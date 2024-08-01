Streaming August 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+, SBS and more …

Streaming August 2024 guide

26 July–11 August

Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Stan Sport)

​Every event, ad-free, live & on demand. Enjoy the largest range of channels and the most comprehensive on demand offering including full replays, highlights and exclusive mini matches plus, two exclusive daily shows hosted by world-class Olympics experts, including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Nova Peris, Stephanie Rice and John Steffensen, only on Stan Sport.

1 August

Batman: Caped Crusader – Season 1 (Prime Video)

Series. A reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Stars the voices of Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci and Minnie Driver.

Rebus (SBS On Demand)

Series. Based on the bestselling books by Ian Rankin, Rebus reimagines the iconic character John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant, drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line. Haunted by an incident one year ago, where he almost killed Edinburgh gangster Ger Cafferty, Detective Sergeant John Rebus finds himself at a psychological crossroads. At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter’s life by his ex-wife’s wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer. Starring Richard Rankin and Lucie Shorthouse.

The Beach Hotel – Seasons 2-4 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Seasons 2-4 of take place as the rival families encounter new obstacles, blending shocking secrets, intricate murders and forbidden romance. We delve deeper into the gripping murder mystery from Season 1 while both hotels face dire financial circumstances. Then, the discovery of yet another body amplifies the mounting tension among everyone involved. Starring Filip Wolfe and Anna Fahlstedt.

Doc – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Once again wearing his white coat, Doc faces his first day as head physician. He battles new responsibilities, all the while treating his patients and facing pressure from the Administrative Director, who threatens to close the department. Doc must rely on his team, but Julia has not set aside the idea of leaving and Richard is challenged by the new residents. Starring Luca Agentero and Sara Lazzaro.

Baptiste – Season 2 (BritBox)

Baptiste – Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Julien Baptiste is back at work as a private detective finding runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he is not the man we left at the end of Season 1. A horrific personal tragedy has left him heartbroken. He has grown estranged from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction to consume him, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Fiona Shaw and Ace Bhatti.

Mr Bigstuff – Season 1 (Binge)

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) stars in this six-episode comedy series that follows two estranged brothers and explores what it means to be a man. Lee (Dyer), an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his dad’s ashes, re-enters his brother Glen’s (Ryan Sampson, Plebs) life, who’s mere months away from marrying his cheery fiancée, Kirsty (Harriet Webb). Havoc ensues as the trio adjusts to life under the one roof. Starring Danny Dyer and Harriet Webb.

ER – Seasons 1-15 (Binge)

The lives, loves and losses of Chicago’s County General Hospital are intense and plentiful in the 15 seasons of this classic series. Centred on the emergency room of the city’s teaching hospital, the series ran from 1994-2009. Starring George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

Please Like Me – Seasons 1-4 (Binge)

Australian comedian Josh Thomas brings to life the semi-autobiographical story of twenty-something Josh who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, comes to the realisation he is gay. The comedy-drama follows Josh as he faces family and love-life dramas, moves back home and navigates getting through his twenties in one emotional piece. Starring Josh Thomas and Thomas Ward.

Strange Way Of Life (Binge)

Strange Way Of Life. Image: BTeam Pictures.

Short film (2023). Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake, who he hasn’t seen for 25 years. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. Directed by Pedro Almodovar and starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

2 August

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (Netflix)

Film (2024). When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town. Starring Kaz, Tom Stern and Stephen Hillenburg.

A Sacrifice (Prime Video)

Film (2024). Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo Nobody, this emotionally turbulent story follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe, who is investigating a local Berlin cult connected to disturbing events. While he immerses himself in his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy, becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. Staring Eric Bana, Sadie Sink and Sylvia Hoeks.

Beacon 23 – Season 2 (Prime Video)

This season, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way. Starring Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, Lena Headey and Ellen Wong.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Disney+)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Image: 20th Century Studios.

