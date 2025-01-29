What film festivals are on this year? Australian Film Festivals Guide 2025

Film festivals across the nation are prepping their programs for 2025. So which exciting new films will make the cut this year? If you’ve been keeping an eye on Sundance, Berlin and SXSW, you’ll probably already have a hefty list of must-sees.

In the case of Capricorn Film Festival, Flickerfest and Peninsula Film Festival, they’ve already come and gone in January, starting off the festival calendar with a bang. Now you can look ahead to the coming months and start marking your diaries!

In terms of major Australian film festivals that represent the world stage, we kick things off in Sydney with its main film festival (SFF) in June, before heading to Canberra (CIFF) and Melbourne (MIFF) in August, Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) in September, before the Adelaide (AFF) and Brisbane (BIFF) film festivals in October.

Aside from those big six, there’s a festival on almost every fortnight in any given corner of the continent. Films from Japan, Finland, Palestine, Italy, France, Germany and Taiwan; Queer films, trashy films, very-short shorts, films shot exclusively on iPhones, animated films, films projected in a dome-shape… you name it, we’ve got it. Films made by babies shot on iPads? Not yet, but who knows!

As is the case every year, not every bit of festival info below will be 100% accurate. Film festivals tend to confirm their dates only a few weeks out from opening night, so most of the info for the latter half of 2025 is based on historical records (i.e. what happened in 2024). We will aim to update the listings as the year goes on, and please do get in touch if you’d like your festival included!

Use the content menu below to look for film festivals listed by quarter.

JANUARY-MARCH

Yeppoon, Queensland: 16–19 January

Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

Bondi, NSW: 17–26 January

Short films with a focus on local talent. Australia’s only Academy® Qualifying & BAFTA Qualifying short film festival.

See the winners of Flickerfest 2025 here.

Rosebud, VIC: 17–19 January

Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) Midsumma Movies

Melbourne: 31 January–2 Feb

LGBTQIA+ films.

Melbourne: 31 January–2 February

Large-scale art and science films presented in the Melbourne Planetarium dome.

Adelaide: 8 February

Gold Coast, QLD: 5–9 February

The Gold Coast’s biggest film festival, with films from all over the world and special guests.

Sydney: 6–16 February

Feature-length and short documentaries from around the world.

Sydney: 13–27 Feb 2025

On Demand Australia-wide: 28 Feb–10 Mar 2025

LGBTQIA+ films

Europa! Europa Film Festival

Melbourne and Sydney: 12 February–12 March

The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.

Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra: 13 February–2 March

A curated selection of films from India.

Melbourne: 21–23 February

Science fiction features and short films, from Australia and abroad.

Perth: 21 February–2 March

Western Australia’s biggest, independently operated film festival featuring only WA-made films.

Melbourne: 27 Feb–1 March

Langwarrin, Victoria: 1 March

A carefully curated fusion of film, food and beverages, art and entertainment, at the McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery.

Melbourne: 2–7 March

Documentaries from around the world that loosely focus on a theme, as part of a wider forum on documentary filmmaking.

Sydney: 4 March–9 April

Melbourne: 5 March–9 April

Canberra: 6 March–9 April

Perth: 13 March–16 April

Brisbane: 6 March–8 April

Adelaide: 19 March–23 April

Byron Bay: 7 March–2 April

Gold Coast: 25 March–15 April

Hobart: 3 April–13 April

Darwin: 24 April–27 April

The latest and greatest in French films and films by French directors.

Perth: 5–12 March

Celebrating Australian LGBTQIA+ films.

Tasmania: 6 March

Two to five-minute locally-made short films.

Bangalow, Byron Bay NSW: 6–17 March

A wide range of diverse and inclusive screenings along with an immersive program of art exhibitions, panels, music and plenty more.

Naarm/Melbourne: 13–18 March

A celebration of Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe, showcasing their unique stories.

Melbourne: 20–24 March

Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.

APRIL-JUNE

Premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Fantastic Film Festival 2022. Image: FFA

Major cities: 3–13 April

Films made by and about Palestinians.

Inner West Sydney: 9–17 April

Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks

Melbourne & Sydney: 12–28 April

Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.

Melbourne: 17 April

Australian short films in a fun day of music, drinks and film

Geelong: 1–11 May

LGBTQIA+ films.

Sydney: 1–11 May

Films in the Persian language and by Persian filmmakers.

Australia & New Zealand: 1–31 May

Yarraville, VIC: May

The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.

Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually May.

Films by trans and gender diverse filmmakers

Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually May

Animated films for kids and adults.

Milton, QLD: Unconfirmed, usually May.

Locally made short films.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually May/June

The best of world independent cinema

South African films, and films by South African directors.

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: Unconfirmed dates, usually June

The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

St Kilda (Vic): June

New, locally-made and international short films. Features Australia’s Top Short Film Competition/

Castlemaine (VIC): June

Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.

Sydney: 4–15 June

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, was June-July in 2024

The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.

Melbourne and Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually June/July

CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.

Winton (Qld): 27 June–5 July

Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

A 2023 MIFF campaign. Image by Campari Group

Sydney, Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually June/July

The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.

Melbourne: 1–31 July

Premiere documentaries from around Australia and the world.

Perth: 2–13 July

Independent films, both local and from all over the world.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Usually July/August

The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 24 July–6 September

Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.

Melbourne: 7–24 August

Major Melbourne film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Melbourne: 16–26 August

The best of Indian cinema, brought direct to Melbourne.

Sydney: Usually August/September

Melbourne: Usually August/September

Merimbula, NSW: 16 August

Showcases screen stories made by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia.

Australia: 1–29 August

Films about and related to our canine companions, man’s best friend: the dog.

Margaret River (WA): 30 August–7 September

The latest and greatest Australian films.

Sydney: 1–30 September

A global showcase for filmmakers looking to have their work acquired by distributors.

Sydney, Canberra, Benalla, Burnside, Alice Springs: Usually August/September/October

The latest and greatest Korean films, from South Korea and by Korean directors.

Sydney: Usually September

A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.

Darwin: Usually September

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Gympie, QLD: September

International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: September/October

The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.

OCTOBER–DECEMBER

SXSW Sydney. Image by Jaimi Joy.

Canberra: Unconfirmed date, usually October/November

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Port Douglas: 18–19 October

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: Usually October/November

The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.

Sydney: 14-20 October

One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.

Byron Bay, NSW: October

Major international and local features, docos and more

Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: Usually October/November

Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films

Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: October

New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.

Adelaide: October

The best of trashy B, C and D-films.

Adelaide: 18 October

Over a dozen short films from local, national and international filmmakers

Adelaide: 15–26 October

Major Adelaide film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Brisbane: 24 October–3 November

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Byron Bay: 6 November–8 December

British feature films and shorts that celebrate the UK’s filmmakers and actors.

Melbourne, Sydney and Perth: November

Films made by anyone telling stories about Australia’s rich diversity.

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: Usually November

The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.

Sydney and online: 8–9 November

Short films made entirely on smartphones.

Cairns: Usually November

Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival.

Western Sydney (NSW): November

Dedicated to screening Western Sydney films on the big screen.

Victoria: October

A disability-led festival that puts Deaf and Disabled people at the centre of the Australian screen industry.

