Time Addicts: watch the trailer for Melbourne-filmed thriller comedy

The trailer for new Australian thriller Time Addicts has just dropped ahead of its national release on 7 December 7 2023, which will follow a world premiere at Monsterfest this October.

Based on Sam Odlum’s short film of the same name, Time Addicts follows two best friends, Denise and Johnny, who are both bound by the shackles of drug addiction. As they embark on a perilous journey to settle their debts with a volatile dealer, they must steal a mysterious bag of crystal, the effects of which will transport them through time.

With no way out and not one to miss an opportunity, Johnny smokes the new drug and promptly travels into the past, triggering alarming new events in the future. Separated through time, Denise is left alone to confront her past, their dealer Kane’s real identity, and her very own existence.

Watch the trailer below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Time Addicts is the debut feature film by New Zealand writer/director Sam Odlum, starring Freya Tingley (Jersey Boys) and Charles Grounds (Elvis). The locally-filmed thriller delves into the human condition, where addiction, friendship and the search for redemption all come to play.

‘Inspired by Phillip K. Dick’s science fiction classics and modern Korean cinema, Time Addicts blends a combination of genres to become its own entity,’ said Odlum. ‘The film’s tone was extremely important to me, with every creative department working together to steer into the unpredictable nature of the narrative and create drug-fuelled situations that are at times high-stakes, ridiculous and emotional. We can’t wait to share the film with audiences.’

Charles Grounds and Freya Tingley in Time Addicts. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

The feature was filmed in Melbourne with the assistance of VicScreen.

Umbrella Entertainment will distribute Time Addicts in Australia and New Zealand on 7 December 2023.