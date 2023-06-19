Talk To Me: early review roundup of A24’s Australian horror

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

Talk to Me is the directorial debut from Danny and Michael Philippou, also known as RackaRacka, stars Sophie Wilde, Zoe Terakes and Miranda Otto and is produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films. It’s already sporting a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Sundance Film Festival.

Talk to Me will be released theatrically on 27 July in Australia. Here’s what the critics are saying so far:

Bloody Disgusting – 4

What they say: ‘There’s a refreshing ruthlessness to this cautionary tale that plays like a surge of adrenaline; it makes for one hell of an introduction to Danny and Michael Philippou’s brutal brand of horror’ – Meagan Navarro

IndieWire – 4

What they say: ‘Talk to Me hurdles with curdling angst and rolling shock’ – Robert Daniels

Slant – 3

What they say: ‘The film has a free-floating, nearly intangible sense of unease that greatly serves it’ – Chuck Bowen

What they say: ‘Whether you can stomach it enough to make it all the way will depend on the viewer, but Talk To Me has plenty that promises to capture the souls of horror sickos looking for a sinister spectacle’ – Chase Hutchinson

Den of Geek – 4

What they say: ‘One of the bitterest horror movies we’ve had in recent years’ – David Crow

Screen Rant – 3.5

What they say: ‘The film isn’t simply concerned with jump scares, and its horror settles deep into the bones, a disquiet that ultimately rattles the nerves’ – Mae Abdulbaka