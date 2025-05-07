10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

From Viking vengeance to animated ghost cats, this week’s streaming additions offer a diverse cinematic feast.
Whether you’re in the mood for high-octane action, heartfelt drama, or classic romance, there’s something for every film enthusiast – so why not dive into these ten standout titles now available on Australian streaming platforms?
Stream these great films now:
1. The Northman (2022, Netflix)
- Year: 2022
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang
- Country: USA
- Rating: MA15+
- Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama
- Runtime: 137m
A young Viking prince embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s murder, navigating a brutal and mystical landscape.
Why should I watch The Northman?
Robert Eggers delivers a visceral and historically grounded epic, blending Norse mythology with intense action sequences.
2. The Road to El Dorado (2000, Netflix)
- Year: 2000
- Directors: Bibo Bergeron, Don Paul
- Stars: Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez
- Country: USA
- Rating: PG
- Genre: Animation/Adventure/Comedy
- Runtime: 89m
Two con artists discover a map to the legendary city of gold, El Dorado, and embark on a comedic adventure.
Why should I watch The Road to El Dorado?
This animated gem combines witty banter, vibrant visuals, and a memorable soundtrack by Elton John, making it a delightful watch for all ages.
3. Severance (2006, AMC+/Shudder)
- Year: 2006
- Director: Christopher Smith
- Stars: Danny Dyer, Laura Harris, Tim McInnerny
- Country: UK/Germany
- Rating: MA15+
- Genre: Horror/Comedy/Thriller
- Runtime: 96m
Office workers on a team-building retreat in Eastern Europe find themselves targeted by a mysterious assailant.
Why should I watch Severance?
No, not that one. This Severance is a darkly comedic take on corporate culture meets slasher horror, delivering both laughs and bloody thrills (no Music Dance Experiences in sight, sorry).
4. Ghost Cat Anzu (2024, Binge)
- Year: 2024
- Directors: Yōko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita
- Stars: Mirai Moriyama, Noa Gotō
- Country: France/Japan
- Rating: PG
- Genre: Animation/Fantasy/Drama
- Runtime: 97m
An 11-year-old girl forms an unexpected bond with a talking ghost cat during a summer stay at her grandfather’s temple.
Why should I watch Ghost Cat Anzu?
This whimsical Japanese animated tale blends the mundane with the magical, offering a heartwarming story enriched by expressive character animation and incredible demon designs.
5. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, Prime Video)
- Year: 2015
- Director: George Miller
- Stars: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult
- Country: Australia/USA
- Rating: MA15+
- Genre: Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi
- Runtime: 120m
In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Max teams up with Furiosa to flee from a tyrant and his army in a high-octane chase.
Why should I watch Mad Max: Fury Road?
A masterclass in action filmmaking from one of Australia’s best, this Oscar-winning film combines stunning visuals with relentless energy – and showed us all that Mad Max wasn’t out of fuel just yet.
6. The Address (2014, Prime Video)
- Year: 2014
- Director: Ken Burns
- Country: USA
- Rating: PG
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 84m
Students with learning disabilities at a Vermont school undertake the challenge of memorising and reciting the Gettysburg Address.
Why should I watch The Address?
Ken Burns delivers an inspiring (though substantially All American) documentary that celebrates perseverance, education, and the power of words.
7. To Chiara (2021, Stan)
- Year: 2021
- Director: Jonas Carpignano
- Stars: Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Grecia Rotolo
- Country: Italy/France
- Rating: M
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 121m
A teenager’s world unravels when she discovers her father’s ties to the Calabrian mafia.
Why should I watch To Chiara?
This arthouse coming-of-age story offers a gripping look at family, identity, and the choices that define us.
8. The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (2023, Binge)
- Year: 2023
- Director: Martin Bourboulon
- Stars: François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Eva Green
- Country: France
- Rating: M
- Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama
- Runtime: 121m
Young D’Artagnan joins forces with the legendary musketeers to thwart a conspiracy against the French crown.
Why should I watch The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan?
This fresh adaptation brings swashbuckling action and rich period detail to Dumas’s classic tale.
9. Vivacious Lady (1938, Max)
- Year: 1938
- Director: George Stevens
- Stars: Ginger Rogers, James Stewart
- Country: USA
- Rating: G
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 91m
A botany professor secretly marries a nightclub singer, leading to comedic complications with his conservative family.
Why should I watch Vivacious Lady?
It’s a charming screwball comedy featuring sizzling chemistry between two Hollywood legends – plus, it’s an early glimpse at Jimmy Stewart’s knack for romantic comedy, long before It’s a Wonderful Life.
10. The Band Wagon (1953, Max)
- Year: 1953
- Directors: Vincente Minnelli
- Stars: Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse, Oscar Levant
- Country: USA
- Rating: G
- Genre: Musical/Comedy/Romance
- Runtime: 112m
A washed-up movie star tries to revive his career by starring in a Broadway musical – but things go sideways when the director gets too avant-garde.
Why should I watch The Band Wagon?
One of the greatest MGM musicals ever made, it boasts dazzling choreography, timeless songs, and a career-redefining performance from Fred Astaire.