Film (2024). Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species – and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

Cowboy Cartel (Apple TV+)

Documentary series. When a rookie FBI agent uncovers a massive money laundering operation in American horse racing, he risks his life to take down the culprits: Mexico’s deadliest cartel.

3 August

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (Netflix)

Special. Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount+)

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Image: Paramount+.

Documentary (2014). Directed by Randall Lobb, this 2014 documentary tells the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, starring its co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. In 1984, the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book was introduced and presented a new breed of superheroes. Now, peek under the shell and see how this ‘happy accident’ quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

4 August

WWE SummerSlam 2024 (Premiere Live Event) (Binge)

Dubbed The Biggest Party of the Summer, this annual wrestling event from WWE sees titans clash in a spectacle of athleticism and drama. Watch electrifying showdowns as champions defend their titles and newcomers strive for glory. Intense rivalries reach boiling points in a thunderous display of power slams and high-flying manoeuvres.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (Binge)

Documentary. Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most dazzling stars in cinema history, but the icon, who was married eight times, is just as famous for the drama in her personal life as her movie roles. In this revealing new doco, around 40 hours of rediscovered recordings of the star provide an insight into the actor, who cemented her place in Hollywood after starring in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Cleopatra.

5 August

The Coffee Table (Shudder & AMC+)

Film (2022). Jesus and Maria are a couple who have just become parents, and they decide to buy a new coffee table, a decision that will change their existence. Starring Estefanía de los Santos and David Pareja.

Flyways (DocPlay)

Film (2023). This Australian documentary narrated by Mia Wasikowska explores the journey of migratory shorebirds, and the extinction level threats they face traversing their ancient flyways.

Vera – Season 12 (ABC iview)

Vera. Image: ABC.

The return of DCI Vera Stanhope, who – with the help of her wit and charm – leads a team of detectives in the pursuit of answers to murder mysteries in Northumberland, UK. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

FBoy Island – Season 2 (Binge)

Reality series FBoy Island returns for its second season, hosted by podcaster and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield. The show follows three women as they head to a tropical paradise in search of love, but there’s a twist: half the men are self-proclaimed nice guys, while the other half are notorious FBoys: womanisers looking for fame and no-strings fun. With $100,000 at stake, emotions run high as alliances form and hearts risk breaking. In this social experiment-turned-dating-show, viewers are left guessing: who is there for love and who is just playing the game?

6 August

The TikTok Effect (Stan)

Documentary. Marianna Spring, the BBC’s disinformation correspondent, explores the dark side of TikTok, investigating harmful behaviour that spills out into real life. Tracking down users, victims and past employees, she is able to expose how viral videos across the platform create ‘frenzies’, linking to behaviours that previously were seen as unacceptable and now are quickly becoming the new norm due to the rapid rise in popularity from the social media platform.

How the Victorians Built Britain (BritBox)

Series. Veteran journalist Michael Buerk makes his way around the United Kingdom in his quest to understand the many ways in which the Victorians created modern Britain.

Taskmaster NZ – Season 5 (Binge)

Jeremy Wells acts as Taskmaster in this New Zealand edition of Taskmaster, with Paul Williams acting as his assistant.

7 August

Love Is Blind: UK (Netflix)

Reality series. Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say I do?

Secret World Of Sound With David Attenborough (Netflix)

Series. Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before, in this riveting documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Science of Stupid – S1-8 (Disney+)

Series. Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond takes a look at the science behind selected internet videos.

Tom Gleeson: Joy (ABC iview)

Australia’s 2019 Gold Logie winner. Chief celebrity interrogator. Host of the highest-rating quiz show on TV. There’s not much Tom Gleeson hasn’t been up to. Now we can watch the great man live on stage. Experience the Joy.

8 August

The Umbrella Academy – Season 4 (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy. Image: Netflix.

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

One Fast Move (Prime Video)

Film (2024). An action-adventure thrill ride about a young man down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up. Starring KJ Apa, Eric Dane and Maia Reficco.

