What film festivals are on this year? Australian Film Festivals Guide 2025

From MIFF to BIFF, this is the ultimate 2025 guide to Australian Film Festivals.
29 Jan 2025 16:19
Silvi Vann-Wall
Image: Canva

All Screen

Image: Canva

Film festivals across the nation are prepping their programs for 2025. So which exciting new films will make the cut this year? If you’ve been keeping an eye on Sundance, Berlin and SXSW, you’ll probably already have a hefty list of must-sees.

In the case of Capricorn Film Festival, Flickerfest and Peninsula Film Festival, they’ve already come and gone in January, starting off the festival calendar with a bang. Now you can look ahead to the coming months and start marking your diaries!

In terms of major Australian film festivals that represent the world stage, we kick things off in Sydney with its main film festival (SFF) in June, before heading to Canberra (CIFF) and Melbourne (MIFF) in August, Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) in September, before the Adelaide (AFF) and Brisbane (BIFF) film festivals in October.

Aside from those big six, there’s a festival on almost every fortnight in any given corner of the continent. Films from Japan, Finland, Palestine, Italy, France, Germany and Taiwan; Queer films, trashy films, very-short shorts, films shot exclusively on iPhones, animated films, films projected in a dome-shape… you name it, we’ve got it. Films made by babies shot on iPads? Not yet, but who knows!

As is the case every year, not every bit of festival info below will be 100% accurate. Film festivals tend to confirm their dates only a few weeks out from opening night, so most of the info for the latter half of 2025 is based on historical records (i.e. what happened in 2024). We will aim to update the listings as the year goes on, and please do get in touch if you’d like your festival included!

Use the content menu below to look for film festivals listed by quarter.

What film festivals are on this year in Australia?

JANUARY-MARCH

Flickerfest 2025 Closing Night. Image Supplied.
Flickerfest 2025 Closing Night. Image supplied.

ScreenHub: Most anticipated Australian films 2025

Capricorn Film Festival

Yeppoon, Queensland: 16–19 January

  • Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

FLiCKERFEST

Bondi, NSW: 17–26 January

  • Short films with a focus on local talent. Australia’s only Academy® Qualifying & BAFTA Qualifying short film festival.

See the winners of Flickerfest 2025 here.

Peninsula Film Festival

Rosebud, VIC: 17–19 January

Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) Midsumma Movies

Melbourne: 31 January–2 Feb

  • LGBTQIA+ films.

Dome Under Film Festival at the Planetarium

Melbourne: 31 January–2 February

  • Large-scale art and science films presented in the Melbourne Planetarium dome.

Fleurieu Film Festival 

Adelaide: 8 February

AACTA Festival

Gold Coast, QLD: 5–9 February

  • The Gold Coast’s biggest film festival, with films from all over the world and special guests.

Antenna Documentary Festival

Sydney: 6–16 February

  • Feature-length and short documentaries from around the world.

Queer Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival

Sydney: 13–27 Feb 2025
On Demand Australia-wide: 28 Feb–10 Mar 2025

  • LGBTQIA+ films

Europa! Europa Film Festival

Melbourne and Sydney: 12 February–12 March

  • The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.

National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA)

Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra: 13 February–2 March

  • A curated selection of films from India.

Melbourne Science Fiction Film Festival

Melbourne: 21–23 February

  • Science fiction features and short films, from Australia and abroad.

WA Made Film Festival

Perth: 21 February–2 March

  • Western Australia’s biggest, independently operated film festival featuring only WA-made films.

Best Biggest IMAX Film Festival

Melbourne: 27 Feb–1 March

Stellar Short Film Festival

Langwarrin, Victoria: 1 March

  • A carefully curated fusion of film, food and beverages, art and entertainment, at the McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery.

Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC)

Melbourne: 2–7 March

  • Documentaries from around the world that loosely focus on a theme, as part of a wider forum on documentary filmmaking.

Alliance Française French Film Festival

Sydney: 4 March–9 April
Melbourne: 5 March–9 April
Canberra: 6 March–9 April
Perth: 13 March–16 April
Brisbane: 6 March–8 April
Adelaide: 19 March–23 April
Byron Bay: 7 March–2 April
Gold Coast: 25 March–15 April
Hobart: 3 April–13 April
Darwin: 24 April–27 April

  • The latest and greatest in French films and films by French directors.

Perth Queer Film Festival

Perth: 5–12 March

Celebrating Australian LGBTQIA+ films.

Very Short Film Festival

Tasmania: 6 March

  • Two to five-minute locally-made short films.

Bangalow Film Festival

Bangalow, Byron Bay NSW: 6–17 March

  • A wide range of diverse and inclusive screenings along with an immersive program of art exhibitions, panels, music and plenty more.

Birrarangga Film Festival

Naarm/Melbourne: 13–18 March

  • A celebration of Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe, showcasing their unique stories.

Melbourne Women in Film Festival (MWFF)

Melbourne: 20–24 March

  • Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.

APRIL-JUNE

Premiere Of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Fantastic Film Festival 2022. Image: Ffa
Premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Fantastic Film Festival 2022. Image: FFA

Palestinian Film Festival of Australia

Major cities: 3–13 April

  • Films made by and about Palestinians.

