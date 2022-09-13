In memory of Uncle Jack Charles, actor and beloved Australian Aboriginal Elder

Uncle Jack Charles, Australian actor, Indigenous Elder, and star of such films as Mystery Road, Pan, Blackfellas, BeDevil and ABC series Cleverman, has passed away this morning at the age of 79.

His family have said in a statement that he suffered from a stroke on Tuesday 13 September, and passed soon after at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Just prior to his passing, the family were able to send him off on Country with a smoking ceremony.

‘We are so proud of everything he achieved in his remarkable life – Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all – as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year’s NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year.’ read the statement.

‘He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles.’

The family’s statement also gave permission for his name and image to be used in tributes.

Jack Charles is well remembered as a proud Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung, Yorta Yorta Elder, a formidable actor, and a friendly face with a warm, baritone voice. Recently, he spoke at the Melbourne International Film Festival, and performed the Welcome to Country.

A life in the limelight

Over his lifetime he starred in over 40 films and TV series, after making the jump from theatre acting (Dimboola: The Stage Play is his first ‘film’ credit, though it is a live theatre recording). He’s been a feature of Aussie favourites like Rosehaven, Wolf Creek, Rake, and We Can Be Heroes, has voiced numerous documentaries and podcasts, and even been a guest star on Play School.

A life in activism

When not in front of the camera he was known for his tireless activism for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, especially regarding movements for the Stolen Generations. He was also on the Board of Directors at the Archie Roach Foundation, where he mentored young Indigenous men and women who had been caught up in the prison system.

Uncle Jack Charles was a survivor of the Stolen Generations himself (removed from his family at age four), and was jailed multiple times in his younger years. After a rough start to life, and only meeting his biological mother when he turned 19, he took to the stage and found a new life in theatre.

I met Uncle Jack Charles doing Cleverman. You’d never have met a more warm, funny & friendly soul. Uncle Jack & Uncle Arch gonna be in good company wherever they’re at. pic.twitter.com/qhBCc5qkgN — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) September 13, 2022 RIP 👑 Uncle Jack Charles

The greatest, kindest, most wonderfully talented man. And friend. Bow Down. pic.twitter.com/pC8mNzrLHD — Meyne Wyatt (@meynewyatt) September 13, 2022

The tributes are already flowing in from friends, family, and notable media personalities. It is evident he will be sorely missed.

Uncle Jack Charles remembered