The Shakedown (Prime Video)

Film (2024). When his mistress threatens to expose the secret of their affair, a respected insurance broker seeks the help of his underworld brother to save his reputation. Starring Carl Beukes, Emmanuel Castis, Julia Anastasopoulos and Berenice Barbier.

The Mallorca Files – Season 3 (Prime Video)

Series. British detective Miranda Blake and her laidback German partner Max Winter make up the perfect team – if only they could see it. In Season 3, amid high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings and murders, Max and Miranda’s personal tensions and odd-couple partnership are put to the test. Starring Elen Rhys, Julian Looman and Maria Fernandez Ache.

Madame Web (Prime Video)

Madame Web. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2024). The standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines, Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future … and realiszes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

Westall 66 (DocPlay)

Film (2010). In 1966, in the Australian suburb of Westall (Victoria), hundreds of students, teachers and local residents witnessed a UFO hover overhead for several minutes, land and take off again at incredible speed. These witnesses revisit their extraordinary experience as tenacious sleuth Shane Ryan goes back to find an answer to the mystery. Directed by Rosie Jones (The Family).

The Red King (SBS On Demand)

The Red King. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Smart, capable, by-the-book Sergeant Grace Narayan is flying high in her inner-city police station – until her rigid principles cause her to be ostracised by every officer in her precinct. Grace has no choice but to take a punishment posting on the remote Welsh island of St Jory, a rural community with an eerie, hidden religion known as the True Way. Grace is determined to implement order on people who have long ‘policed themselves’ but the year-old cold case of a missing teenage boy threatens to unearth the community’s well-buried secrets. Starring Angli Mohindra and James Bamford.

What Remains (BritBox)

Miniseries. A young couple moves into an apartment only to find the body of a young woman that had been missing for two years but never registered as missing, which leads to a deeper investigation into what actually happened. Starring Alexander Arnold, David Bamber and Jessica Gunning.

9 August

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue (Disney+)

Documentary (2024). After creating one of the world’s largest marine protected areas in 2016 with National Geographic’s support, Niue invites Pristine Seas back to assess changes using advanced tech and plan a sustainable future for their waters. Starring Stars Mona Ainu’u, Alan Friedlander and Launoa Gataua.

The Instigators (Apple TV+)

Film (2024). Rory and Cobby are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture – or worse. Starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau.

Yo Gabba Gabbaland (Apple TV+)

Join familiar friends Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee, and meet new magician Kammy Kam. Dance, sing, play and make learning fun as kids and parents jump into Yo Gabba GabbaLand and discover all the things that make this community so magical. Young children and families can navigate universal preschool challenges in a diverse visual and musical landscape

10 August

Late Night with the Devil (Shudder & AMC+)

Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/ Umbrella Entertainment.

Film (2023). October 31, 1977. Jack Delroy’s syndicated talk show Night Owls has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country, but a year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. Starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer) and Laura Gordon (Reckoning).

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount+)

Animated series. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

12 August

Critical Incident (Stan)

Zoë Boe as Dalia in Stan Original, Critical Incident. Image: Stan.



Series. A psychological crime drama delving into the complex world of policing and the consequences on those most vulnerable, the Stan Original Series Critical Incident is inspired by creator Sarah Bassiuoni’s (The Secrets She Keeps) real life experiences working as a lawyer in Western Sydney’s juvenile justice system. Filmed in Western Sydney’s Blacktown, Granville, Parramatta and Greenacre, the series offers a nuanced depiction of policing and criminality. Starring Akshay Khanna, Zoë Boe, Roxie Mohebbi, Hunter Page-Lochard and Jai Waetford.

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 3 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Enjoy a slate of new adventures as the ladies of Drake Private Detectives take on more challenging cases and face off against some impressive foes. Starring Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard and Sharron Matthews.

Solar Opposites – Season 5 (Disney+)

Series. The return of the animated show in which a family of aliens in middle America chew the fat over whether life is better there or on their home planet. Starring Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.

