Tour de France 2022: go easy on your Aussie work mates, hey

I’ve found myself in a strange position for the 2022 Tour De France. For the first time since moving to Australia from the UK in 2010, I’m in a workplace where, as far as I know, I’m the only one who is glued to SBS Cycling Central for three weeks straight, into the small hours, watching Le Tour. In pro cycling terms, it’s like being at the start of a very long climb and realising I have no teammates, no snacks, no team car – hell, I might as well not even have a bike.

In years gone by, I’ve always had colleagues who cycle and/ or obsess over the Tour, meaning there’s been a tacit understanding that we’ve all been up till three in the morning and need to go a little easy on each other: no loud noises, no sudden movements (other than passing each other a water bottle and energy gel if we see our teammates looking dehydrated).

Not this year. I haven’t put a call across the ScreenHub-ArtsHub-GamesHub team radio yet but I have sidled up to a number of people to ask if they’re watching.

‘Isn’t it just staring at men in lycra for hours on end?’ one colleague asked in a way that knocked the wind out of me and saw me waiting forlorn at my desk for the sag wagon.

So, in the interest of workplace harmony, let me offer some insight into why you should show sympathy to your sleep-deprived cycling-loving colleagues in July.

Clothing

Cycling is ‘just men, women or non-binary people in lycra’ in the same way that tennis is just men, women and non-binary people waving sticks around. There are strict rules around the aesthetics of road cycling, as obvious to enthusiasts as out-of-season haute couture would be to the editor of Vogue. Rule #82 of Velominati’s The Rules should suffice as illustration:

Whilst riding in cold […] conditions replete with arm warmers, under no circumstances is there to be any exposed skin between the hems of your kit and the hems of your arm warmers. If this occurs, you either need to wear a kit that fits you properly or increase the size of your guns. Arm warmers may, however, be shoved to the wrists in Five and Dime scenarios […] The No-Gap Principle also applies to knee and leg warmers with the variation that these are under no circumstances to be scrunched down around the ankles Velominati: The Rules

France

To state the obvious, the annual race – now in its 109th edition – takes place in France (and also Denmark for the opening stages in 2022), with more than 3,328 kilometres of roads to ride this year. As far as I’m concerned, you haven’t had a proper Australian winter unless you’re sitting in a bath full of hot water wearing all your clothes and several beanies, gaping at the sunflower-clad fields of France, trying to draw vitamin D from your laptop.

The SBS team knows this and will never let a sun-drenched tenth-century chateau pass by without letting you know all about it. Such is the built and natural beauty of the country that you can even watch highlights of just that, not the cycling.

This year’s trio of Dr. Bridie O’Donnell, Matthew Keenan and Simon Gerrans are already interacting like a well-oiled bike chain. In terms of team dynamics, Keenan is the leader, at least when it comes to delivering the weirdest possible statements without a hint of irony. Already this year, he’s mentioned one rider looking ‘like the offspring of Mick Jagger’ and having to dance his way back to the peloton. That’s not something you’re going to hear in most sports commentary – in fact, in any commentary by anyone other than Keenan, who makes up for it (just about) with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the sport.

O’Donnell is a world hour record holder and Australian Time Trial champion who brings a heady mix of medical and sports knowledge to proceedings. Simon Gerrans, whose professional accomplishments include a stint in the leader’s jersey at the Tour de France, is likewise bursting at the bib seams with practical knowledge of what’s happening on the road.

There’s no dumbing down. Instead we get easy-to-follow explanations of tactics in a way that will have you dropping terms like ‘echelon’ and ‘bunch sprint’ into everyday conversation.

Riders

We’ve surely all had the experience of dismissively watching the first episode a reality TV show and thinking ‘this is so boring’, only to find ourselves, ten episodes in, addicted to all the narratives and counter narratives.

In the same way, Le Tour makes for excellent reality TV. Ambitions are realised and destroyed, form is found and lost, tactics are expertly and shoddily enacted, doctors are literally hanging out of moving cars to patch up leg wounds as interconnected heroes journeys stall and succeed.

And what heroes! What names! I mean, just try saying Tiesj Benoot (Teesh Benoot) or Wout van Aert (Wowt van Art) without feeling slightly better about the world. Go on, say them now. Say them over and over. Feels good, right?

Races within races

It takes three weeks, you say … do we need to wait that long for a bloody winner? No, you don’t. Every stage of the race – be it hilly, mountainous or pancake-flat – is its own race, with each day’s fastest rider scoring a major win for themselves and their team, maybe equivalent to smashing a goal into the net in a World Cup final.

There are also competitions for King (or Queen in women’s races) of the Mountain, a title (and polka dot jersey) awarded to the winner of most points (because they’ve reached the summit faster than others) in hill climbs. As with all winners jerseys, it’s worn throughout the three weeks by the person leading the classification at any given moment, with the overall winner acknowledged at the end of the race.

Best young rider. The white jersey is awarded at the Tour to the fastest rider under the age of 26.

Best sprinter. The green jersey is awarded to the rider who has finished fastest on the most stages (and at midway sprints during stages) over the course of the Tour.

The Yellow Jersey. This is the biggie – the most desirable piece of clothing in all of cycling, awarded to the rider who has completed the race in the least amount of time and has therefore won the general classification (GC) competition.

Sleep depravation

Maybe the best reason to cut your Tour-loving colleagues some slack this July comes from the Victorian Government’s Better Health Channel, which lists some of the symptoms of sleep depravation as:

Constant yawning.

The tendency to doze off when not active for a while – for example, when watching television.

Grogginess when waking in the morning.

Sleepy grogginess experienced all day long (sleep inertia).

Poor concentration and mood changes (more irritable).

Think your badminton-loving mates have to put up with that kind of nonsense for THREE WEEKS straight? Be kind with us – we’re (watching) endurance athletes.

The 2022 Tour de France funs from 1–24 July, with live coverage and highlights on SBS Cycling Central.