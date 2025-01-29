What film festivals are on this year? Australian Film Festivals Guide 2025

Film festivals across the nation are prepping their programs for 2025. So which exciting new films will make the cut this year? If you’ve been keeping an eye on Sundance, Berlin and SXSW, you’ll probably already have a hefty list of must-sees.
In the case of Capricorn Film Festival, Flickerfest and Peninsula Film Festival, they’ve already come and gone in January, starting off the festival calendar with a bang. Now you can look ahead to the coming months and start marking your diaries!
In terms of major Australian film festivals that represent the world stage, we kick things off in Sydney with its main film festival (SFF) in June, before heading to Canberra (CIFF) and Melbourne (MIFF) in August, Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) in September, before the Adelaide (AFF) and Brisbane (BIFF) film festivals in October.
Aside from those big six, there’s a festival on almost every fortnight in any given corner of the continent. Films from Japan, Finland, Palestine, Italy, France, Germany and Taiwan; Queer films, trashy films, very-short shorts, films shot exclusively on iPhones, animated films, films projected in a dome-shape… you name it, we’ve got it. Films made by babies shot on iPads? Not yet, but who knows!
As is the case every year, not every bit of festival info below will be 100% accurate. Film festivals tend to confirm their dates only a few weeks out from opening night, so most of the info for the latter half of 2025 is based on historical records (i.e. what happened in 2024). We will aim to update the listings as the year goes on, and please do get in touch if you’d like your festival included!
Use the content menu below to look for film festivals listed by quarter.
What film festivals are on this year in Australia?
JANUARY-MARCH
Capricorn Film Festival
Yeppoon, Queensland: 16–19 January
- Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.
FLiCKERFEST
Bondi, NSW: 17–26 January
- Short films with a focus on local talent. Australia’s only Academy® Qualifying & BAFTA Qualifying short film festival.
See the winners of Flickerfest 2025 here.
Peninsula Film Festival
Rosebud, VIC: 17–19 January
Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) Midsumma Movies
Melbourne: 31 January–2 Feb
- LGBTQIA+ films.
Dome Under Film Festival at the Planetarium
Melbourne: 31 January–2 February
- Large-scale art and science films presented in the Melbourne Planetarium dome.
Fleurieu Film Festival
Adelaide: 8 February
AACTA Festival
Gold Coast, QLD: 5–9 February
- The Gold Coast’s biggest film festival, with films from all over the world and special guests.
Antenna Documentary Festival
Sydney: 6–16 February
- Feature-length and short documentaries from around the world.
Queer Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival
Sydney: 13–27 Feb 2025
On Demand Australia-wide: 28 Feb–10 Mar 2025
- LGBTQIA+ films
Europa! Europa Film Festival
Melbourne and Sydney: 12 February–12 March
- The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.
National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA)
Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra: 13 February–2 March
- A curated selection of films from India.
Melbourne Science Fiction Film Festival
Melbourne: 21–23 February
- Science fiction features and short films, from Australia and abroad.
WA Made Film Festival
Perth: 21 February–2 March
- Western Australia’s biggest, independently operated film festival featuring only WA-made films.
Best Biggest IMAX Film Festival
Melbourne: 27 Feb–1 March
Stellar Short Film Festival
Langwarrin, Victoria: 1 March
- A carefully curated fusion of film, food and beverages, art and entertainment, at the McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery.
Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC)
Melbourne: 2–7 March
- Documentaries from around the world that loosely focus on a theme, as part of a wider forum on documentary filmmaking.
Alliance Française French Film Festival
Sydney: 4 March–9 April
Melbourne: 5 March–9 April
Canberra: 6 March–9 April
Perth: 13 March–16 April
Brisbane: 6 March–8 April
Adelaide: 19 March–23 April
Byron Bay: 7 March–2 April
Gold Coast: 25 March–15 April
Hobart: 3 April–13 April
Darwin: 24 April–27 April
- The latest and greatest in French films and films by French directors.
Perth Queer Film Festival
Perth: 5–12 March
Celebrating Australian LGBTQIA+ films.
Very Short Film Festival
Tasmania: 6 March
- Two to five-minute locally-made short films.
Bangalow Film Festival
Bangalow, Byron Bay NSW: 6–17 March
- A wide range of diverse and inclusive screenings along with an immersive program of art exhibitions, panels, music and plenty more.
Birrarangga Film Festival
Naarm/Melbourne: 13–18 March
- A celebration of Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe, showcasing their unique stories.
Melbourne Women in Film Festival (MWFF)
Melbourne: 20–24 March
- Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.
APRIL-JUNE
Palestinian Film Festival of Australia
Major cities: 3–13 April
- Films made by and about Palestinians.
