SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Mastermind – Season 6 (25 March)

Marc Fennell returns as quizmaster for this new season, facing would-be champions in the fabled Mastermind chair, who race the clock to answer as many questions as possible on their chosen specialist subject.

Litvinenko (27 March)

Litvinenko. Image: SBS.

Four-part drama based on the true story of the police investigation into the poisoning of the Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.

Alone Australia – Season 2 (27 March)

Ten Australian survivalists are dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island in the second, ten-espisode instalment of the hit reality series.

Börje: The Journey of a Legend (28 March)

Six-part drama series inspired by the remarkable true story of 1970s Swedish hockey legend Börje Salming, affectionately known as The King in Canada, where he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Starring Valter Skarsgård and Hedda Stiernstedt.

Added lrecently

Sisi – Season 3 (21 March. Seasons 1 & 2 currently available)

The much loved and riveting German historical drama returns with its reimagining of the love story between 19th century Austrian Empress Elisabeth (Dominique Devenport), nicknamed ‘Sisi’, and her husband, Emperor Franz (Jannik Schümann). In Season 3, during times of political turmoil Sisi frees her nine-year old son, crown prince Rudolf, from his military training, which Franz has ordered against her will.

To protect her son, the empress chooses the path with the largest resistance and turns her back on the imperial palace. On their getaway Rudolf and his mother make new friends, experience adventures on a small island and in Paris. Whilst the labor troubles in Vienna increase and the monarchical balance of power in Europe shifts, the emperor couple face their yet biggest and most crucial test.

Ten Year Old Tom – Seasons 1 & 2 (11 March)

Animated comedy series in which ten-year-old Tom tries to avoid being corrupted by the adult world all around him. Voice actors include John Malkovich, Gillian Jacobs and Jennifer Coolidge.

Babylon Berlin – Seasons 1-4 (14 March)

Acclaimed German series, set in Berlin 1929 – a place and time of radical upheaval and change. Part noir, part spy thriller, part historical drama, based on the Gereon Rath novels by Volter Kutsher. Starring Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries and Peter Kurth.

The Vanishing Triangle – Season 1 (7 March)

Based on a true story, the term ‘Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle’ was coined by the Irish media in relation to the unexplained disappearance of six women in a specific area of Ireland during the 1990s. This crime drama series follows investigative journalist Lisa Wallace (India Mullen) who publishes an article about her mother’s murder, which sparks the disappearance of Amy Reynolds.