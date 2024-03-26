Swift Street, SBS on Demand – streaming preview

What’s this?

Swift Street is SBS’s new Canneseries-nominated crime-family drama.

The show follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father, Robert, to get him out of a $26,000 debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. The unlikely pair embark on a series of crimes while navigating their complicated father-daughter relationship. Along the way, Elsie must juggle her relationship with high school sweetheart Tatenda, her growing attraction to Aisha, and face a shocking revelation about her new friend Tom.

Who stars in Swift Street?

Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) plays Elsie, and Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water) plays her dad. The show also stars Eliza Matengu (Thor: Love and Thunder), Alfred Chuol, Bernie Van Tiel (SBS’s Erotic Stories), and music and internet sensation Keiynan Lonsdale (Love, Simon).

Who wrote the show?

Swift Street was created by Tig Terera (Tinashé, Chenge) who wrote together with Sam Carroll, Briar Grace-Smith and Nicole Reddy.

Who’s the director?

Creator Tig Terera directed the first four episodes, with episodes 5-8 directed by Nicholas Verso.

What’s the country of origin?

Australia.

Where was Swift Street filmed?

Filmed on location in Melbourne’s bustling inner-city cultural hub, Swift Street is described as a love letter to the Melbourne, where creator Tig Terera grew up.

How many episodes?

There are eight 30-minute episodes.

What’s the production company?

Magpie Pictures (Grace Beside Me, The Gods of Wheat Street).

Swift Street is a Magpie Pictures production for SBS, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with SBS. Produced in association with VicScreen and financed with the assistance of Screen NSW. Fifth Season is managing international sales for this project.

Who are the producers?

The series was produced by Ivy Mak and executive produced by Lois Randall.

What’s with the Canneseries hype?

Swift Street will have its World Premiere in competition at the prestigious Cannes International Television Series Festival, Canneseries, which runs from April 5th-10th. It is one of eight shows competing in the short form category, and the only Australian series in competition this year.

Show me the trailer

Where can I watch Swift Street?

All eight episodes of Swift Street will be available to stream free on SBS On Demand from Wednesday 24 April, with double episodes premiering on SBS each Wednesday at 8.30pm.