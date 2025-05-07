10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

From Viking vengeance to animated ghost cats, this week’s streaming additions offer a diverse cinematic feast.

Whether you’re in the mood for high-octane action, heartfelt drama, or classic romance, there’s something for every film enthusiast – so why not dive into these ten standout titles now available on Australian streaming platforms?

1. The Northman (2022, Netflix)

Alexander Skarsgård in The Northman. Image: Aidan Monaghan / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC. Great films to stream this week.

Year : 2022

: 2022 Director : Robert Eggers

: Robert Eggers Stars : Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang

: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang Country : USA

: USA Rating : MA15+

: MA15+ Genre : Action/Adventure/Drama

: Action/Adventure/Drama Runtime: 137m

A young Viking prince embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s murder, navigating a brutal and mystical landscape.

Why should I watch The Northman?

Robert Eggers delivers a visceral and historically grounded epic, blending Norse mythology with intense action sequences.

2. The Road to El Dorado (2000, Netflix)

The Road to El Dorado. Image: Dreamworks. Great films to stream this week.

Year : 2000

: 2000 Directors : Bibo Bergeron, Don Paul

: Bibo Bergeron, Don Paul Stars : Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez

: Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez Country : USA

: USA Rating : PG

: PG Genre : Animation/Adventure/Comedy

: Animation/Adventure/Comedy Runtime: 89m

Two con artists discover a map to the legendary city of gold, El Dorado, and embark on a comedic adventure.

Why should I watch The Road to El Dorado?

This animated gem combines witty banter, vibrant visuals, and a memorable soundtrack by Elton John, making it a delightful watch for all ages.

3. Severance (2006, AMC+/Shudder)

Severance. Image: Magnolia Pictures . Great films to stream this week.

Year : 2006

: 2006 Director : Christopher Smith

: Christopher Smith Stars : Danny Dyer, Laura Harris, Tim McInnerny

: Danny Dyer, Laura Harris, Tim McInnerny Country : UK/Germany

: UK/Germany Rating : MA15+

: MA15+ Genre : Horror/Comedy/Thriller

: Horror/Comedy/Thriller Runtime: 96m

Office workers on a team-building retreat in Eastern Europe find themselves targeted by a mysterious assailant.

Why should I watch Severance?

No, not that one. This Severance is a darkly comedic take on corporate culture meets slasher horror, delivering both laughs and bloody thrills (no Music Dance Experiences in sight, sorry).

4. Ghost Cat Anzu (2024, Binge)

Ghost Cat Anzu. Image: Kismet Films/Toho Next. Great new films to stream.

Year : 2024

: 2024 Directors : Yōko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita

: Yōko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita Stars : Mirai Moriyama, Noa Gotō

: Mirai Moriyama, Noa Gotō Country : France/Japan

: France/Japan Rating : PG

: PG Genre : Animation/Fantasy/Drama

: Animation/Fantasy/Drama Runtime: 97m

An 11-year-old girl forms an unexpected bond with a talking ghost cat during a summer stay at her grandfather’s temple.

Why should I watch Ghost Cat Anzu?

This whimsical Japanese animated tale blends the mundane with the magical, offering a heartwarming story enriched by expressive character animation and incredible demon designs.

5. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, Prime Video)

Mad Max: Fury Road. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Great films to stream this week.

Year : 2015

: 2015 Director : George Miller

: George Miller Stars : Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult

: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult Country : Australia/USA

: Australia/USA Rating : MA15+

: MA15+ Genre : Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi

: Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi Runtime: 120m

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Max teams up with Furiosa to flee from a tyrant and his army in a high-octane chase.

Why should I watch Mad Max: Fury Road?

A masterclass in action filmmaking from one of Australia’s best, this Oscar-winning film combines stunning visuals with relentless energy – and showed us all that Mad Max wasn’t out of fuel just yet.

6. The Address (2014, Prime Video)

The Address. Image: PBS. Great films to stream.

Year : 2014

: 2014 Director : Ken Burns

: Ken Burns Country : USA

: USA Rating : PG

: PG Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Runtime: 84m

Students with learning disabilities at a Vermont school undertake the challenge of memorising and reciting the Gettysburg Address.

Why should I watch The Address?

Ken Burns delivers an inspiring (though substantially All American) documentary that celebrates perseverance, education, and the power of words.

7. To Chiara (2021, Stan)

To Chiara. Image: MK2 Films. Great films to stream.

Year : 2021

: 2021 Director : Jonas Carpignano

: Jonas Carpignano Stars : Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Grecia Rotolo

: Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Grecia Rotolo Country : Italy/France

: Italy/France Rating : M

: M Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 121m

A teenager’s world unravels when she discovers her father’s ties to the Calabrian mafia.

Why should I watch To Chiara?

This arthouse coming-of-age story offers a gripping look at family, identity, and the choices that define us.

8. The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (2023, Binge)

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan. Image: Pathe. Great films to stream.

Year : 2023

: 2023 Director : Martin Bourboulon

: Martin Bourboulon Stars : François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Eva Green

: François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Eva Green Country : France

: France Rating : M

: M Genre : Action/Adventure/Drama

: Action/Adventure/Drama Runtime: 121m

Young D’Artagnan joins forces with the legendary musketeers to thwart a conspiracy against the French crown.

Why should I watch The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan?

This fresh adaptation brings swashbuckling action and rich period detail to Dumas’s classic tale.

9. Vivacious Lady (1938, Max)

Vivacious Lady. Image: RKO Radio Pictures/TCM. Great films to stream.

Year : 1938

: 1938 Director : George Stevens

: George Stevens Stars : Ginger Rogers, James Stewart

: Ginger Rogers, James Stewart Country : USA

: USA Rating : G

: G Genre : Romantic Comedy

: Romantic Comedy Runtime: 91m

A botany professor secretly marries a nightclub singer, leading to comedic complications with his conservative family.

Why should I watch Vivacious Lady?

It’s a charming screwball comedy featuring sizzling chemistry between two Hollywood legends – plus, it’s an early glimpse at Jimmy Stewart’s knack for romantic comedy, long before It’s a Wonderful Life.

10. The Band Wagon (1953, Max)

The Band Wagon. Image: MGM/TCM. Great films to stream.

Year : 1953

: 1953 Directors : Vincente Minnelli

: Vincente Minnelli Stars : Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse, Oscar Levant

: Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse, Oscar Levant Country : USA

: USA Rating : G

: G Genre : Musical/Comedy/Romance

: Musical/Comedy/Romance Runtime: 112m

A washed-up movie star tries to revive his career by starring in a Broadway musical – but things go sideways when the director gets too avant-garde.

Why should I watch The Band Wagon?

One of the greatest MGM musicals ever made, it boasts dazzling choreography, timeless songs, and a career-redefining performance from Fred Astaire.