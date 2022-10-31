The Moths Will Eat Them Up: Australia’s short Oscar nomination for 2023?

Dynamic female filmmaking duo Tanya Modini (Writer, Co-director) and Luisa Martiri (Co-Director/Producer) are on the ride of their careers with their short film The Moths Will Eat Them Up, which is currently garnering international praise via film festivals around the world.

The short film explores the deep-seated fears women live with every day. What should have been a simple train ride home at night for a woman turns into a terrifying game of cat and mouse, until an unforeseen force is summoned. Moths is a psychological thriller that exposes the terror of gendered violence against women, and how some men choose to be bystanders – stating other men’s violence is ‘none of their business’.

ScreenHub had the privilege of speaking to both directors ahead of film’s international debut at the Show Me Shorts in New Zealand, as well as the Aesthetica Short Film Festival in York (UK) in November … and, potentially, an Oscar nom in 2023.

Read: Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival returns 2022

width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Chance encounters

Luisa Martiri and Tanya Modini told me they first met through the RIDE Short Film Initiative (Respect, Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) led by Unless Pictures and funded by Screen Queensland after Modini’s project was selected for funding in 2021.

‘We just clicked right away’, Martiri said. She was interested in creating, thought-provoking cinema that centres diverse, female stories so the pairing of these two dynamic women was kismet.

‘Our desire is to contribute to a more diverse film industry, so we crewed and cast with a majority of females from a variety of backgrounds. Given the subject matter of the film, we felt it was even more important the female perspective was front and centre from beginning to the end of the process. We are proud of the fact we had a 65% female crew and provided opportunities to emerging female creatives.’ said Modini & Martiri.

Read: Daizy Gedeon only Australian filmmaker among 100 ‘Successful Women in Business’

The inspiration for this particular short came from a rattling experience Modini had a few years back. ‘One night, I was on a train coming home – and I live in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, so at night as you go along the line the stations get smaller as it gets darker,’ she told ScreenHub. ‘And this guy got on and started doing exactly what the guy on the train does in our film [no spoilers!]. I was so freaked out that when I got to my station, which is the tiniest station in the world with only one light, that I thought he was gonna get off the train with me.

Still from The Moths Will Eat Them Up. Image supplied

‘So it was a process of experiencing that as it was happening, and then thinking “actually, this would make pretty good film” because it was a real, sensory experience.’

Martiri and Modini decided that the psychological thiller genre was the best way to frame their story, as it meant that ‘people who may not actually watch content that’s about gendered violence may come along for the ride, because it’s a thriller format.’

‘Horror has become such an interesting space for social commentary. It’s casting with a much wider net these days and it’s much more accessible globally,’ said Martiri.

Read: Laurie Strode and the legacy of the final girl

The making of

Modini, who has worked in the Prevention of Violence Against Women sector for many years, and cites her background there as the inspiration for the way Moths’ story unfolds. But the moth motif itself was added later: ‘When I was trying to finish this script, I wanted to move away from my own story because the way that ends is incredibly boring. So I started googling “protective icons”, and the moth kept coming up.

In Western cultures, moths are usually seen as a spooky omen; something to be feared – but Modini discovered a different take. ‘The moth, according to some spiritualities, is a protective insect. I thought that fit in with our themes really well.’

The majority-female crew shot across two train stations and inside of a de-comissioned train carriage ‘that just happened to be the exact model Tanya was riding in her story’.

‘We used lighting and sound to create the illusion that the train was moving, which was quite a big technical challenge,’ Martiri said. ‘And the other challenge was conveying that our main character was changing carriages on one train when in reality we had three separate locations, but I think we nailed it!’

Read: How to make an amazing short film: top hacks from a festival director

‘We also had an incredible storyboard artist,’ Modini said. ‘Storyboarding is so helpful in general, but it was incredibly useful for this film in particular, because there are so many elements you’re not seeing while you’re shooting, and so every crew member was given a copy of the storyboards, which allowed them to see the whole vision.’

Ling Cooper Tang in The Moths Will Eat Them Up.

Without giving too much away, the sound design is a real highlight of Moths. ‘We had an incredible sound designer, Jennifer Leon forte, who worked with our incredible composer Madeleine Cocolas to encapsulate the thriller mood of the film and she just nailed it,’ said Martiri. ‘She hid so many sounds in the film, like a lion’s roar when the train doors open. And that’s layered with Madeleine’s score that uses diegetic sounds from the train that have been manipulated into electronic ambient music.’

‘I think on every door opening, she had a different kind of animal sound,’ added Modini. ‘It was incredibly interesting.’

Next stop, Hollywood

With a Sydney Film Festival win already on their belts, The Moths Will Eat Them Up is eligible for an American Academy Award nomination. Could this be Australia’s next Oscar win?

‘I have no idea what’s going to happen!’ said Martiri. ‘I think there’s about 170 short films from around the world that are eligible for the Oscars. So we’re in the longlist – but we have to get from their to the shortlist, and then the official nominations’.

‘We just hit the ground running about a year ago and we haven’t stopped yet,’ added Modini. ‘It is just so exciting to be on this journey with people you really like – Louisa, the cast, the crew and I get along so well. We’re all excited’.

The Moths Will Eat Them Up is now showing at various film festivals.