Swan Song (DocPlay)

Series. An immersive look inside The National Ballet of Canada as it mounts a legacy-defining new production of Swan Lake. With full access to the creative process, this four-part series delves into the lives of the dancers as they push themselves to their limits to stage one of the most significant nights in their careers and company’s history.

Sorry/Not Sorry (DocPlay)

Film (2023). With candor and surprising humour, Sorry/Not Sorry sheds new light on the nuanced experiences of three women who spoke up about comedian Louis CK’s sexual misconduct over the years. The film invites viewers to question whose stories and whose art we value, and at what cost. Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones.

Play School Science Time – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Dust off your lab coat, Play School’s Science Time is back for even more awesome experiments! Join Matt and Miah to learn about snot, stars, spaceships, and everything in between.

Seal Team – Season 7 (Paramount+)

Series. The final season of the military drama series following the lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit as they execute dangerous high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. Jason Hayes struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood, and Ray Perry, his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Starring David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr, AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks.

Industry – Season 3 (Binge)

Tensions escalate as the young graduates of Pierpoint & Co. navigate a high-stakes world of finance amidst personal and professional challenges. With ambitions soaring and rivalries intensifying, they must navigate ethical dilemmas and power struggles while grappling with the consequences of their choices. As relationships deepen and fractures emerge, they discover the true cost of success in an unforgiving industry. Against the backdrop of a volatile market, each character faces pivotal decisions that will define their futures, both within the firm and beyond. Starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey.

13 August

The Secret Lives of Our Urban Birds: Perth (ABC iview)

Dr. Ann Jones is on her latest birding adventure, this time across Perth. Uncovering the secrets of majestic wedge-tailed eagles to sexy splendid fairy wrens, she learns why people are passionate about their charismatic birds.

Pub Rescue with Tom Kerridge (BritBox)

Series. Publican and chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission to reverse a trend which has seen Britain’s traditional pubs closing down at an alarming rate.

The Ark – Season 2 (Binge)

Series. We’re back with the survivors of the spaceship Ark One, who have to do their best to survive and thrive following a catastrophic event that caused massive loss of life. Starring Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie and Richard Fleeshman.

14 August

Worst Ex Ever (Netflix)

Series. From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 2 (Disney+)

The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction (ABC iview)

​Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction. Image: ABC.

Series. One question, two guests and the man everyone agrees is this country’sleast experienced interviewer. Join Shaun Micallef each week as he chats with his famous acquaintances about what’s really important to them.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee (ABC iview)

Guy Montgomery and assistant Aaron Chen star in this fast-paced hilarious new comedy that puts four famous faces through their paces, as they attempt to spell as best they can to be crowned that week’s best speller.

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

Jodie Turner-Smith in Bad Monkey. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Andrew Yancy has been bounced from the Miami Police department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times Bestselling novel and enduring cult favourite, the series is adapted to screen by award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence. Starring Vince Vaughn, L Scott Caldwell and Rob Delaney.

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical Jokers) – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Australian social media stars Jack, Falcon, Dom and Liam are four lifelong mates who will stop at nothing to embarrass one another. This show revels in the Jokers’ social awkwardness, as they are instructed to do and say the outrageous to unsuspecting people while hidden cameras capture the chaos. Watch (and cringe) as they take over the tradie counter in a hardware store, pitch crazy inventions, get fiery at Teppanyaki, become pedicurists and more.

Googlebox Australia – Season 20 (Binge)

Reality series. The return of the series in which some of Australia’s most opinionated and avid TV viewers comment on the best, worst and controversial shows and news stories of the past week, all from the comfort of their sofas.

15 August

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris Season 4. Image: Netflix.

Emily’s life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she’s ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

Jackpot! (Prime Video)

Film (2024). In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy, who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri and Donald Elise Watkins.

Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown (DocPLay)

Film (2016). An entertaining documentary chronicling the remarkable life and work of one of the most iconic comic performers and filmmakers of our time.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Season 12 (ABC iview)

Amazing Spaces is back, with some of the most eccentric, ambitious, and passionate self-builders George Clarke has ever met! And, not to be outdone, George attempts to create an elegant airborne cabin from an old industrial scissor lift! He also heads to Denmark, home of gorgeous and minimalist architecture.