Inner West Film Fest

Inner West Sydney: 9–17 April

  • Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks 

Fantastic Film Festival Australia (FFFA)

Melbourne & Sydney: 12–28 April

  • Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.

ReelGood Film Festival

Melbourne: 17 April

  • Australian short films in a fun day of music, drinks and film

Geelong Pride Film Festival

Geelong: 1–11 May

  • LGBTQIA+ films.

Persian Film Festival

Sydney: 1–11 May

  • Films in the Persian language and by Persian filmmakers.

South African Film Festival

Australia & New Zealand: 1–31 May

Setting Sun Film Festival

Yarraville, VIC: May

  • The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.

Tilde: Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival

Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually May.

  • Films by trans and gender diverse filmmakers

Melbourne International Animation Festival

Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually May

  • Animated films for kids and adults.

Sparrowland Short Film Festival

Milton, QLD: Unconfirmed, usually May.

Locally made short films.

Sydney World Film Festival

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually May/June

  • The best of world independent cinema
  • South African films, and films by South African directors.

HSBC German Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: Unconfirmed dates, usually June

  • The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

St Kilda Film Festival

St Kilda (Vic): June

  • New, locally-made and international short films. Features Australia’s Top Short Film Competition/ 

Castlemaine Documentary Festival

Castlemaine (VIC): June

  • Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.

Sydney Film Festival (SFF)

Sydney: 4–15 June

  • Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

HSBC Spanish Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, was June-July in 2024

  • The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.

Children’s International Film Festival (CHIFF)

Melbourne and Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually June/July

  • CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.

The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival

Winton (Qld): 27 June–5 July

  • Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.

ScreenHub: Most anticipated film releases of 2025

JULY-SEPTEMBER

A 2023 Miff Campaign. Image By Campari Group
A 2023 MIFF campaign. Image by Campari Group

Read: Three best films to stream this week – and where to find them

Japanese Film Festival (JFFA)

SydneyMelbourne: Unconfirmed, usually June/July

  • The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.

Melbourne Documentary Film Festival

Melbourne: 1–31 July

  • Premiere documentaries from around Australia and the world.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival

Perth: 2–13 July

  • Independent films, both local and from all over the world.

Scandinavian Film Festival

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Usually July/August

  • The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).

Taiwan Film Festival in Australia

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 24 July–6 September

  • Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.

Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)

Melbourne: 7–24 August

  • Major Melbourne film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)

Melbourne: 16–26 August

  • The best of Indian cinema, brought direct to Melbourne.

Armenian Film Festival Australia

Sydney: Usually August/September

Melbourne: Usually August/September

Far South Film Festival

Merimbula, NSW: 16 August

  • Showcases screen stories made by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia.

Top Dog Film Festival

Australia: 1–29 August

  • Films about and related to our canine companions, man’s best friend: the dog.

CinefestOZ Film Festival

Margaret River (WA): 30 August–7 September

  • The latest and greatest Australian films.

Sydney Lift-Off Film Festival

Sydney: 1–30 September

  • A global showcase for filmmakers looking to have their work acquired by distributors.

Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA)

Sydney, Canberra, Benalla, Burnside, Alice Springs: Usually August/September/October

  • The latest and greatest Korean films, from South Korea and by Korean directors.

Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF)

Sydney: Usually September

  • A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.

Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF)

Darwin: Usually September

  • Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival

Gympie, QLD: September

  • International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie.

St. Ali Italian Film Festival

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: September/October

  • The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.

OCTOBER–DECEMBER

Sxsw Sydney. Image By Jaimi Joy.
SXSW Sydney. Image by Jaimi Joy.

Canberra International Film Festival

Canberra: Unconfirmed date, usually October/November

  • Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Port Shorts Film Festival

Port Douglas: 18–19 October

Irish Film Festival Australia

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: Usually October/November

  • The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.

SXSW Sydney – Screen Festival

Sydney: 14-20 October

  • One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.

Byron Bay Film Festival

Byron Bay, NSW: October

  • Major international and local features, docos and more

Czech and Slovak Film Festival

Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: Usually October/November

  • Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films

Monster Fest

Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: October

  • New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.

Trasharama

Adelaide: October

The best of trashy B, C and D-films.

Adelaide Independent Film Festival (AIFF)

Adelaide: 18 October

  • Over a dozen short films from local, national and international filmmakers 

Adelaide Film Festival (AFF)

Adelaide: 15–26 October

  • Major Adelaide film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF)

Brisbane: 24 October–3 November

  • Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Russell Hobbs British Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Byron Bay: 6 November–8 December

  • British feature films and shorts that celebrate the UK’s filmmakers and actors. 

International Multicultural Film Festival

Melbourne, Sydney and Perth: November

  • Films made by anyone telling stories about Australia’s rich diversity.

Jewish International Film Festival

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: Usually November

  • The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.

SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3)

Sydney and online: 8–9 November

  • Short films made entirely on smartphones.

Understory Film Festival

Cairns: Usually November

  • Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival.

Made in the West

Western Sydney (NSW): November

  • Dedicated to screening Western Sydney films on the big screen.

The Other Film Festival

Victoria: October

A disability-led festival that puts Deaf and Disabled people at the centre of the Australian screen industry. 

ScreenHub: The hottest films that (we hope) will release in Australia in 2025

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