Inner West Film Fest
Inner West Sydney: 9–17 April
- Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks
Fantastic Film Festival Australia (FFFA)
Melbourne & Sydney: 12–28 April
- Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.
ReelGood Film Festival
Melbourne: 17 April
- Australian short films in a fun day of music, drinks and film
Geelong Pride Film Festival
Geelong: 1–11 May
- LGBTQIA+ films.
Persian Film Festival
Sydney: 1–11 May
- Films in the Persian language and by Persian filmmakers.
South African Film Festival
Australia & New Zealand: 1–31 May
Setting Sun Film Festival
Yarraville, VIC: May
- The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.
Tilde: Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival
Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually May.
- Films by trans and gender diverse filmmakers
Melbourne International Animation Festival
Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually May
- Animated films for kids and adults.
Sparrowland Short Film Festival
Milton, QLD: Unconfirmed, usually May.
Locally made short films.
Sydney World Film Festival
Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually May/June
- The best of world independent cinema
- South African films, and films by South African directors.
HSBC German Film Festival
Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: Unconfirmed dates, usually June
- The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.
St Kilda Film Festival
St Kilda (Vic): June
- New, locally-made and international short films. Features Australia’s Top Short Film Competition/
Castlemaine Documentary Festival
Castlemaine (VIC): June
- Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.
Sydney Film Festival (SFF)
Sydney: 4–15 June
- Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
HSBC Spanish Film Festival
Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, was June-July in 2024
- The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.
Children’s International Film Festival (CHIFF)
Melbourne and Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually June/July
- CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.
The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival
Winton (Qld): 27 June–5 July
- Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.
JULY-SEPTEMBER
Japanese Film Festival (JFFA)
Sydney, Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually June/July
- The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.
Melbourne Documentary Film Festival
Melbourne: 1–31 July
- Premiere documentaries from around Australia and the world.
Revelation Perth International Film Festival
Perth: 2–13 July
- Independent films, both local and from all over the world.
Scandinavian Film Festival
Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Usually July/August
- The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).
Taiwan Film Festival in Australia
Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 24 July–6 September
- Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.
Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)
Melbourne: 7–24 August
- Major Melbourne film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)
Melbourne: 16–26 August
- The best of Indian cinema, brought direct to Melbourne.
Armenian Film Festival Australia
Sydney: Usually August/September
Melbourne: Usually August/September
Far South Film Festival
Merimbula, NSW: 16 August
- Showcases screen stories made by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia.
Top Dog Film Festival
Australia: 1–29 August
- Films about and related to our canine companions, man’s best friend: the dog.
CinefestOZ Film Festival
Margaret River (WA): 30 August–7 September
- The latest and greatest Australian films.
Sydney Lift-Off Film Festival
Sydney: 1–30 September
- A global showcase for filmmakers looking to have their work acquired by distributors.
Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA)
Sydney, Canberra, Benalla, Burnside, Alice Springs: Usually August/September/October
- The latest and greatest Korean films, from South Korea and by Korean directors.
Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF)
Sydney: Usually September
- A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.
Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF)
Darwin: Usually September
- Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival
Gympie, QLD: September
- International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie.
St. Ali Italian Film Festival
Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: September/October
- The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.
OCTOBER–DECEMBER
Canberra International Film Festival
Canberra: Unconfirmed date, usually October/November
- Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Port Shorts Film Festival
Port Douglas: 18–19 October
Irish Film Festival Australia
Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: Usually October/November
- The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.
SXSW Sydney – Screen Festival
Sydney: 14-20 October
- One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.
Byron Bay Film Festival
Byron Bay, NSW: October
- Major international and local features, docos and more
Czech and Slovak Film Festival
Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: Usually October/November
- Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films
Monster Fest
Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: October
- New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.
Trasharama
Adelaide: October
The best of trashy B, C and D-films.
Adelaide Independent Film Festival (AIFF)
Adelaide: 18 October
- Over a dozen short films from local, national and international filmmakers
Adelaide Film Festival (AFF)
Adelaide: 15–26 October
- Major Adelaide film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF)
Brisbane: 24 October–3 November
- Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Russell Hobbs British Film Festival
Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Byron Bay: 6 November–8 December
- British feature films and shorts that celebrate the UK’s filmmakers and actors.
International Multicultural Film Festival
Melbourne, Sydney and Perth: November
- Films made by anyone telling stories about Australia’s rich diversity.
Jewish International Film Festival
Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: Usually November
- The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.
SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3)
Sydney and online: 8–9 November
- Short films made entirely on smartphones.
Understory Film Festival
Cairns: Usually November
- Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival.
Made in the West
Western Sydney (NSW): November
- Dedicated to screening Western Sydney films on the big screen.
The Other Film Festival
Victoria: October
A disability-led festival that puts Deaf and Disabled people at the centre of the Australian screen industry.