Chorus Girls (SBS On Demand)

Series. A darkly comedic tale about eight young dancers trying to survive in a sexist workplace in the mid-70s. This summer they team up and find the strength to resist. Chorus Girls is set in a time when women took to the streets, burning their bras and demanding equal pay, while others were dancing on stage in bikinis. It’s a story of love, violence, repressed sexuality, loneliness, loyalty, and ambition. But most of all, it’s story of community. Starring Marie Bach Hansen and Marie Reuther.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 3 (BritBox)

Sister Boniface – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back on the case in this critically-acclaimed Father Brown spin-off. Lorna Watson (The IT Crowd, Forget Me Not) returns as Sister Boniface of St Vincents Convent. This season, a prestigious perfumer is found dead, a renowned organist is murdered mid-tune, and a cult sci-fi convention turns ugly when one of the guests is kidnapped. Starring Lorna Watson, Rupert Vansittart, Lorna Watson, Siobhan Redmond and Timothy West.

The Bureau – Seasons 1-5 (Paramount+)

Series. Within the French secret service, known as the DGSE, operates a clandestine branch of undercover agents. Dispatched under false identities to hot zones all around the world, their mission is to seek out and identify potential sources. They must be completely undetectable, like ghosts infiltrating a highly elaborate system. Starring Mathieu Kassovitz, Florence Loiret Caille and Jonathan Zaccaï.

16 August

The Union (Netflix)

The Union. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). A New Jersey construction worker goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry and JK Simmons.

Bel-Air – Season 3 (Stan)

Series. The return of the dramatic take on 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. Season 3 follows Will as he navigates summer in Bel-Air, as close alliances between unsuspecting characters are formed and the change of weather brings both personal and professional challenges for the Banks family. Starring Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman and Jimmy Akingbola.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. Prepare to discover what happens behind the stage in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1. Tremendously fabulous fan-favourite queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 runner-up, Kween Kong, will return to the runway, pushing themselves beyond their limits during divine challenges in an attempt to take the crown and be marked the global queen.

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins (Shudder & AMC+)

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Film (2024). A shaman instructs Mila to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the Dancing Village, a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island. Joined by her cousin, Yuda, and his friends Jito and Arya, Mila arrives on the island only to discover that the village elder has passed away and that the new guardian, Mbah Buyut, isn’t present. Starring Aulia Sarah and Maudy Effrosina.

The Challenge 40: Battle Of The Eras (Paramount+)

Series. Featuring 40 legendary competitors from the series’ 26-year history representing their ‘Challenge Era’ in an epic battle for the ages. Legends will collide as they strive to immortalise their names as Challenge 40 Champions and earn their share of the $1 million prize.

18 August

The Fall of the House of Murdaugh (Stan)

Series. A comprehensive look inside the case that confused observers across the globe. The three-part limited series boasts exclusive access to the family, friends and defence team of Alex Murdaugh, a previously distinguished attorney in South Carolina who was convicted of murdering his wife and son, uncovering several missing elements that have not yet been brought to light.

Compass (ABC iview)

Series. Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality, with new host, popular journalist and broadcaster, Indira Naidoo.

19 August

Under the Vines – Season 3 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Former Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley continue to run a small vineyard in New Zealand, while navigating their complicated love lives. Six months on from when we last saw them, Daisy and Louis are trying to oust William, the mysterious stranger who arrived at the end of season two claiming half of Oakley. Starring Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards.

OceanXplorers (Disney+)

Series. From James Cameron, the series takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, the most advanced research vessel ever built, to investigate the furthest frontiers of the world’s oceans. Armed with advanced technology, handpicked explorers and scientists embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems.

