experiences in sight, sorry).

4. Ghost Cat Anzu (2024, Binge)

Ghost Cat Anzu. Image: Kismet Films/Toho Next. Great new films to stream.
  • Year: 2024
  • Directors: Yōko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita
  • Stars: Mirai Moriyama, Noa Gotō
  • Country: France/Japan
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Animation/Fantasy/Drama
  • Runtime: 97m

An 11-year-old girl forms an unexpected bond with a talking ghost cat during a summer stay at her grandfather’s temple.

Why should I watch Ghost Cat Anzu?
This whimsical Japanese animated tale blends the mundane with the magical, offering a heartwarming story enriched by expressive character animation and incredible demon designs.

5. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, Prime Video)

Mad Max: Fury Road. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Great films to stream this week.
  • Year: 2015
  • Director: George Miller
  • Stars: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult
  • Country: Australia/USA
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi
  • Runtime: 120m

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Max teams up with Furiosa to flee from a tyrant and his army in a high-octane chase.

Why should I watch Mad Max: Fury Road?
A masterclass in action filmmaking from one of Australia’s best, this Oscar-winning film combines stunning visuals with relentless energy – and showed us all that Mad Max wasn’t out of fuel just yet.

6. The Address (2014, Prime Video)

The Address. Image: PBS. Great films to stream.
  • Year: 2014
  • Director: Ken Burns
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Runtime: 84m

Students with learning disabilities at a Vermont school undertake the challenge of memorising and reciting the Gettysburg Address.

Why should I watch The Address?
Ken Burns delivers an inspiring (though substantially All American) documentary that celebrates perseverance, education, and the power of words.

7. To Chiara (2021, Stan)

To Chiara. Image: MK2 Films. Great films to stream.
  • Year: 2021
  • Director: Jonas Carpignano
  • Stars: Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Grecia Rotolo
  • Country: Italy/France
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 121m

A teenager’s world unravels when she discovers her father’s ties to the Calabrian mafia.

Why should I watch To Chiara?
This arthouse coming-of-age story offers a gripping look at family, identity, and the choices that define us.

8. The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (2023, Binge)

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan. Image: Pathe. Great films to stream.
  • Year: 2023
  • Director: Martin Bourboulon
  • Stars: François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Eva Green
  • Country: France
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama
  • Runtime: 121m

Young D’Artagnan joins forces with the legendary musketeers to thwart a conspiracy against the French crown.

Why should I watch The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan?
This fresh adaptation brings swashbuckling action and rich period detail to Dumas’s classic tale.

9. Vivacious Lady (1938, Max)

Vivacious Lady. Image: RKO Radio Pictures/TCM. Great films to stream.
  • Year: 1938
  • Director: George Stevens
  • Stars: Ginger Rogers, James Stewart
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: G
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Runtime: 91m

A botany professor secretly marries a nightclub singer, leading to comedic complications with his conservative family.

Why should I watch Vivacious Lady?

It’s a charming screwball comedy featuring sizzling chemistry between two Hollywood legends – plus, it’s an early glimpse at Jimmy Stewart’s knack for romantic comedy, long before It’s a Wonderful Life.

10. The Band Wagon (1953, Max)

The Band Wagon. Image: MGM/TCM. Great films to stream.
  • Year: 1953
  • Directors: Vincente Minnelli
  • Stars: Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse, Oscar Levant
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: G
  • Genre: Musical/Comedy/Romance
  • Runtime: 112m

A washed-up movie star tries to revive his career by starring in a Broadway musical – but things go sideways when the director gets too avant-garde.

Why should I watch The Band Wagon?
One of the greatest MGM musicals ever made, it boasts dazzling choreography, timeless songs, and a career-redefining performance from Fred Astaire.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

