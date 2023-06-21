Cheat Sheet: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh film in the Transformers live-action film series. The films are based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line.

What is Rise of the Beasts about?

Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.

What are the other six Transformers films?

The first five films, all directed by Michael Bay, are: Transformers (2007), Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011), Age of Extinction (2014), and The Last Knight (2017). The sixth film was Bumblebee (2018), directed by Travis Knight.

Who made Rise of the Beasts?

The film was directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.

Who’s in it?

It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov.

Where can I watch the trailer?

Right here:

Do I need to see all of the films for this one to make sense?

No, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is fine to watch as a standalone film.

What are critics saying so far?

The film is not receiving great reviews, with a 53% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has a 91% rating from audience votes.

How can I watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in Australian cinemas on 22 June.