Chimp Crazy – Season 1 (Binge)

Series. In this four-part series, the unique and often highly controversial relationship between chimpanzees and humans comes under the microscope. Produced and directed by acclaimed conservationist Eric Goode (Tiger King), the docuseries follows an unfolding story in the secretive world of chimpanzee business, from Hollywood chimp stars and chimps in captivity to the chimp

‘mums’ who love them. Starring Tonia Haddix.

20 August

The Assembly (ABC iview)

The Assembly. Image: ABC.

Mentored by one of Australia’s most renowned interviewers, Leigh Sales, The Assembly follows autistic journalism students as they interview Australia’s biggest names.

Back Roads – Season 10 (ABC iview)

The return of Back Roads sees popular host Heather Ewart and guest presenters once again travel across regional and remote Australia, uncovering stories of resilience and inspiration.

My Generation (BritBox)

Documentary (2017). Directed by David Batty, this film takes a look at the cultural revolution in 1960s England. Starring Michael Caine, David Bailey and Twiggy.

21 August

The Present (Stan)

Film (2024). Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear play parents whose kids turn back time to try to save their marriage. When a brilliant boy discovers he can manipulate time by using an enchanted family heirloom, he and his siblings go back to the eve of their parents’ separation to try and change the outcome. As their schemes become more and more elaborate, they soon learn about family bonds and what they can and cannot control.

The Passenger (Paramount+)

Film (2023). Randy is perfectly content to fade into the background, but when one of his co-workers goes on a sudden and violent rampage, he must face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive. Starring Merah Benoit, Johnny Berchtold and Betsy Borrego.

22 August

Devils – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

Series. London, 2016. Massimo Ruggero is now CEO and, with his new Head of Trading Wu Zhi, has earned huge profits for NYL’s Chinese shareholders. But faulty polling data on the Brexit referendum threatens total disaster: taking advantage of the situation, Dominic Morgan returns and asks Massimo to join him in a new global war, between China and the West, for control of global data. Starring Pia Mechler and Alessandro Borghi.

Face to Face – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Holger Lang, CEO of the successful billion-dollar company Lang Enterprise, receives a call from a trusted employee telling him about a video recording he must see. In horror, Holger then watches as his protégé and successor Christina is brutally murdered by John Ryt. This poses more questions than answers. Who commissioned John to kill Christina – and why? Starring Trine Dyrholm and Alma Ekehed Thomsen.

Ammo (SBS On Demand)

Ammo. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. After a state corruption scandal, Bjørn Urdal has become damaged goods. Under financial and family pressure, he’s about to give up when AGR (Ammunition Group of Rånåsfoss) approaches him and offers him a job. Bjørn cannot believe his luck. AGR has developed a LAW drone (lethal autonomous weapon) which can make decisions and act without any human impact. If used, no soldiers are needed, and a French colonel is ready to buy it. The only problem is that the weapon is illegal. Starring Nicolai Cleve Broch and Mariann Hole.

Witness Number 3 (BritBox)

Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

23 August

The Beekeeper (Prime Video)

Film (2024). One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers. Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson and Jeremy Irons.

Hell Hole (Shudder & AMC+)

Film (2024). The newest feature from the Adams Family, the filmmaking team behind Hellbender, Hell Hole centres on an America-led fracking crew that uncovers a living French soldier frozen in time from a Napoleonic campaign, whose body hosts a parasitic monster. Starring Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portman and Anders Hove.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Disney+)

Film (2024). Lifelong best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, known as The Supremes, share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba and Sanaa Lathan.

Mulholland Drive (ABC iview)

Film (2001). After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Written and directed by David Lynch and starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux, Ann Miller, Mark Pellegrino and Robert Forster.

Good Game Spawn Point (ABC iview)

Celebrate 15 years of video games and Good Game Spawn Point with 10 Super Silly Super Specials! Join Gem, Harry, and some new friends in the brand-new den of gaming as they imagine what would happen if life was more like their favourite games.

Pachinko – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Series. The return of the sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. Starring Lee Min-ho, Choi Joon-Young and Soji Arai.

