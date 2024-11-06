Top 5 new shows streaming this week

1) 19–2, Seasons 1–4 – 4 Nov (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

19-2 – Seasons 1–4. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. If you like police procedurals, this one is definitely for you. The award-winning police drama follows the lives of Nick Barron and Ben Chartier of the Montreal Police Department. Barron, a veteran of the force, has just returned from a three-month leave after the death of his partner. Chartier has just arrived in town to restart his life.

Unwillingly, they are paired as partners and must put their differences and personal struggles aside for the greater good (as in: the greater good) of the city. With tragic and difficult events in their past, the partners learn to lean on each other to get through their daily responsibilities of being cops in Montreal. Starring Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso. Watch the trailer.

2) The Jury: Death on a Staircase – 6 Nov (SBS On Demand)

The Jury: Death on the Staircase. Image: SBS On Demand. 5 new shows streaming .

What would you do if someone’s life was in your hands? In an Australian first, SBS Original The Jury: Death on the Staircase takes inspiration from a smash-hit format from Channel 4 in the UK to provide insight and analysis on how juries work. Trial by jury has been described as one of the most ‘venerated and venerable’ aspects of our justice system, but is it?

Over five unmissable episodes, the series re-enacts a real manslaughter trial with actors reciting real court transcripts word-for-word. But just as in a real court, the new jury is made up of 12 everyday Australians. The jurors reflect contemporary Australian society – a diverse range of ages, cultures, and life experiences.

Will they conclude the accused is an innocent man, or determine he is guilty? Will the new jury arrive at the same decision as the original trial? Weekly episodes. Watch the trailer.

3) Gangnam B-Side – 6 Nov (Disney+)

Gangnam B-Side. Image: Disney+. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. A very, very hard show to mention without thinking, for better or worse, of PSY’s monster 2012 hit Gangnam Style. We’re in South Korea for this exciting-looking crima drama series. In Gangnam, Seoul, Jae-Hee knows a secret about a series of disappearances but then vanishes herself. Detective Kang, outlaw Yoon, and Prosecutor Min pursue the truth for their own reasons. Starring Stars Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Ha Yoon-kyung. Watch the trailer.

4) The Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – 7 Nov (Binge)

The Day of the Jackal. Image: Binge. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. Glossy, dark and quite possibly addictive … The hunter becomes the hunted in this new series inspired by the 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name.

Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne stars as the modern-day Jackal, an elusive and highly skilled assassin caught in a globe-trotting game of cat and mouse with a British intelligence officer determined to bring him down.

Strap in for a nail-biting adventure with guns, turtlenecks, disguises, cool one-liners … you know the drill. Starring Úrsula Corberó, Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. Watch the trailer.

5. Ridley, Season 2 – 7 Nov (BritBox)

Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. Season 2 guarantees a new batch of thrilling mysteries and high emotional stakes as retired Detective Alex Ridley steps back into the role of consultant detective in a bid to help his former colleague, Carol Farman tackle a series of progressively more dangerous cases.

Ridley confronts an onslaught of external threats while battling with his own inner turmoil – which sounds like most of our lives most of the time (amirite?) but, in this case, with proper direction and good actors. Starring Adrian Dunbar, Bronagh Waugh and George Bukhari. Watch the preview trailer.

And if you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, sounds pretty good, but I haven’t seen Season 1 yet,’ that’s also currently streaming on BritBox).