Boarders (Stan)

Series. After a problematic video of a St Gilbert’s student goes viral, the school reacts by giving five underprivileged, inner-city teenagers high-level scholarships in an attempt to refresh their image. As the teenagers navigate the unfamiliar world of one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious boarding schools, Boarders uncovers complexities of race, class, money and power while following the teens on a journey of self discovery and coming of age. Starring Josh Tedeku and Jodie Campbell.

24 August

The Body Next Door (Stan)

Docuseries. A three-part docuseries that explores one of the most bizarre true crime stories of recent times, uncovering the discovery of human remains found in small-town Beddau, a Welsh Village with a population of 7,000. What started as a prank involving a medical skeleton uncovers a real human body, wrapped in layers of plastic, presenting the mystery of who committed the crime, and who the victim is.

Dating Naked UK (Paramount+)

Dating Naked UK. Image: Paramount+.

Reality series. Ten naked singletons, including event planner Mike Durrant from Newcastle Australia, take their search for love to a whole new level. Fed up of the dating game and ditching the coplications and constraints of the modern world, these singles will be stripping right back to basics and baring all, in the name of finding love.

The Killer (Binge)

Film (2023). Following a near-miss, an assassin takes his employers and himself to task, engagong in an international manhunt he says isn’t for revenge. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

26 August

No Gain No Love (Prime Video)

Series. When it comes to family, love, or work, Son Hae-yeong has encountered loss after loss. In order to change her luck, she ends up seeking a fake wedding with her neighbourhood convenience store employee, Kim Ji-uk to avoid missing out on a promotion. Starring Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, and Han Ji-Hyun.

27 August

Horror’s Greatest (Shudder & AMC+)

Series. Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror’s Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast.

Only Murders in the Building – Season 4 (Disney+)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Series. Our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver and Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor’s Wife? (BritBox)

Docuseries. The decades-old, unsolved murder of a doctor’s wife in an otherwise idyllic English town is revisited in this docuseries. Starring Alex Lipitch and Katherine Rodden.

28 August

The Incredible Pol Farm (Disney+)

Series. On the heels of the hit series The Incredible Dr. Pol, the whole Pol clan is taking on an ambitious new project: building a 350-acre family farm. Starring Jan Pol, Charles Pol and Ben Reinhold.

Mean Girls 2024 (Paramount+)

Mean Girls (2024). Image: Paramount Pictures.

Film (2024). From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. But when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho.

29 August

Terminator Zero (Netflix)

Animated series. A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling and indestructible cyborg. Starring Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno and Rosario Dawson.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (Prime Video)

Series. Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Starring Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

The Narrow Bridge (DocPlay)

Film (2022). An eye-opening film about trauma and healing that follows four individuals, Palestinian and Israeli, who have each suffered unimaginable grief – the loss of a loved one to violence – but who manage to use their misfortunes to find a way to healing and reconciliation.

Operation Mincemeat (BritBox)

Film (2021). During WWII, two intelligence officers used a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops. With a star-studded cast, Operation Mincemeat is set in 1943 as the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. But they face an impossible challenge: to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre. Starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald and Jason Isaacs.

30 August

The Deliverance (Netflix)

The Deliverance. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). Fighting personal demons and hoping for a fresh start, single mother Ebony moves her family into a new house, only to discover something evil already lives there. Starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Anthony B Jenkins and Miss Lawrence.

Van der Valk – Season 4 (ABC iview)

Van der Valk, an unapologetic Dutch detective, takes on criminal cases in Amsterdam, solving mysteries with astute observation and his natural street smarts.

Gardening Australia (ABC iview)

Gardening Australia. Image: ABC iview.

Back after their winter break, Costa and the Gardening Australia team return with more beautiful gardens, inspiring plant-lovers, and practical information.

31 August

Paw Patrol: Rescue Wheels (Paramount+)

Animated series. Everyone is set for the Monster Truck Championship … but when a pup named Boomer takes his motorised mischief to the streets of Adventure Bay, will the PAW Patrol be able to get the race back on track?